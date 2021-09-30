Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of November 2021 08:27:46 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Pi-Hole Update Troubles – CubicleNate's Techpad

    In all the hustle and bustle this year, I haven’t really made any blatherings here about the joys of using the Pi-Hole on my network-wide ad blocker. I installed this the “easy way” on a Raspberry Pi running Raspberry Pi OS. Since there isn’t a version that I can easily and quickly install on openSUSE, I went for the method I could deploy the quickest. I can testify that the Pi-Hole has been great, and more on that at another time.

    For some time, the Web Interface was telling me that there was an upgrade available and since there wasn’t an easy button to make it happen, I put it off. Unfortunately, it wasn’t as easy as a remote secure shell into it and performing the update as written.

  • Use any Linux applications through a proxy (apt-get, wget etc) - blackMORE Ops

    It’s pretty normal in many Organizations to use get servers to connect to Internet via a Proxy. In most cases it’s for updating apt-get or yum via proxy. However, quite often you might need to download packages directly using wget or curl and setting up apt-get or apt via proxy, wget via proxy, curl via proxy is a pain. What if you could simply setup a Proxy and just use any applications to use that using a simply command? I faced this many times and hence writing this guide. Note that if you’re only allowing apt-get via proxy then stick with configuring /etc/apt.conf or /etc/apt/conf.d/00proxy or something similar but if you need to allow different applications via a proxy then this method is best and simplest.

  • A Complete Guide to Integrating SUSE Rancher with vSphere using Terraform on phoenixNAP
  • Master-Master replication with MariaDB - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    A couple of days ago I wrote a tutorial on how to do replication with MariaDB (or MySQL). This is a one-way replication: from master to slave; this means that the slave server receives the transactions form the master. But my client needs bidireccional replication, because we don’t know which server will receive the transaction and the same data has to be on both. Here I will show you how to configure master-master replication with MariaDB to achieve this.

  • Introduction Portainer is a program that helps you...

    Portainer is a program that helps you manage your docker containers. If you want to delete , stop, or restart a docker container; you can easily do so with the portainer user interface (rather than going SSH and typing all kinds of commands). You can adjust containers settings, manage resource, and manage from within inside the container to gain perspective.

    Just think of Portainer as the GUI version to manage your containers compared to using CMD Line; while having powerful functions such as replication or amending containers on the go!

    Also Portainer enables centralized configuration, management and security of Kubernetes and Docker environments, allowing you to deliver ‘Containers-as-a-Service’ to your users quickly, easily and securely.

    In this article, we will install Portainer with Docker in CentOS 8

  • Check Contrast between Two Colors in Ubuntu Linux via Kontrast | UbuntuHandbook

    For designers want to check color contrast, there are a few handy little tools in Linux Desktop to do the job. Kontrast is the one designed for KDE though works on all Linux desktops.

    GNOME has a stylish color contrast tool. Though it’s now in early stage which does not work well and freezes often at least in my case. Here I’ll introduce the KDE’s Kontrast.

  • What Are IP Addresses: Basic Concepts and Terms Explained (Versions, Type, Subnetting, Ports)

    If you’re reading this article, chances are, you’ve come across many different terms associated with the IP address on the internet.

    In this article, we will cover the basic concepts and terms related to IP addresses that you’ve been wondering about. We will also explain how IP addresses work and where they fit into the big puzzle of the internet.

  • How to Install MongoDB on Rocky Linux 8 – VITUX

    MongoDB is a free and open-source document-oriented database. Unlike relational databases, which store data in tables and require predefined schemas before adding new data, documents in MongoDB are unordered collections of key/value pairs with dynamic schemas (i.e., no fixed schema). As such, the same field can hold an integer, a string, or an object — it just depends on what you need for your application. Moreover, due to its dynamic nature, MongoDB works very well for storing JSON objects, making it great as a RESTful database.

    While MongoDB supports secondary indexes, they are not required for every scenario. This means that reads may be slightly slower with MongoDB than some relational databases (because you need to read more fields from disk), but writes are generally faster because there is no index maintenance involved.

    MongoDB is useful for any Linux user who needs to store and manage data (relational and unstructured), especially when you need scalability or high availability. The main reason that MongoDB is growing in popularity is that it provides the ability to store JSON documents, making it a great fit for hybrid Web applications that are used by both mobile clients (e.g., iPhone) and traditional desktop browsers (e.g., Firefox). Because these applications serve multiple client types with different data storage requirements, MongoDB can be an ideal fit because its schema-less design supports the dynamic nature of the data in these modern Web apps.

  • How to Install DokuWiki with Apache on Debian 9

    This tutorial I will show you how to install and configure the latest version DokuWiki CMS platform on Debian 9.2 release, in order to create online documentation websites.

    DokuWiki is a free open source wiki application written completely in the PHP programming language and often deployed in Linux under Apache/Nginx web servers and PHP.

