PostgreSQL-Related Releases and Tools
PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.3.1 released
The PGJDBC team are proud to announce release 42.3.1 of the JDBC driver for PostgreSQL
This is mainly a regression fix to fix an issues with binary transfers of numeric.
PostgreSQL: ODB 2.5.0-b.21 adds support for bulk operations in PostgreSQL 14
The just published ODB C++ ORM version 2.5.0-b.21 adds support for bulk operations in PostgreSQL using the new pipeline mode introduced in libpq 14.
For background on bulk operations (which until now were only available in ODB when using Oracle and SQL Server) see Section 15.3, "Bulk Database Operations" in the ODB manual.
Note that while this functionality requires libpq version 14 or later, it s
PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Weekly News - October 31, 2021
pg_statement_rollback v1.3, an extension that adds server side transaction with rollback at statement level, released.
PostgreSQL: Babelfish for PostgreSQL
Babelfish for PostgreSQL is a dual licensed, Apache-2.0 and PostgreSQL, open source project that adds additional syntax, functions, data types, and more to PostgreSQL to help in the migration from SQL Server. It includes a network end-point added to PostgreSQL to enable your PostgreSQL database to understand the SQL Server wire protocol and commonly used SQL Server commands. With Babelfish, applications that were originally built for SQL Server can work directly with PostgreSQL, with little to no code changes, and without changing database drivers.
PostgreSQL: PostgresDAC 3.11 meets PostgreSQL 14 and RAD Studio 11 Alexandria!
PostgresDAC is a direct access component suite for RAD Studio (Delphi and C++Builder)/FreePascal/Lazarus and PostgreSQL, EnterpriseDB, Amazon RDS, PostgresPro, and Heroku Postgres.
PostgreSQL: EDB to Host Free Virtual Conference for PostgreSQL Users in Europe
After the huge success of our Postgres Build 2020 (PG Build) online conference, the event returns in 2021 with an expanded agenda, more speakers, more tracks, and the latest in-depth talks around PostgreSQL.
PG Build 2021 will bring together the world’s leading PostgreSQL experts, enterprises, community members, and thought leaders to connect and explore the latest in PostgreSQL technology and use cases.
