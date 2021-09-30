This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we have an interview with the developer of Ennuicastr (“On we caster”) an open-source podcast, vodcast, interview multi-track recording tool. Then we’re going to discuss Samsung’s latest innovation powered by Linux and KDE Connect is now available for iPhone users. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you. [...] [Tito] doesn’t seem to mention it in the video below, but we’re assuming the dock component of this project is just a 3D printed box with a connector sticking up for the GBA SP’s link cable port, since that’s where the TV-out modification outputs its video. Incidentally that means you don’t really need the dock itself, but it certainly looks cool. At the end of the video [Tito] goes over a few of the rough edges of the current build, including the rather lengthy pairing process to get the Joy-Cons talking to the Raspberry Pi. But ultimately, he says that not only does the system feel good in his hands, but playing those classic games on the big screen has been a nice change of pace.

n case you have never hear the term, Homelab is the name given to a server (or multiple server setup) that resides locally in your home and where you host several applications and virtualized systems for testing and developing or for home and functional usage. This server can be a simple tower or small PC or a Raspberry Pi like device or a repurposed professional server that you can acquire from companies who discard them due to their age but are still usable. In my case, I have a small ITX case with a Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 2 TB of hard disk. This is a very modest machine but enough for my usage which is merely for home purposes.

Nokia today announced it is providing its SR Linux network operating system (NOS) and 7220 IXR data center switches to everyWAN, the Spanish operator that provides national and international IP transit and interconnection services between major data centers and internet peering points in Europe. The solution will enable everyWAN to expand its services and data center operations by improving network scalability, while helping operations objectives with more granular network visibility and NetOps automation.

Native CPU and accelerator architectures that have been in play on China’s previous large systems have been stepped up to make China first to exascale on two fronts. The National Supercomputing Center in Wuxi is set to unveil some striking news based on quantum simulation results on a forthcoming homegrown Sunway supercomputer. The news is notable not just for the calculations, but the possible architecture and sheer scale of the new machine. And of course, all of this is notable because the United States and China are in a global semiconductor arms race and that changes the nature of how we traditionally compare global supercomputing might. We have been contemplating China’s long road to datacenter compute independence, of which HPC is but one workload, and these are some big steps.

WWW: Tor, Un-googled Chromium, and Mozilla/Firefox Tor Forum: a new discussion platform for the Tor Community Communicating and finding help online is crucial to building a solid community. After many years of using emails, mailing lists, blog comments, and IRC to help Tor users, we believe that time has come to improve our discussion channels. Today, we're happy to announce a new discussion and user support platform: the Tor Forum.

Version 95 of Chromium and its un-googled sibling available for download I have uploaded packages for Chromium 95.0.4638.69 as well as its un-googled variant. The source release was just before the weekend and the compilation was un-eventful, which is nice for a change. Get the chromium or chromium-ungoogled packages from slackware.nl and enjoy the update.

Firefox Browser » PCLinuxOS Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla Foundation and its subsidiary, the Mozilla Corporation. Updated to 94.0.

Mozilla suggests improvements to Canada’s online harms agenda Later this year the Canadian government will publish new laws to overhaul how platforms in the country must tackle illegal and harmful content. The government’s desire to intervene is unsurprising – around the world, policymakers and the public are pressing for greater responsibility and accountability on the part of Big Tech. Yet in its proposal that platforms take down more content in ever-shorter periods of time, the government’s approach merely responds to symptoms and not structural causes of online harms. Worse still, the government’s proposal includes some suggested policy ideas that would have the opposite effect of making online spaces healthier and more inclusive. As we seek to advance a better vision for platform accountability across the world, we’re weighing-in here with some recommendations on how Canadian lawmakers can use this moment to meaningfully enhance responsibility while protecting rights and competition online. As detailed in a white paper released in the summer, the government wants content-sharing platforms to monitor their services for certain forms of objectionable content and act on user reports within 24 hours. The new rules will apply to some categories of content that are already illegal under the criminal code (like child abuse material) as well as forms of content that, though not captured under the criminal code, are nonetheless considered harmful when tranmitted though online services (e.g. unconsensual nude imagery). A new regulator will police the rules, and companies will be subject to strict retention and reporting requirements.