Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 05:48:41 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Beyond Right to Repair – Purism

    Pick a random consumer device lying around your house and imagine someone coming across it after 70 years of neglect. Part of the device no longer works. Would they be able to fix it?

    Today, devices are designed to be cheap, short-lived and disposable. The assumption is that if something you buy breaks, the only solution is to throw it away. Repairability and longevity is simply not a factor in most consumers’ minds.

    In fact, this “use and throw” mentality contributes to massive e-waste. The total e-waste around the world this year is estimated to reach a record 57.4 million tonnes–that is, more than the weight of the Great Wall of China

    Being able to repair things we own is critical to extending their longevity. This past week the Library of Congress approved changes to the Digital Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA) that grant people the right to get into their consumer devices for the purposes of diagnostics, repair, and maintenance. This is part of an overall initiative to expand the so-called “Right to Repair” nationally within the US (there are similar efforts in the EU).

    The core idea behind Right to Repair is to prevent companies from using the DMCA or other means to block consumers from being able to take apart, reverse engineer, and repair things they buy. Removing the legal risk is a big step forward, but we must move beyond the Right to Repair before the devices you buy are actually repairable. In this post I will elaborate on the problem of longevity in modern devices and some solutions. It starts with parts and ends with software.

  • You’ll soon be able to easily run multiple Linux containers on Chromebooks [Ed: Better yet, replace ChromeOS with an OS that does not spy on you]

    I’ve been running Linux containers on Chromebooks since the feature first appeared in beta about 3 years ago and it has changed the way I use my Chromebook. With this feature, I was able to use a Chromebook for undergraduate Computer Science classes, for example. And I now use it for similar classes at the Masters level.

    [...]

    By choosing the extra containers option, you’ll be able to create or delete additional Linux containers, start or stop the VMs where the Linux instances are running, and more. As I read it, you should also be able to assign different colors to different Linux containers as well. So you could have different containers for Debian, Arch, or some other Linux distributions.

    This experimental, still-in-the-works feature will be disabled by default at first. To use it, you’ll need to enable the crostini-multi-container flag in chrome://flags. Note that the current code says the flag is called “crotini”. I assume that’s a typo, so I’ve corrected it above.

  • Beelink U59 Review – Windows 11, Ubuntu on a Jasper Lake mini PC
  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 29 October 2021

    Farewell, October --we're wrapping up the month with another great week.

  • Apache Month in Review: October 2021 : The Apache Software Foundation Blog

    Welcome to the latest monthly overview of events from the Apache community.

  • Blender Community Releases Sprite Fright Animated Movie - LinuxStoney

    The Blender Project has unveiled a new animated short, ” Sprite Fright “, a Halloween-themed 80s horror comedy movie. The project was led by Matthew Luhn , known for his work at Pixar Studios.

    The film was created using only open working tools for modeling, animation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking and video editing. The project acted as a test base for honing new capabilities and technologies for creating modern visual effects developed in the new Blеnder branches. This is the thirteenth animation project of the Blender community.

  • WordPress brings “Sponsored Crap” to inject into my posts. [Ed: Reminder that WordPress dot org is free and WordPress dot com is not free, you might in fact just be the product when you're not paying for it]

    This is just a heads up that I have nothing to do with anything you see that says “Sponsored Content” on my blog and I am considering moving to a different platform. WordPress just announced that they will be doing this to anyone who doesn’t pay them and there’s no way to opt out of it other than that.

  • berrybrew version 1.36 released!

    I've released version 1.36 of berrybrew, the Perlbrew for Windows. I've also reached out to see how I can become part of the Strawberry Perl team to get back on track with the release of new Strawberry Perls.

    If you have any information on the release procedure for Strawberry, or know anyone on that team I might be able to contact to get things moving forward again, please let me know.

  • How to choose the best Java garbage collector | Red Hat Developer

    Garbage collection (GC) performs dynamic memory management in many modern programming languages. For developers, sophisticated garbage collection lightens the load of worrying about memory management. This article is the third in a four-part series that explains how to improve Java performance by choosing and tuning a garbage collector.

