today's leftovers
Beyond Right to Repair – Purism
Pick a random consumer device lying around your house and imagine someone coming across it after 70 years of neglect. Part of the device no longer works. Would they be able to fix it?
Today, devices are designed to be cheap, short-lived and disposable. The assumption is that if something you buy breaks, the only solution is to throw it away. Repairability and longevity is simply not a factor in most consumers’ minds.
In fact, this “use and throw” mentality contributes to massive e-waste. The total e-waste around the world this year is estimated to reach a record 57.4 million tonnes–that is, more than the weight of the Great Wall of China
Being able to repair things we own is critical to extending their longevity. This past week the Library of Congress approved changes to the Digital Millenium Copyright Act (DMCA) that grant people the right to get into their consumer devices for the purposes of diagnostics, repair, and maintenance. This is part of an overall initiative to expand the so-called “Right to Repair” nationally within the US (there are similar efforts in the EU).
The core idea behind Right to Repair is to prevent companies from using the DMCA or other means to block consumers from being able to take apart, reverse engineer, and repair things they buy. Removing the legal risk is a big step forward, but we must move beyond the Right to Repair before the devices you buy are actually repairable. In this post I will elaborate on the problem of longevity in modern devices and some solutions. It starts with parts and ends with software.
You’ll soon be able to easily run multiple Linux containers on Chromebooks [Ed: Better yet, replace ChromeOS with an OS that does not spy on you]
I’ve been running Linux containers on Chromebooks since the feature first appeared in beta about 3 years ago and it has changed the way I use my Chromebook. With this feature, I was able to use a Chromebook for undergraduate Computer Science classes, for example. And I now use it for similar classes at the Masters level.
[...]
By choosing the extra containers option, you’ll be able to create or delete additional Linux containers, start or stop the VMs where the Linux instances are running, and more. As I read it, you should also be able to assign different colors to different Linux containers as well. So you could have different containers for Debian, Arch, or some other Linux distributions.
This experimental, still-in-the-works feature will be disabled by default at first. To use it, you’ll need to enable the crostini-multi-container flag in chrome://flags. Note that the current code says the flag is called “crotini”. I assume that’s a typo, so I’ve corrected it above.
Beelink U59 Review – Windows 11, Ubuntu on a Jasper Lake mini PC
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 29 October 2021
Farewell, October --we're wrapping up the month with another great week.
Apache Month in Review: October 2021 : The Apache Software Foundation Blog
Welcome to the latest monthly overview of events from the Apache community.
Blender Community Releases Sprite Fright Animated Movie - LinuxStoney
The Blender Project has unveiled a new animated short, ” Sprite Fright “, a Halloween-themed 80s horror comedy movie. The project was led by Matthew Luhn , known for his work at Pixar Studios.
The film was created using only open working tools for modeling, animation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking and video editing. The project acted as a test base for honing new capabilities and technologies for creating modern visual effects developed in the new Blеnder branches. This is the thirteenth animation project of the Blender community.
WordPress brings “Sponsored Crap” to inject into my posts. [Ed: Reminder that WordPress dot org is free and WordPress dot com is not free, you might in fact just be the product when you're not paying for it]
This is just a heads up that I have nothing to do with anything you see that says “Sponsored Content” on my blog and I am considering moving to a different platform. WordPress just announced that they will be doing this to anyone who doesn’t pay them and there’s no way to opt out of it other than that.
berrybrew version 1.36 released!
I've released version 1.36 of berrybrew, the Perlbrew for Windows. I've also reached out to see how I can become part of the Strawberry Perl team to get back on track with the release of new Strawberry Perls.
If you have any information on the release procedure for Strawberry, or know anyone on that team I might be able to contact to get things moving forward again, please let me know.
How to choose the best Java garbage collector | Red Hat Developer
Garbage collection (GC) performs dynamic memory management in many modern programming languages. For developers, sophisticated garbage collection lightens the load of worrying about memory management. This article is the third in a four-part series that explains how to improve Java performance by choosing and tuning a garbage collector.
Part 1 explained the basics of garbage collection and how to monitor the stages and levels of garbage collection. Part 2 delved into memory usage by the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and the compiler options that control it. This article compares Java garbage collectors and explains how to use your application's throughput, latency, and footprint requirements to choose the right one for your needs.
The Qt 6 QML Book
One question that I often think about is: how to do you learn best? I come from a time where you read your BASIC reference manual until it fell apart. Perhaps you picked up another little nugget of knowledge in each iteration. But things have progressed. There are videos, books, online teaching materials, code challenges, and much much more. What brought me to Qt back in the late '90s was the quality of the reference documentation (and that it ran on a 64-bit architecture).
