Love LibreOffice? Want to boost your skillset and learn new things? Then join the Month of LibreOffice! The software is a worldwide, community open source project – and many people who help to improve it, actually started out as regular users of the software. So in November, we want to encourage you to get involved, join our community, and have fun. You can build up valuable skills for a future career – and you don’t need to be a programmer. There are many ways to help make LibreOffice awesome, as we’ll see in a moment.

Inbucket app is a free, open-source disposable mail server that works without any database. Inbucket supports many email protocols without depending on external dependencies. It accepts email and makes them ready via the web, and REST API. The system supports HTTP, SMTP, and POP3 out of the post. It offers multiple mailboxes' management, attachment download, and a responsive simple web interface.

There are a few things that make me proud of being part of the Purism team. One of them is the philosophy behind a company that makes respectful hardware and software, that is fully owned by the people using it. Another truly beautiful aspect of Purism (which I discovered over the years) is how Purism is a pioneer in hardware manufacturing. It has built a business model that creates relationships between the people who directly finance this Social Purpose Corporation. This way Purism avoids any potential conflict of interests from private entities. It gives back all the intellectual property of its research and development to the people. This is done through the use of public owned licenses, also known as the Free Licenses.

Last year, we mentioned Nextcloud as the swiss army knife of remote working tools, and rightly so. Nextcloud offers a lot of tools to help you build the ultimate collaboration tool while taking control of your data. Of course, if you are looking for convenience without the need for self-hosting, Nextcloud may not be an immediate option for you. However, if the lack of an easy-to-use backup tool was a deal-breaker for you, it might be a good idea to think it over.

Germany-based Nextcloud is releasing an easy-to-use backup application for its productivity and collaboration platform that’s designed not for the big enterprise customers who pay its bills, but for home users and small business who generally use the product for free. Announced today was Nextcloud Backup, a fully encrypted incremental backup solution that’s not only easy-to-use, but which offers a full set of features that includes a wide choice of backup options (including one that might surprise some folks) and the ability to search through a backup to find individual files and folders when a full restore isn’t needed. Nextcloud said that the software is aimed squarely at home users, along with small mom and pop sized businesses, which are unlikely to ever become paying customers, except for some who might pay a small amount for a hosted version.

Programming Leftovers GtkSourceView is getting a VIM emulator – Zen and the Art of GNOME One of the things we spent some time on early with Builder was creating built-in VIM emulation. Originally it was written in C, but then got converted to this nasty CSS for a couple of reasons. First, that keybindings in GTK 3 were largely done with CSS due to how we moved away from gtkrc in the 2.x to 3.x migration. And beyond that, CSS was the one way that’d let us share a lot of keybinding code between shortcut themes so we could support emacs, vim, sublime, etc. One thing that didn’t work well was VIM’s “modes”. People often think of VIM as a single state (normal, insert, replace, visual, etc). In reality it’s a stack of them. Just look at the following state diagram if you’re going to actually to match things somewhat accurately. Doing this in a manner that would allow sharing between shortcut themes in Builder was simply beyond the amount of time we had to spend on it given all the other features that needed to land.

Stupid RCU Tricks: Waiting for Grace Periods From NMI Handlers - Paul E. McKenney's Journal — LiveJournal Suppose that you had a state machine implemented by NMI handlers, and that some of the transitions in this state machine need to wait for an RCU grace period to elapse. How could these state transitions be implemented? Before we start, let's dispense with a couple of silly options. First, we clearly are not going to invoke synchronize_rcu() from within an NMI handler. This function can sleep, and we cannot sleep even within non-threaded interrupt handlers, let alone within NMI handlers. Second, we are not going to invoke call_rcu() from within an NMI handler. This function disables interrupts to exclude concurrent invocations on a single CPU, and disabling interrupts does nothing to keep NMI handlers from running. Worse yet, when running on rcu_nocbs CPUs (which offload callback invocations to rcuo kthreads), call_rcu() acquires a lock. Therefore, invoking call_rcu() from within an NMI handler would at best result in deadlock, and might also result in corruption of RCU's lists of callbacks.

"Ampere-1" GCC Patch Posted For Ampere's Upcoming AArch64 Core Design - Phoronix While Ampere Altra and Altra Max processors are achieving great success using Arm Neoverse N1 based cores, as shared earlier this year Ampere has begun designing their own custom Arm server CPU cores for slated introduction in 2022. The first GCC compiler patch for that next-gen Ampere CPU was quietly posted on Monday. An initial patch made it out providing support and basic tuning for Ampere's "Ampere-1" CPU. Ampere-1 isn't certainly the marketing name for their initial CPU core design but just what they are referring to at least initially for the GNU Compiler Collection target. Just as before IBM referred to their POWER10 GCC target as the 'future' target and then later on added in proper user-friendly string.

An Emulator For OBP, The Spaceflight Computer From The 1960s | Hackaday [David Given] frequently dives into retrocomputing, and we don’t just mean he refurbishes old computers. We mean things like creating a simulator and assembler for the OBP spaceflight computer, which was used in the OAO-3 Copernicus space telescope, pictured above. Far from being a niche and forgotten piece of technology, the On-Board Processor (OBP) was used in several spacecraft and succeeded by the Advanced On-board Processor (AOP), which in turn led to the NASA Standard Spaceflight Computer (NSSC-1), used in the Hubble Space Telescope. The OBP was also created entirely from NOR gates, which is pretty neat. One thing [David] learned in the process is that while this vintage piece of design has its idiosyncrasies, in general, the architecture has many useful features and is pleasant to work with. It is a bit slow, however. It runs at a mere 250 kHz and many instructions take several cycles to complete.

What you need to know about containers for Python | Opensource.com Python is a popular language for many applications. Those that run as backend services, now in the 2020s, are often run inside containers. For that to work, though, you have to build a container. Often, with microservice architectures, it makes sense to build a "root" base image, which all of your services get built on. Most of this article focuses on that base image since this is where it is easiest to make mistakes. However, I also cover the applications themselves because a good base without good applications isn't of much use.

NetBeans » PCLinuxOS Quickly and easily develop desktop, mobile, and web applications with Java, JavaScript, HTML5, PHP, C/C++ and more. Updated to 12.3

Java monitoring for custom targets with Cryostat By default, Cryostat automatically recognizes discoverable, valid targets with remote Java Management Extensions (JMX) and JMX-RMI-enabled connectivity. Discoverability is based on various mechanisms, including Kubernetes API-based service endpoints and the Java Discovery Protocol (JDP). With Cryostat 2.0, developers can now create connections by providing custom URLs for known potential Java application targets that are valid but not yet discoverable. You can save custom target definitions so they are available even after the Cryostat instance restarts. This feature is available on the Cryostat web front-end through the Create Target functionality introduced in this article. Cryostat 2.0 also introduces the new clientlib directory. By adding target application JARs to this directory, you can specify custom connection protocols for any custom targets you create. We'll show you how to add a custom target that uses one such connection protocol.