    DokuWiki software platform requires no RDBMS SQL database to run. In exchange, it uses simple plain text files as backend in order to store all data. DokuWiki is a simple and flexible platform with a clean syntax that can be successfully used to deploy powerful and collaborative documentation websites.

  • How to create a Network Load Balancer on AWS

    Load Balancer falls under the EC2 service of AWS. A Network Load Balancer works at the fourth layer of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model, the Transport Layer. It opens a TCP connection to the selected target on the port specified in the listener configuration. If there are unhealthy targets, then the Network Load Balancer stops routing requests to those unhealthy targets and starts sending the traffic to the healthy instances only in the same or different Availability Zone. Network Load Balancer supports static IP addresses, it allows registering targets by IP address i.e. targets outside the VPC of the load balancer can also be added, it scales to millions of requests per second. These are a few of the benefits of the Network Load Balancer. Network Load Balancer is also called a TCP Load Balancer as it works on TCP protocol.

  • How To Install MongoDB on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, MongoDB is a NoSQL database that is simple, object-oriented, scalable, and dynamic database. It is also called a NoSQL database because it does not rely on a traditional table-based relational database structure. It stores data in JSON format instead of the table style method. It can be integrated easily with various programming languages.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MongoDB NoSQL database on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to install Ruby on Rails on Rocky Linux 8

    In this tutorial guide we are going to install and configure Ruby on Rails on Rocky Linux 8.

    Ruby on Rails is a server-side web application framework written in Ruby under the MIT license. Rails is model-view-controller framework providing default structures for databases, a web service and web pages. Ruby on Rails is used by notable organizations such Airbnb, GitHub, crunchbase, Bloomberg etc

    Ruby on Rails is open source web development framework suitable for building dynamic web pages. Rails stands out among other web development frameworks because of its elegance, power and integrated approach to web applications.

  • Chromium Blog: Run on OS Login [Ed: Except you cannot turn on all the Google spyware inside every corner of this OS and browser (they try to blur the differnece)]

    Users want frequently used applications such as Email, Chat, and other productivity apps to automatically start when they log in to their devices. Auto-starting these apps at login streamlines the user experience as users don't have to manually start apps after logging into their devices.

Nextcloud Announces a New Backup Application

  • Nextcloud Announces a New Backup Application for Its Home Users - FOSS Force

    Germany-based Nextcloud is releasing an easy-to-use backup application for its productivity and collaboration platform that’s designed not for the big enterprise customers who pay its bills, but for home users and small business who generally use the product for free. Announced today was Nextcloud Backup, a fully encrypted incremental backup solution that’s not only easy-to-use, but which offers a full set of features that includes a wide choice of backup options (including one that might surprise some folks) and the ability to search through a backup to find individual files and folders when a full restore isn’t needed. Nextcloud said that the software is aimed squarely at home users, along with small mom and pop sized businesses, which are unlikely to ever become paying customers, except for some who might pay a small amount for a hosted version.

  • Nextcloud Backup App Available for Beta Testing

    Last year, we mentioned Nextcloud as the swiss army knife of remote working tools, and rightly so. Nextcloud offers a lot of tools to help you build the ultimate collaboration tool while taking control of your data. Of course, if you are looking for convenience without the need for self-hosting, Nextcloud may not be an immediate option for you. However, if the lack of an easy-to-use backup tool was a deal-breaker for you, it might be a good idea to think it over.

Free Software Leftovers

  • How Purism is Pioneering a Bright Future – Purism

    There are a few things that make me proud of being part of the Purism team. One of them is the philosophy behind a company that makes respectful hardware and software, that is fully owned by the people using it. Another truly beautiful aspect of Purism (which I discovered over the years) is how Purism is a pioneer in hardware manufacturing. It has built a business model that creates relationships between the people who directly finance this Social Purpose Corporation. This way Purism avoids any potential conflict of interests from private entities. It gives back all the intellectual property of its research and development to the people. This is done through the use of public owned licenses, also known as the Free Licenses.

  • Magama: Open-source mail server for Linux

    The Magama is an open-source mail-server application daemon for SMTP, POP, IMAP, HTTP, and MOLETN. It offers additional support for DMTP and DMAP. Magama features webmail with JSON-RPC interface, which requires some work to install.

  • Inbucket: A disposable Webmail Server

    Inbucket app is a free, open-source disposable mail server that works without any database. Inbucket supports many email protocols without depending on external dependencies. It accepts email and makes them ready via the web, and REST API. The system supports HTTP, SMTP, and POP3 out of the post. It offers multiple mailboxes' management, attachment download, and a responsive simple web interface.

  • The Month of LibreOffice, November 2021 begins – Join in and get cool merch! - The Document Foundation Blog

    Love LibreOffice? Want to boost your skillset and learn new things? Then join the Month of LibreOffice! The software is a worldwide, community open source project – and many people who help to improve it, actually started out as regular users of the software. So in November, we want to encourage you to get involved, join our community, and have fun. You can build up valuable skills for a future career – and you don’t need to be a programmer. There are many ways to help make LibreOffice awesome, as we’ll see in a moment.

