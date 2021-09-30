Security Leftovers
Securing the Open-Source supply chain with Ubuntu Pro on Google Cloud
It’s official: since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, cybercrime has increased by 600%. Among these, ransomware attacks are estimated to cost $6 trillion in 2021 alone. And there were nearly 550,000 ransomware attacks per day in 2020. The question is: are your workloads secure enough? In this blog, we will discuss how to make your Open Source workloads more secure in one second.
Google to Pay Hackers $31,337 for Exploiting Patched Linux Kernel Flaws
Google on Monday announced that it will pay security researchers to find exploits using vulnerabilities, previously remediated or otherwise, over the next three months as part of a new bug bounty program to improve the security of the Linux kernel.
Google just tripled its bounty for Linux kernel bugs. Here's why
GCC & LLVM Patches Pending To Fend Off Trojan Source Attacks - Phoronix
Making rounds today are the "Trojan Source" attacks by which text displayed to the end-user/developer doesn't match what is actually being executed. The problem stems from Unicode standards and could lead to malicious code being inadvertently introduced into upstream code-bases that could be overlooked during code review processes, etc. GCC and LLVM/Clang are among the early compilers preparing defenses against Trojan Source style attacks.
Trojan Source attack for introducing code changes invisible to the developer - itsfoss.net
Researchers at the University of Cambridge have published a new technique for subtly substituting malicious code in peer-reviewed sources. The prepared attack method ( CVE-2021-42574 ) is presented under the name Trojan Source and is based on the formation of text that looks different to the compiler / interpreter and the person viewing the code. Examples of application of the method are demonstrated for various compilers and interpreters supplied for C, C ++ (gcc and clang), C #, JavaScript (Node.js), Java (OpenJDK 16), Rust, Go and Python.
The method is based on the application of special Unicode characters in the comments to the code, which change the display order of bidirectional text. With the help of such control characters, some parts of the text can be displayed from left to right, and others from right to left. In everyday practice, such control characters can be used, for example, to insert Hebrew or Arabic strings into a file with code. But if you combine lines with different text directions in one line, using the specified characters, passages of text displayed from right to left can overlap the already existing ordinary text displayed from left to right.
Ubuntu optimised for Intel processors accelerates adoption of IoT innovations
Canonical published the first Ubuntu images optimised for the next generation of Intel IoT platforms, which address the unique requirements of the intelligent edge across multiple industry verticals. Both companies are dedicated to enabling on Ubuntu the Intel IoT platforms’ specific features such as real-time performance, manageability, security, and functional safety, as well as allowing users to take advantage of their improved CPU and graphics performance. The collaboration ensures that developers and enterprises can create reliable and secure devices, bring their products to market faster, and benefit from up to 10 years of commercial Ubuntu support. Also: Canonical Begins Offering Ubuntu Images Optimized For Intel CPUs Canonical releases Ubuntu images optimised for Intel IoT devices
