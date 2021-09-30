Knative 1.0: Run serverless workloads on Kubernetes
Today we join the Knative community to celebrate the biggest milestone of the project. Knative 1.0 is generally available. In this blog post, we briefly retrace the history of Knative, discuss 1.0 features, highlight IBM and Red Hat contributions, and imagine possible future directions.
[...]
Knative as a project started at Google in 2018 to create a serverless substrate on Kubernetes. In addition to dynamic scaling (with the ability to scale to zero in Kubernetes), other original goals of the project include the ability to process and react to CloudEvents, and to build (create) the images for the components of your system.
While the two initial big components survived, the build aspect of Knative was folded into what is now the Tekton CI/CD open source software (OSS) pipelining project part of the CD Foundation. The rest of Knative continued to grow over the past two years, reaching 1.0 today.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 449 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Release of Linux 5.14.16, 5.10.77, 5.4.157, 4.19.215, 4.14.254, 4.9.289, and 4.4.291
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
More in Linux 5.16 and AMD Graphics
Recent comments
57 min 20 sec ago
3 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 57 min ago
7 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 41 min ago