PostgreSQL-Related Releases and Tools

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 02:18:00 PM Filed under
Server
  • PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL JDBC 42.3.1 released

    The PGJDBC team are proud to announce release 42.3.1 of the JDBC driver for PostgreSQL

    This is mainly a regression fix to fix an issues with binary transfers of numeric.

  • PostgreSQL: ODB 2.5.0-b.21 adds support for bulk operations in PostgreSQL 14

    The just published ODB C++ ORM version 2.5.0-b.21 adds support for bulk operations in PostgreSQL using the new pipeline mode introduced in libpq 14.

    For background on bulk operations (which until now were only available in ODB when using Oracle and SQL Server) see Section 15.3, "Bulk Database Operations" in the ODB manual.

    Note that while this functionality requires libpq version 14 or later, it s

  • PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Weekly News - October 31, 2021

    pg_statement_rollback v1.3, an extension that adds server side transaction with rollback at statement level, released.

  • PostgreSQL: Babelfish for PostgreSQL

    Babelfish for PostgreSQL is a dual licensed, Apache-2.0 and PostgreSQL, open source project that adds additional syntax, functions, data types, and more to PostgreSQL to help in the migration from SQL Server. It includes a network end-point added to PostgreSQL to enable your PostgreSQL database to understand the SQL Server wire protocol and commonly used SQL Server commands. With Babelfish, applications that were originally built for SQL Server can work directly with PostgreSQL, with little to no code changes, and without changing database drivers.

  • PostgreSQL: PostgresDAC 3.11 meets PostgreSQL 14 and RAD Studio 11 Alexandria!

    PostgresDAC is a direct access component suite for RAD Studio (Delphi and C++Builder)/FreePascal/Lazarus and PostgreSQL, EnterpriseDB, Amazon RDS, PostgresPro, and Heroku Postgres.

  • PostgreSQL: EDB to Host Free Virtual Conference for PostgreSQL Users in Europe

    After the huge success of our Postgres Build 2020 (PG Build) online conference, the event returns in 2021 with an expanded agenda, more speakers, more tracks, and the latest in-depth talks around PostgreSQL.

    PG Build 2021 will bring together the world’s leading PostgreSQL experts, enterprises, community members, and thought leaders to connect and explore the latest in PostgreSQL technology and use cases.

More in Tux Machines

Introducing New Colorways for Firefox 94

Today, Firefox is launching Colorways, a new feature that allows our users to express their most authentic selves and to bring them joy while browsing the web. As we challenge what the browser has been, and expand and define the vision of what Firefox browser is and can be, part of that challenge is to ask ourselves “who is it for and who can use it easily and feel included in the experience?” We caught up with Mikal Lewis, Senior Director, Product Management for Firefox, to hear more about his vision for Firefox and the impetus for launching Colorways. Read more

Linux 5.16 Additions and Improvements

  • Intel AMX Support Lands For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix

    After going through a number of rounds of patch revisions over the past year, Intel's kernel-side changes for supporting Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) with next-gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors has landed for Linux 5.16! Intel was quick to land the initial AMX changes into the LLVM compiler and GCC compiler while getting the kernel-side bits squared away is what took more than one year but now in mainline, months ahead of Sapphire Rapids' ramp in Q2.

  • Btrfs With Linux 5.16 Seeing More Performance Optimizations, NVMe ZNS - Phoronix

    The Btrfs file-system continues seeing new performance optimizations and other work, thanks in part to the renewed interest around the file-system with Fedora Workstation continuing to use it by default along with openSUSE and other Linux distributions. On the busy first day of the Linux 5.16 merge window the Btrfs changes were submitted by maitainer David Sterba of SUSE. There are performance improvements, some new feature work, and the usual assortment of fixes and code maintenance.

  • Linux 5.16 Networking Changes Are Quite Busy From New Drivers To Intel 100G Improvements - Phoronix

    Given the wide range of hardware running Linux and especially Linux being dominant in the data center, the networking changes each kernel cycle remain quite vibrant. Linux 5.16 is no exception with the main feature pull sent in on Monday for all the networking updates. One of the new drivers this cycle is the Realtek RTW89 WiFi driver for supporting the Realtek 8852AE 802.11ax adapters and future models.

Fedora Linux 35 Released with GNOME 41, Fedora Kinoite Flavor, and WirePlumber

After six months of hard work, Fedora Linux 35 is here with the latest and greatest GNOME 41 desktop environment for the Fedora Workstation edition. GNOME 41 brings some cool new features, such as a redesigned GNOME Software package manager that gives you instant access to Flatpak apps from the Flathub repository, a new GNOME Connections app for remote desktop access, and new settings for multitasking. Read more

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino

  • The Pi Zero 2 W Is The Most Efficient Pi | Hackaday

    Last week we saw the announcement of the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, which is basically an improved quad-core version of the Pi Zero — more comparable in speed to the Pi 3B+, but in the smaller Zero form factor. One remarkable aspect of the board is the Raspberry-designed RP3A0 system-in-package, which includes the four CPUs and 512 MB of RAM all on the same chip. While 512 MB of memory is not extravagant by today’s standards, it’s workable. But this custom chip has a secret: it lets the board run on reasonably low power.

  • Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W vs Radxa Zero - Features and benchmarks comparison - CNX Software

    The just-announced Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is not the first quad-core Arm SBC following Raspberry Pi Zero form factor, and back in 2017, the Banana Pi BPI-M2 Zero was introduced for $15, and the Radxa Zero was unveiled last June with an Amlogic S905Y2 SoC with price starting at $15 as well. With its Allwinner H2+ quad-core Cortex-A7 processor clocked at 1 GHz and a price bumped up to $23, the Banana Pi M2 Zero has mostly become irrelevant, but the Radxa Zero may still be considered by some people with a 1.8 GHz processor, and options for up to 4GB RAM, so let’s see how features compare against Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, followed by some benchmark numbers.

  • Scale up your dragon costume with wings that extend, flap and retract | Arduino Blog

    This year for Halloween, Quint BUILDs wanted to make something special for his daughter’s costume. Quint’s idea was to design and fabricate a pair of mechatronic dragon wings that can mount to a user’s back and move in three different modes by utilizing a set of pneumatic air cylinders. The prototype began as a single air cylinder connected to a relay that was, in turn, controlled by a single Arduino Micro and button. This way, Quint could finely tune the timings and pressures required for the device. After 3D printing a simple controller, machining a few aluminum plates, and welding it all together into a second prototype, it was time to experiment with programming more complex movements.

  • YouTuber Shane Wighton built a robot that paints murals | Arduino Blog

    Driven by a desire to print massive pieces of art on his new studio’s blank wall, Shane Wighton of the YouTube channel Stuff Made Here set out to create a large painting robot, which he calls “Janksy” after the famous artist and the jankiness of the construction. In principle, the device works by using a large gantry that spans the entire length of the wall to move horizontally whilst a series of cables and pulleys move it vertically. To avoid vibrations caused by moving such a large amount of weight so quickly, a second and far smaller/faster gantry houses a spray nozzle that deposits paint dots. All of this hardware is controlled by an Arduino Uno that translates positional commands into movements for the onboard stepper motors and servo.