    Part 1 explained the basics of garbage collection and how to monitor the stages and levels of garbage collection. Part 2 delved into memory usage by the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and the compiler options that control it. This article compares Java garbage collectors and explains how to use your application's throughput, latency, and footprint requirements to choose the right one for your needs.

  • The Qt 6 QML Book

    One question that I often think about is: how to do you learn best? I come from a time where you read your BASIC reference manual until it fell apart. Perhaps you picked up another little nugget of knowledge in each iteration. But things have progressed. There are videos, books, online teaching materials, code challenges, and much much more. What brought me to Qt back in the late '90s was the quality of the reference documentation (and that it ran on a 64-bit architecture).

»

More in Tux Machines

Server: HPC, Nokia/Telecom, Containers, and Homelab

  • China Has Already Reached Exascale – On Two Separate Systems

    Native CPU and accelerator architectures that have been in play on China’s previous large systems have been stepped up to make China first to exascale on two fronts. The National Supercomputing Center in Wuxi is set to unveil some striking news based on quantum simulation results on a forthcoming homegrown Sunway supercomputer. The news is notable not just for the calculations, but the possible architecture and sheer scale of the new machine. And of course, all of this is notable because the United States and China are in a global semiconductor arms race and that changes the nature of how we traditionally compare global supercomputing might. We have been contemplating China’s long road to datacenter compute independence, of which HPC is but one workload, and these are some big steps.

  • Nokia deploys SR Linux and data center switches for everyWAN for service expansion and capacity | MarketScreener

    Nokia today announced it is providing its SR Linux network operating system (NOS) and 7220 IXR data center switches to everyWAN, the Spanish operator that provides national and international IP transit and interconnection services between major data centers and internet peering points in Europe. The solution will enable everyWAN to expand its services and data center operations by improving network scalability, while helping operations objectives with more granular network visibility and NetOps automation.

  • Sara Assicurazioni: Transforming the Insurance Industry with Kubernetes | SUSE Communities

    “In SUSE Rancher we can standardize all our images and create a new container in a matter of seconds — it’s extremely easy.” Paolo Perrucci, Head of Infrastructure, Sara Assicurazioni.

  • What is a Homelab and Why Should You Have One?

    n case you have never hear the term, Homelab is the name given to a server (or multiple server setup) that resides locally in your home and where you host several applications and virtualized systems for testing and developing or for home and functional usage. This server can be a simple tower or small PC or a Raspberry Pi like device or a repurposed professional server that you can acquire from companies who discard them due to their age but are still usable. In my case, I have a small ITX case with a Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 2 TB of hard disk. This is a very modest machine but enough for my usage which is merely for home purposes.

Shows and Videos: Tok, Destination Linux, and Chromium Issues

  • KDE Telegram Client? Meet TOK! - Kockatoo Tube
  • Destination Linux 250: We're Experiencing Some Ennuicastr

    This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we have an interview with the developer of Ennuicastr (“On we caster”) an open-source podcast, vodcast, interview multi-track recording tool. Then we’re going to discuss Samsung’s latest innovation powered by Linux and KDE Connect is now available for iPhone users. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you. [...] [Tito] doesn’t seem to mention it in the video below, but we’re assuming the dock component of this project is just a 3D printed box with a connector sticking up for the GBA SP’s link cable port, since that’s where the TV-out modification outputs its video. Incidentally that means you don’t really need the dock itself, but it certainly looks cool. At the end of the video [Tito] goes over a few of the rough edges of the current build, including the rather lengthy pairing process to get the Joy-Cons talking to the Raspberry Pi. But ultimately, he says that not only does the system feel good in his hands, but playing those classic games on the big screen has been a nice change of pace.

  • Chromium is NOT free software. - Invidious

WWW: Tor, Un-googled Chromium, and Mozilla/Firefox

  • Tor Forum: a new discussion platform for the Tor Community

    Communicating and finding help online is crucial to building a solid community. After many years of using emails, mailing lists, blog comments, and IRC to help Tor users, we believe that time has come to improve our discussion channels.

    Today, we're happy to announce a new discussion and user support platform: the Tor Forum.

