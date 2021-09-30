today's howtos
-
Running FCOS on your Raspberry Pi 4
The Raspberry Pi 4 uses an EEPROM to boot the system. For the best experience getting FCOS to run on the RPi4 please update the EEPROM to the latest version. To check if you have the latest version you can go to the raspberrypi/rpi-eeprom releases page and make sure the version reported by your Raspberry Pi on boot is from around the same date as the last release.
-
How to Upgrade Fedora to a New Release
Fedora Linux is community-driven Linux distribution maintained by the Fedora Project which is mainly sponsored by Red Hat a subsidiary of IBM. Fedora is a free, user-friendly, and great Linux distribution to start learning.
Fedora Project brings Fedora Workstation - for laptop and desktops, Fedora Server - run application bare metal or cloud with a Linux server, Fedora lot - focussing for lot ecosystems and Fedora Spins - Alternative desktops for Fedora.
Fedora brings two major releases (stable) every year. Every Fedora release involves two development releases: Rawhide and Branched. Rawhide is the current development version, updated daily basis. Branched is a development branch for pre-release (beta) stabilization. Fedora release reaches End of Life (EOL) for distribution X after the Fedora X+2 release.
-
Using the cheat command on Fedora Linux | Network World
The term "cheat sheet" has long been used to refer to listings of commands with quick explanations and examples that help people get used to running them on the Linux command line and understanding their many options.
Most Linux users have, at one time or another, relied on cheat sheets to get them started. There is, however, a tool called "cheat" that comes with a couple hundred cheat sheets and that installs quickly and easily on Fedora and likely many other Linux systems. Read on to see how the cheat command works.
-
How to install Synthesizer V Editor on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Synthesizer V Editor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
-
Install NetBackup 8.x/9.x on CentOS 8 | RHEL 8 Single Node - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
NetBackup provides high-performance backups and restores for a variety of platforms, including Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux systems. So, in this post you will learn how to install Netbackup.
The collection of clients and media servers managed by a single master is called a NetBackup domain. NetBackup domains can be segregated based on geographic, organizational, performance, or administrative reasons. Sometimes you want to segregate clients into distinct collections for administrative or performance reasons. With NetBackup, you can put each of these separate client groups in its own NetBackup domain. Each domain has its own master and collection of media servers.
-
Download Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) ISO file- Daily Build
We already have the stable version of Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri, however, people looking for a long-term version hardly have switched to it. But don’t forget Impish is the one that going to set a foundation ground for the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 – Jammy Jellyfish, the next long-term supported version from Canonical, set to be released in April 2022.
-
Release of Linux 5.14.16, 5.10.77, 5.4.157, 4.19.215, 4.14.254, 4.9.289, and 4.4.291
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
More in Linux 5.16 and AMD Graphics
