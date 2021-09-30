Ubuntu optimised for Intel processors accelerates adoption of IoT innovations
Canonical published the first Ubuntu images optimised for the next generation of Intel IoT platforms, which address the unique requirements of the intelligent edge across multiple industry verticals.
Both companies are dedicated to enabling on Ubuntu the Intel IoT platforms’ specific features such as real-time performance, manageability, security, and functional safety, as well as allowing users to take advantage of their improved CPU and graphics performance. The collaboration ensures that developers and enterprises can create reliable and secure devices, bring their products to market faster, and benefit from up to 10 years of commercial Ubuntu support.
