Pi-Hole Update Troubles – CubicleNate's Techpad
In all the hustle and bustle this year, I haven’t really made any blatherings here about the joys of using the Pi-Hole on my network-wide ad blocker. I installed this the “easy way” on a Raspberry Pi running Raspberry Pi OS. Since there isn’t a version that I can easily and quickly install on openSUSE, I went for the method I could deploy the quickest. I can testify that the Pi-Hole has been great, and more on that at another time.
For some time, the Web Interface was telling me that there was an upgrade available and since there wasn’t an easy button to make it happen, I put it off. Unfortunately, it wasn’t as easy as a remote secure shell into it and performing the update as written.
Use any Linux applications through a proxy (apt-get, wget etc) - blackMORE Ops
It’s pretty normal in many Organizations to use get servers to connect to Internet via a Proxy. In most cases it’s for updating apt-get or yum via proxy. However, quite often you might need to download packages directly using wget or curl and setting up apt-get or apt via proxy, wget via proxy, curl via proxy is a pain. What if you could simply setup a Proxy and just use any applications to use that using a simply command? I faced this many times and hence writing this guide. Note that if you’re only allowing apt-get via proxy then stick with configuring /etc/apt.conf or /etc/apt/conf.d/00proxy or something similar but if you need to allow different applications via a proxy then this method is best and simplest.
A Complete Guide to Integrating SUSE Rancher with vSphere using Terraform on phoenixNAP
Master-Master replication with MariaDB - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
A couple of days ago I wrote a tutorial on how to do replication with MariaDB (or MySQL). This is a one-way replication: from master to slave; this means that the slave server receives the transactions form the master. But my client needs bidireccional replication, because we don’t know which server will receive the transaction and the same data has to be on both. Here I will show you how to configure master-master replication with MariaDB to achieve this.
Portainer is a program that helps you manage your docker containers.
Portainer is a program that helps you manage your docker containers. If you want to delete , stop, or restart a docker container; you can easily do so with the portainer user interface (rather than going SSH and typing all kinds of commands). You can adjust containers settings, manage resource, and manage from within inside the container to gain perspective.
Just think of Portainer as the GUI version to manage your containers compared to using CMD Line; while having powerful functions such as replication or amending containers on the go!
Also Portainer enables centralized configuration, management and security of Kubernetes and Docker environments, allowing you to deliver ‘Containers-as-a-Service’ to your users quickly, easily and securely.
In this article, we will install Portainer with Docker in CentOS 8
Check Contrast between Two Colors in Ubuntu Linux via Kontrast | UbuntuHandbook
For designers want to check color contrast, there are a few handy little tools in Linux Desktop to do the job. Kontrast is the one designed for KDE though works on all Linux desktops.
GNOME has a stylish color contrast tool. Though it’s now in early stage which does not work well and freezes often at least in my case. Here I’ll introduce the KDE’s Kontrast.
What Are IP Addresses: Basic Concepts and Terms Explained (Versions, Type, Subnetting, Ports)
If you’re reading this article, chances are, you’ve come across many different terms associated with the IP address on the internet.
In this article, we will cover the basic concepts and terms related to IP addresses that you’ve been wondering about. We will also explain how IP addresses work and where they fit into the big puzzle of the internet.
How to Install MongoDB on Rocky Linux 8 – VITUX
MongoDB is a free and open-source document-oriented database. Unlike relational databases, which store data in tables and require predefined schemas before adding new data, documents in MongoDB are unordered collections of key/value pairs with dynamic schemas (i.e., no fixed schema). As such, the same field can hold an integer, a string, or an object — it just depends on what you need for your application. Moreover, due to its dynamic nature, MongoDB works very well for storing JSON objects, making it great as a RESTful database.
While MongoDB supports secondary indexes, they are not required for every scenario. This means that reads may be slightly slower with MongoDB than some relational databases (because you need to read more fields from disk), but writes are generally faster because there is no index maintenance involved.
MongoDB is useful for any Linux user who needs to store and manage data (relational and unstructured), especially when you need scalability or high availability. The main reason that MongoDB is growing in popularity is that it provides the ability to store JSON documents, making it a great fit for hybrid Web applications that are used by both mobile clients (e.g., iPhone) and traditional desktop browsers (e.g., Firefox). Because these applications serve multiple client types with different data storage requirements, MongoDB can be an ideal fit because its schema-less design supports the dynamic nature of the data in these modern Web apps.
How to Install DokuWiki with Apache on Debian 9
This tutorial I will show you how to install and configure the latest version DokuWiki CMS platform on Debian 9.2 release, in order to create online documentation websites.
DokuWiki is a free open source wiki application written completely in the PHP programming language and often deployed in Linux under Apache/Nginx web servers and PHP.
DokuWiki software platform requires no RDBMS SQL database to run. In exchange, it uses simple plain text files as backend in order to store all data. DokuWiki is a simple and flexible platform with a clean syntax that can be successfully used to deploy powerful and collaborative documentation websites.
How to create a Network Load Balancer on AWS
Load Balancer falls under the EC2 service of AWS. A Network Load Balancer works at the fourth layer of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model, the Transport Layer. It opens a TCP connection to the selected target on the port specified in the listener configuration. If there are unhealthy targets, then the Network Load Balancer stops routing requests to those unhealthy targets and starts sending the traffic to the healthy instances only in the same or different Availability Zone. Network Load Balancer supports static IP addresses, it allows registering targets by IP address i.e. targets outside the VPC of the load balancer can also be added, it scales to millions of requests per second. These are a few of the benefits of the Network Load Balancer. Network Load Balancer is also called a TCP Load Balancer as it works on TCP protocol.
How To Install MongoDB on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, MongoDB is a NoSQL database that is simple, object-oriented, scalable, and dynamic database. It is also called a NoSQL database because it does not rely on a traditional table-based relational database structure. It stores data in JSON format instead of the table style method. It can be integrated easily with various programming languages.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MongoDB NoSQL database on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to install Ruby on Rails on Rocky Linux 8
In this tutorial guide we are going to install and configure Ruby on Rails on Rocky Linux 8.
Ruby on Rails is a server-side web application framework written in Ruby under the MIT license. Rails is model-view-controller framework providing default structures for databases, a web service and web pages. Ruby on Rails is used by notable organizations such Airbnb, GitHub, crunchbase, Bloomberg etc
Ruby on Rails is open source web development framework suitable for building dynamic web pages. Rails stands out among other web development frameworks because of its elegance, power and integrated approach to web applications.
Chromium Blog: Run on OS Login [Ed: Except you cannot turn on all the Google spyware inside every corner of this OS and browser (they try to blur the differnece)]
Users want frequently used applications such as Email, Chat, and other productivity apps to automatically start when they log in to their devices. Auto-starting these apps at login streamlines the user experience as users don't have to manually start apps after logging into their devices.
