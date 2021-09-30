Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of November 2021 01:36:26 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Running FCOS on your Raspberry Pi 4

    The Raspberry Pi 4 uses an EEPROM to boot the system. For the best experience getting FCOS to run on the RPi4 please update the EEPROM to the latest version. To check if you have the latest version you can go to the raspberrypi/rpi-eeprom releases page and make sure the version reported by your Raspberry Pi on boot is from around the same date as the last release.

  • How to Upgrade Fedora to a New Release

    Fedora Linux is community-driven Linux distribution maintained by the Fedora Project which is mainly sponsored by Red Hat a subsidiary of IBM. Fedora is a free, user-friendly, and great Linux distribution to start learning.

    Fedora Project brings Fedora Workstation - for laptop and desktops, Fedora Server - run application bare metal or cloud with a Linux server, Fedora lot - focussing for lot ecosystems and Fedora Spins - Alternative desktops for Fedora.

    Fedora brings two major releases (stable) every year. Every Fedora release involves two development releases: Rawhide and Branched. Rawhide is the current development version, updated daily basis. Branched is a development branch for pre-release (beta) stabilization. Fedora release reaches End of Life (EOL) for distribution X after the Fedora X+2 release.

  • Using the cheat command on Fedora Linux | Network World

    The term "cheat sheet" has long been used to refer to listings of commands with quick explanations and examples that help people get used to running them on the Linux command line and understanding their many options.

    Most Linux users have, at one time or another, relied on cheat sheets to get them started. There is, however, a tool called "cheat" that comes with a couple hundred cheat sheets and that installs quickly and easily on Fedora and likely many other Linux systems. Read on to see how the cheat command works.

  • How to install Synthesizer V Editor on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Synthesizer V Editor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  • Install NetBackup 8.x/9.x on CentOS 8 | RHEL 8 Single Node - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    NetBackup provides high-performance backups and restores for a variety of platforms, including Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux systems. So, in this post you will learn how to install Netbackup.

    The collection of clients and media servers managed by a single master is called a NetBackup domain. NetBackup domains can be segregated based on geographic, organizational, performance, or administrative reasons. Sometimes you want to segregate clients into distinct collections for administrative or performance reasons. With NetBackup, you can put each of these separate client groups in its own NetBackup domain. Each domain has its own master and collection of media servers.

  • Download Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) ISO file- Daily Build

    We already have the stable version of Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri, however, people looking for a long-term version hardly have switched to it. But don’t forget Impish is the one that going to set a foundation ground for the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 – Jammy Jellyfish, the next long-term supported version from Canonical, set to be released in April 2022.

»

More in Tux Machines

Release of Linux 5.14.16, 5.10.77, 5.4.157, 4.19.215, 4.14.254, 4.9.289, and 4.4.291

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • KDE PIM in September and October

    In the months since the KDE PIM July-August report there have been two patch releases for Kontact, and over 1400 changes made by more than 40 contributors have been integrated. Here are some of the highlights. KOrganizer A lot has happened over the last two months in KOrganizer development. First of all, Friedrich has been working on reviving the calendar decoration feature. This feature was introduced in 2007, but has since suffered from a lack of maintenance and multiple regressions. Decorations allow you to display additional information inside the week view. Here is what it looked like back in 2007 when it was introduced.

  • Humble Choice for November has Project Wingman, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin plus more | GamingOnLinux

    The latest bundle of games is now available for the subscription service Humble Choice (formerly Humble Monthly) and it seems like quite a varied selection. Here you pay for whatever tier you feel is the best value to get access to the Humble Trove (a ton of DRM-free games), a discount at the Humble Store and the ability to claim Steam keys (sometimes GOG keys) for multiple titles - the amount of which depends on what tier you buy into. As usual we shall tell you how you can expect each to run on Linux.

  • My NEW Channel with @The Linux Experiment! - Invidious

    I am THRILLED to announce a brand new collaboration featuring the amazing Nick from @The Linux Experiment! It's Games For Everyone, celebrating video games across all platforms

  • Photoshop on the Web, Linux bests Windows with Intel, and KDE connect on iOS - Linux News - October - Invidious
  • Kubernetes Fully Managed: Overcoming CIOs challenges

    Kubernetes is everywhere! In the public and private cloud, and from the enterprise to startups, the majority of IT executives around the world have explored Kubernetes, and how it has evolved the way many organisations are developing and deploying their applications. But what is scary about it, and how can organisations better leverage one of the greatest tools in the field while overcoming the biggest challenges facing CIOs when adopting Kubernetes? [...] Containers introduced a modern way to virtualise infrastructure that is more lightweight and focused on the cloud-native applications era. It allows users to divide up machines so that they can run multiple applications or OS instances on the same kernel and hardware while maintaining isolation among workloads. This ensures greater resource utilisation and shorter startup times by several orders of magnitude. Kubernetes, being the most widely used container orchestration tool, has largely simplified how organisations use containerised platforms for their applications.

More in Linux 5.16 and AMD Graphics

  • Radeon ROCm 4.5 Released With HIP Runtime Compilation, Unified Memory Support - Phoronix

    AMD today released Radeon Open eCosystem 4.5 (ROCm 4.5) as the latest version to their open-source GPU compute stack for Linux systems. ROCm 4.5 brings with it a number of new features and improvements but one area on the consumer Radeon side will leave some potential users frustrated. First up when it comes to installing ROCm 4.5, they have added support for using the amdgpu-install / amdgpu-uninstall scripts just like the Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver. The amdgpu-install-based process aims to streamline the Radeon Open Compute install process and make it just like installing the packaged driver driver. It also makes it easy to uninstall too.

  • Cluster-Aware Scheduling Lands In Linux 5.16 - Phoronix

    The "sched/core" scheduler updates landed on Monday into the Linux 5.16 kernel. Notable this pull request is the cluster-aware scheduling support. The cluster scheduler support new to Linux 5.16 allows for enhancing the CPU scheduler's behavior for x86_64 and AArch64 having clusters of CPU cores that share an L2 cache or other mid-level resources. The work was started to improve select 64-bit ARM SoCs like the Kunpeng 920 server chip with clusters of cores sharing an L3 cache. With the scheduler aware of the cluster topology it was able to make better scheduling decisions that improved the overall performance and efficiency of the system.

  • Microsoft Begins Landing Hyper-V Isolation VM Support In Linux 5.16 - Phoronix

    Microsoft has submitted their set of Hyper-V hypervisor updates today for the Linux 5.16 merge window. This time around it's noteworthy with the initial enablement work around Hyper-V "Isolation VM" support.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6