Given the wide range of hardware running Linux and especially Linux being dominant in the data center, the networking changes each kernel cycle remain quite vibrant. Linux 5.16 is no exception with the main feature pull sent in on Monday for all the networking updates. One of the new drivers this cycle is the Realtek RTW89 WiFi driver for supporting the Realtek 8852AE 802.11ax adapters and future models.

The Btrfs file-system continues seeing new performance optimizations and other work, thanks in part to the renewed interest around the file-system with Fedora Workstation continuing to use it by default along with openSUSE and other Linux distributions. On the busy first day of the Linux 5.16 merge window the Btrfs changes were submitted by maitainer David Sterba of SUSE. There are performance improvements, some new feature work, and the usual assortment of fixes and code maintenance.

After going through a number of rounds of patch revisions over the past year, Intel's kernel-side changes for supporting Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) with next-gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors has landed for Linux 5.16! Intel was quick to land the initial AMX changes into the LLVM compiler and GCC compiler while getting the kernel-side bits squared away is what took more than one year but now in mainline, months ahead of Sapphire Rapids' ramp in Q2.

Today, Firefox is launching Colorways, a new feature that allows our users to express their most authentic selves and to bring them joy while browsing the web. As we challenge what the browser has been, and expand and define the vision of what Firefox browser is and can be, part of that challenge is to ask ourselves “who is it for and who can use it easily and feel included in the experience?” We caught up with Mikal Lewis, Senior Director, Product Management for Firefox, to hear more about his vision for Firefox and the impetus for launching Colorways.

Fedora Linux 35 Released with GNOME 41, Fedora Kinoite Flavor, and WirePlumber After six months of hard work, Fedora Linux 35 is here with the latest and greatest GNOME 41 desktop environment for the Fedora Workstation edition. GNOME 41 brings some cool new features, such as a redesigned GNOME Software package manager that gives you instant access to Flatpak apps from the Flathub repository, a new GNOME Connections app for remote desktop access, and new settings for multitasking.