Programming Leftovers

  • GtkSourceView is getting a VIM emulator – Zen and the Art of GNOME

    One of the things we spent some time on early with Builder was creating built-in VIM emulation. Originally it was written in C, but then got converted to this nasty CSS for a couple of reasons. First, that keybindings in GTK 3 were largely done with CSS due to how we moved away from gtkrc in the 2.x to 3.x migration. And beyond that, CSS was the one way that’d let us share a lot of keybinding code between shortcut themes so we could support emacs, vim, sublime, etc. One thing that didn’t work well was VIM’s “modes”. People often think of VIM as a single state (normal, insert, replace, visual, etc). In reality it’s a stack of them. Just look at the following state diagram if you’re going to actually to match things somewhat accurately. Doing this in a manner that would allow sharing between shortcut themes in Builder was simply beyond the amount of time we had to spend on it given all the other features that needed to land.

  • Stupid RCU Tricks: Waiting for Grace Periods From NMI Handlers - Paul E. McKenney's Journal — LiveJournal

    Suppose that you had a state machine implemented by NMI handlers, and that some of the transitions in this state machine need to wait for an RCU grace period to elapse. How could these state transitions be implemented? Before we start, let's dispense with a couple of silly options. First, we clearly are not going to invoke synchronize_rcu() from within an NMI handler. This function can sleep, and we cannot sleep even within non-threaded interrupt handlers, let alone within NMI handlers. Second, we are not going to invoke call_rcu() from within an NMI handler. This function disables interrupts to exclude concurrent invocations on a single CPU, and disabling interrupts does nothing to keep NMI handlers from running. Worse yet, when running on rcu_nocbs CPUs (which offload callback invocations to rcuo kthreads), call_rcu() acquires a lock. Therefore, invoking call_rcu() from within an NMI handler would at best result in deadlock, and might also result in corruption of RCU's lists of callbacks.

  • "Ampere-1" GCC Patch Posted For Ampere's Upcoming AArch64 Core Design - Phoronix

    While Ampere Altra and Altra Max processors are achieving great success using Arm Neoverse N1 based cores, as shared earlier this year Ampere has begun designing their own custom Arm server CPU cores for slated introduction in 2022. The first GCC compiler patch for that next-gen Ampere CPU was quietly posted on Monday. An initial patch made it out providing support and basic tuning for Ampere's "Ampere-1" CPU. Ampere-1 isn't certainly the marketing name for their initial CPU core design but just what they are referring to at least initially for the GNU Compiler Collection target. Just as before IBM referred to their POWER10 GCC target as the 'future' target and then later on added in proper user-friendly string.

  • An Emulator For OBP, The Spaceflight Computer From The 1960s | Hackaday

    [David Given] frequently dives into retrocomputing, and we don’t just mean he refurbishes old computers. We mean things like creating a simulator and assembler for the OBP spaceflight computer, which was used in the OAO-3 Copernicus space telescope, pictured above. Far from being a niche and forgotten piece of technology, the On-Board Processor (OBP) was used in several spacecraft and succeeded by the Advanced On-board Processor (AOP), which in turn led to the NASA Standard Spaceflight Computer (NSSC-1), used in the Hubble Space Telescope. The OBP was also created entirely from NOR gates, which is pretty neat. One thing [David] learned in the process is that while this vintage piece of design has its idiosyncrasies, in general, the architecture has many useful features and is pleasant to work with. It is a bit slow, however. It runs at a mere 250 kHz and many instructions take several cycles to complete.

  • What you need to know about containers for Python | Opensource.com

    Python is a popular language for many applications. Those that run as backend services, now in the 2020s, are often run inside containers. For that to work, though, you have to build a container. Often, with microservice architectures, it makes sense to build a "root" base image, which all of your services get built on. Most of this article focuses on that base image since this is where it is easiest to make mistakes. However, I also cover the applications themselves because a good base without good applications isn't of much use.

  • NetBeans » PCLinuxOS

    Quickly and easily develop desktop, mobile, and web applications with Java, JavaScript, HTML5, PHP, C/C++ and more. Updated to 12.3

  • Java monitoring for custom targets with Cryostat

    By default, Cryostat automatically recognizes discoverable, valid targets with remote Java Management Extensions (JMX) and JMX-RMI-enabled connectivity. Discoverability is based on various mechanisms, including Kubernetes API-based service endpoints and the Java Discovery Protocol (JDP). With Cryostat 2.0, developers can now create connections by providing custom URLs for known potential Java application targets that are valid but not yet discoverable. You can save custom target definitions so they are available even after the Cryostat instance restarts. This feature is available on the Cryostat web front-end through the Create Target functionality introduced in this article. Cryostat 2.0 also introduces the new clientlib directory. By adding target application JARs to this directory, you can specify custom connection protocols for any custom targets you create. We'll show you how to add a custom target that uses one such connection protocol.

Standards/Consortia: WCAG, ANARI, and Vulkan

