30 Nmap Examples
This tutorial shows 30 Nmap usage examples, related to subjects which were explained in previous articles published at Linux Hint.
Examples include from host discovery to vulnerability audit, network diagnostics and more. Most of them were produced in real or simulated scenarios making them real valuable for network administrators or students.
Implementing the examples described in this tutorial is pretty simple, as running a command.
4 ways to edit photos on the Linux command line
Linux is useful to photographers and graphic artists. It provides many tools for editing different types of image files and formats, including photographs. This roundup shows that you do not even need a graphical interface to work with your photos. Here are four ways that you can edit images at the command line.
Use the Linux cowsay command for a colorful holiday greeting | Opensource.com
You may have heard of a small program that takes input, such as a message that you type, and outputs a picture of a cow quoting your message. It is called cowsay. It has been written about before here on Opensource.com.
So, to have a little fun with it, I thought I'd use it to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).
Install Squid Proxy Server on Rocky Linux 8 and AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxStoney
Squid is a caching and forwarding HTTP web proxy. Squid has a lot of features, and it is used in variety of situations such as speeding up web server by caching repeated requests, caching web and dns lookups, filtering traffic, blocking websites, etc. It is written in C++ and distributed under GNU GPL license.
Squid is considered as the most reliable content control software and has been used by many organizations since last 2 decades.
In this article, we are installing Squid proxy server on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux 8. Although, there are too many similar articles already available on the web. But we write this article to include the minor (but important) steps, that are usually overlooked by the other writers.
This article is strongly emphasizes on the installation and initial configuration of the Squid proxy server on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux 8. Therefore, if you are willing to configure some advance settings in Squid proxy then we strongly recommend you to purchase Squid Proxy Server 3.1: Beginner’s Guide by Packt Publishing.
Can now switch between pulseaudio and pipewire
Continuing with setting up pipewire, previous blog post:
https://bkhome.org/news/202111/initial-setup-of-pipewire.html
Pipewire is working, until I connected a bluetooth speaker. Bluetooth mouse connected and worked, but the bluetooth speaker connected, but no sound.
Pipewire is completely new to me, so it is probably just a configuration setting somewhere. I already had to make one change, turn on bluez5 in the pipewire default module loading, as explained in the Gentoo wiki:
https://wiki.gentoo.org/wiki/PipeWire
...that change, and the bt speaker connected, but no joy with sound.
ExplainShell: A Web-Based Alternative to the Traditional Linux Man Pages
No matter how experienced you're with the Linux command line, there will always be times when you'll encounter unfamiliar commands. In such situations, while the natural instinct is to either refer to man pages or google the command to figure out what it does, what if we tell you there's a better (read immersive) way to do it.
Well, as it turns out, there's a tool called ExplainShell that does exactly that: tells you what each part of a shell command does in an easy-to-comprehend manner.
So let's dive in to check out ExplainShell in detail.
Pi IoT In Python Using Linux Drivers - I2C
I2C is an important interface for many devices and Linux has a driver that means that you can use it worrying about the exact details of the hardware - if you know how.
Searching through compressed files on Linux | Network World
There are quite a few ways to search through compressed text files on Linux systems without having to uncompress them first. Depending on the format of the files, you can choose to view entire files, extract specific text, navigate through file contents searching for content of interest, and sometimes even edit content. I
help2man and subcommands
help2man is quite nice for autogenerating manpages from command line help, making sure that they stay up to date as command line options evolve.
It works quite well, except for commands with subcommands, like Python programs that use argparse's add_subparser.
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu optimised for Intel processors accelerates adoption of IoT innovations
Canonical published the first Ubuntu images optimised for the next generation of Intel IoT platforms, which address the unique requirements of the intelligent edge across multiple industry verticals. Both companies are dedicated to enabling on Ubuntu the Intel IoT platforms’ specific features such as real-time performance, manageability, security, and functional safety, as well as allowing users to take advantage of their improved CPU and graphics performance. The collaboration ensures that developers and enterprises can create reliable and secure devices, bring their products to market faster, and benefit from up to 10 years of commercial Ubuntu support. Also: Canonical Begins Offering Ubuntu Images Optimized For Intel CPUs Canonical releases Ubuntu images optimised for Intel IoT devices
Games: Luxtorpeda, Godot Engine, Growbot, and Mutazione