  • Version 95 of Chromium and its un-googled sibling available for download

    I have uploaded packages for Chromium 95.0.4638.69 as well as its un-googled variant. The source release was just before the weekend and the compilation was un-eventful, which is nice for a change. Get the chromium or chromium-ungoogled packages from slackware.nl and enjoy the update.

  • Firefox Browser » PCLinuxOS

    Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla Foundation and its subsidiary, the Mozilla Corporation. Updated to 94.0.

  • Mozilla suggests improvements to Canada’s online harms agenda

    Later this year the Canadian government will publish new laws to overhaul how platforms in the country must tackle illegal and harmful content. The government’s desire to intervene is unsurprising – around the world, policymakers and the public are pressing for greater responsibility and accountability on the part of Big Tech. Yet in its proposal that platforms take down more content in ever-shorter periods of time, the government’s approach merely responds to symptoms and not structural causes of online harms. Worse still, the government’s proposal includes some suggested policy ideas that would have the opposite effect of making online spaces healthier and more inclusive. As we seek to advance a better vision for platform accountability across the world, we’re weighing-in here with some recommendations on how Canadian lawmakers can use this moment to meaningfully enhance responsibility while protecting rights and competition online. As detailed in a white paper released in the summer, the government wants content-sharing platforms to monitor their services for certain forms of objectionable content and act on user reports within 24 hours. The new rules will apply to some categories of content that are already illegal under the criminal code (like child abuse material) as well as forms of content that, though not captured under the criminal code, are nonetheless considered harmful when tranmitted though online services (e.g. unconsensual nude imagery). A new regulator will police the rules, and companies will be subject to strict retention and reporting requirements.

Devices: GNU/Linux on Hardware and DIY Gadgets

  • Expandable Tiger Lake DIN-railer serves up 2.5GbE with TSN

    UK based Impulse Embedded has launched Advantech’s UNO-148, a compact, expandable DIN-rail industrial computer and IoT gateway that features Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake ULP processors. The system is also available from some other distributors (see end of story) but is listed as “new” by Advantech. Designed for industrial applications including factory automation, traffic management, and robotics control, the UNO-148 follows other UNO-branded systems such as the 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based UNO-238.

  • Commell unveils first Tiger Lake-H SBCs

    Commell unveiled 3.5-inch “LE-37P” SBC and Mini-ITX “LV-6713” SBCs featuring Intel’s powerful 11th Gen H-series Core and Xeon-W CPUs. The LE-37P offers 2.5GbE, GbE, 7x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x SATA, DP and HDMI, and 3x M.2. Commell often goes months at a time without a product announcement before touching down with one of the first SBCs built around Intel’s latest Core CPUs. The Taiwanese firm has done it again with announcements of 3.5-inch LE-37P and full-size Mini-ITX LV-6713 SBCs, which appear to be the first SBCs to feature Intel’s desktop-class, 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H. There is no guarantee they will be the first to ship, but when you can announce a product with this level of detail it usually means you are near the front of the line.

  • 3.5-inch i.MX8M SBC provides optional serial expansion cards

    Avalue’s 3.5-inch “RSC-IMX8M” SBC runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8M with up to 2GB DDR4, 8GB eMMC, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, HDMI, MIPI-DSI/CSI, 2x M.2, and optional serial expansion. Avalue has launched its first product based on NXP’s i.MX8 family of system-on-chips with a 3.5-inch board that offers an up to quad-core i.MX8M. Previous 3.5-inch SBCs from Avalue include the Intel Elkhart Lake powered ECM-EHL, among others. Other 3.5-inch boards based on the i.MX8M include Seco’s SBC-C20, and i.MX8M SBCs using other form factors include Boundary Devices’ Nitrogen8M, Arrow’s 96Boards CE Extended Thor96, SolidRun’s HummingBoard Pulse, and the armStone MX8M from F&S.

  • Building a Bicycle Dash Cam With Advanced Capabilites

    The original setup relies on a Raspberry Pi 3, which takes a photo every 10 seconds using the attached Pi Camera. It then processes these photos using OpenALPR, which is a piece of software for reading licence plates. Licence plates detected while cycling can be stored on the Raspberry Pi for later, something which could be useful in the event of an accident.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6