Voltlog has designed an open-source hardware floor heating valve controller powered by an ESP32 WiFi module making it compatible with Tasmota open-source firmware, and by extension MQTT protocol and Home Assistant automation framework. The board can control up to 10 valves triac controlled outputs and spring connectors for a floor home heating system, and also offers a one-wire srping connector, an I2C header, and safety features with two fuses, although it’s obviously not UL nor TUV certified.

If you have trouble staying focused and getting work done, the Pomodoro Technique of working in 25-minute intervals with 5-minute breaks is pretty hard to beat. The only problem is that it requires a lot of input from the user, and all that timer-setting can get in the way of actually getting down to business. The absolute worst is when you find yourself working hard, but see that forgot to set the damn timer (ask us how we know). In essence, the tomato itself can only do so much — you have to actually use it and honor the timer, put in the work, and believe in the system.

The "sched/core" scheduler updates landed on Monday into the Linux 5.16 kernel. Notable this pull request is the cluster-aware scheduling support. The cluster scheduler support new to Linux 5.16 allows for enhancing the CPU scheduler's behavior for x86_64 and AArch64 having clusters of CPU cores that share an L2 cache or other mid-level resources. The work was started to improve select 64-bit ARM SoCs like the Kunpeng 920 server chip with clusters of cores sharing an L3 cache. With the scheduler aware of the cluster topology it was able to make better scheduling decisions that improved the overall performance and efficiency of the system.

AMD today released Radeon Open eCosystem 4.5 (ROCm 4.5) as the latest version to their open-source GPU compute stack for Linux systems. ROCm 4.5 brings with it a number of new features and improvements but one area on the consumer Radeon side will leave some potential users frustrated. First up when it comes to installing ROCm 4.5, they have added support for using the amdgpu-install / amdgpu-uninstall scripts just like the Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver. The amdgpu-install-based process aims to streamline the Radeon Open Compute install process and make it just like installing the packaged driver driver. It also makes it easy to uninstall too.

Nextcloud Announces a New Backup Application Nextcloud Announces a New Backup Application for Its Home Users - FOSS Force Germany-based Nextcloud is releasing an easy-to-use backup application for its productivity and collaboration platform that’s designed not for the big enterprise customers who pay its bills, but for home users and small business who generally use the product for free. Announced today was Nextcloud Backup, a fully encrypted incremental backup solution that’s not only easy-to-use, but which offers a full set of features that includes a wide choice of backup options (including one that might surprise some folks) and the ability to search through a backup to find individual files and folders when a full restore isn’t needed. Nextcloud said that the software is aimed squarely at home users, along with small mom and pop sized businesses, which are unlikely to ever become paying customers, except for some who might pay a small amount for a hosted version.

Nextcloud Backup App Available for Beta Testing Last year, we mentioned Nextcloud as the swiss army knife of remote working tools, and rightly so. Nextcloud offers a lot of tools to help you build the ultimate collaboration tool while taking control of your data. Of course, if you are looking for convenience without the need for self-hosting, Nextcloud may not be an immediate option for you. However, if the lack of an easy-to-use backup tool was a deal-breaker for you, it might be a good idea to think it over.