Virtualizor is a powerful web based VPS Control Panel using which a user can deploy and manage VPS on servers with a single click. Virtualizor supports KVM, Xen, OpenVZ, Proxmox, Virtuozzo, LXC, etc with an inbuilt hourly billing system.. Virtualizor is designed for you to deploy and manage VPS on servers with a single click. As this module supports non-standard functions, end users can start, stop, restart and manage their VPS. Virtualizor is perfect for operations because it supports OpenVZ, Xen PV, Xen HVM, XenServer, and Linux KVM virtualization. So, in this tutorial we will learn, how to install Virtualizor on centos 8

The Kubernetes ecosystem has inconsistent ways to expose Secrets to applications in order to allow them to connect to services. Many service providers have their own bespoke methods of binding an application to their services, which can slow down development teams considerably. The Service Binding Operator remedies this by managing the binding process. This article walks through a simple example of service binding in action using the open source RabbitMQ message broker.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux is the upcoming Long term version from Canonical developers, set to be released in April 2022. Although while doing this tutorial to know the steps for the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS installation on VirtualBox, this Linux was in the beta stage. However, that doesn’t matter even the process will be the same for stable or any old versions of Ubuntu. Most of the users would already be familiar with VirtualBox, if not, then it is an open-source project from Oracle to run virtual machines on all popular operating systems such as Windows, Linux, macOS, and FreeBSD.

In this guide we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 Community Edition on a Rocky Linux/Centos 8 MongoDB is a cross-platform document-oriented NoSQL database program that uses JSON-like documents with optional schemas. MongoDB is developed by MongoDB Inc. and licensed under the Server Side Public License. MongoDB was built for people building internet and business applications who need to evolve quickly and scale elegantly. Companies and development teams of all sizes use MongoDB for a wide variety of reasons.

With FreeBSD’s ongoing migration to git from subversion, the system for updating FreeBSD from source has adapted. This guide will cover getting sources from git, updating them, and how to bisect those sources. It is meant as an introduction to the new mechanics for general users.

Most users have a lot of social media, email, and other accounts on the internet. It is very difficult for anyone to manage all their account and passwords. This is where the password manager comes into the picture. Team pass is an open-source password manager that helps you to store and manage all your passwords from the central location. It is a collaborative password manager that allows you to share all stored passwords with team members. You can also set access rights for each user to control them to access only a given set of data.

In this guide we will learn how to set up Authentication for Mongodb. This guide has been tested on MongoDB version 4.x and 5.x. The default installation of Mongodb doesn’t have authentication enabled. Often times when you connect to the service you will get a warning like this: Access control is not enabled for the database. MongoDB is a cross-platform document-oriented NoSQL database program that uses JSON-like documents with optional schemas. MongoDB is developed by MongoDB Inc. and licensed under the Server Side Public License. Instead of storing data in tables of rows or columns like SQL databases, each record in a MongoDB database is a document described in BSON, a binary representation of the data. Applications can then retrieve this information in a JSON format.

Whether you are an experienced Linux administrator or an elite Linux user, dealing with Linux file system errors can be a headache for anyone. However, this headache has a valid prescription if you can pinpoint or identify the filesystem partition that is causing your Linux OS to have performance issues. Most Linux operating systems come preconfigured with the fsck (file system check) terminal-based utility. This file repair tool requires that the immediate Linux user be familiar with the basic understanding and usage of the Linux command line environment and its associated commands.

With new uses for computers being discovered every day, disk usage has grown exponentially. Where 40GBs of HDD storage used to suffice for personal computing, now even terabytes of disk storage fail to do the job. All the resources and cache files have started taking up more storage space to perform more functions, and with that, it has brought forth the need for smarter disk utilization. Unlike Windows, Ubuntu 20.04 comes with multiple built-in options to help you with that. Let’s explore those in order to help you start with effective and efficient disc usage management.

The XFCE desktop environment is one among the several desktop environments that you can install on our Linux system to enhance user experience. It’s one of the earliest desktop environments that was first released in 1996 as a replacement for CDE (Common Desktop Environment). [ You might also like: 13 Open Source Linux Desktop Environments ] XFCE is a lightweight desktop environment with a small memory footprint and is easy on your computing resources. It takes up only a tiny fraction of the CPU and memory usage compared to its counterparts such as GNOME and KDE. This is ideal when it comes to system performance as this avails the available resources to other processes. In addition, XFCE is highly configurable, stable and provides a myriad of built-in plugins to extend functionality. In this article, we will walk you through the installation of XFCE Desktop on RHEL-based Linux distributions such as Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux.

Telegram is a popular free cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging system. Telegram is famous for providing end-to-end encrypted video calling, VoIP, file sharing, amongst many other features. One of the main attractions of Telegram, it is unique in having no ties or shared interests with the big social media giants such as Facebook or Twitter. The application is also cross-platform, with app versions available for most operating systems for desktops and mobile/tablet devices. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Telegram client on Fedora 35.

Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race. Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, along with a built-in VPN and much more. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser on Fedora 35.

S3 Bucket is an Object Storage Service of AWS. We can use AWS S3 Bucket to host a static website. AWS S3 does not support server-side scripting, but AWS has other resources for hosting dynamic websites. To host a static website on Amazon S3, we need to configure an AWS S3 bucket for website hosting and then upload our website content to the bucket we created. When we configure a bucket as a static website, we enable static website hosting. After we configure our bucket as a static website, we can access the bucket through the AWS Region-specific Amazon S3 website endpoints for our bucket. To configure our AWS S3 bucket for static website hosting, we are going to use the AWS Management Console in this article.

Scala combines object-oriented and functional programming in one concise, high-level language. Scala’s static types help avoid bugs in complex applications, and its JVM and JavaScript runtimes let you build high-performance systems with easy access to huge ecosystems of libraries. So, you will learn how to install Scala 3 on RHEL 8 / CentOS 8 It is a strong statically typed general-purpose programming language which supports both object-oriented programming and functional programming Installing Scala means installing various command-line tools such as the Scala compiler and build tools. In this tutorial we will use the Scala installer tool “Coursier” that automatically installs all the requirements, but you can still manually install each tool. Coursier is a Maven/Ivy-style dependency resolver/fetcher that has been completely rewritten in Scala. It aspires to be quick and simple to integrate into various environments. Functional programming principles are at the heart of it. It’s main command is cs.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Linux kernel 5.15 was released on October 31st, 2021, and it brings some interesting new features, such as a new NTFS file system implementation that doesn’t require you to rely on third-party software like NTFS-3G to fully manage your NTFS formatted external disk drives. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Linux Kernel 5.15 on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

The wait is over! Fedora Linux 35 has been released! If you are a newbie who wants to install and test the latest version of Fedora, then we are here to help you in setting up the operating system. This step by step guide explains how to download latest the Fedora 35 workstation edition, and then how to install Fedora 35 with screenshots. What's new in Fedora 35? Fedora 35 comes with Gnome 41 and improves the support for power management. It ships with Linux Kernel 5.14 which improves the support of GPUs and USB4. Improvements have also been made to pipe wire which is the default audio system since Fedora 34. The system libraries and the programming languages have also been updated to the latest versions, so the users have the latest packages ready to be used. For more details, check the Fedora 35 release announcement.

Steam is a video game cross-platform that Valve created. It was launched as a standalone software client in September 2003 as a way for Valve to provide automatic updates for their games and expanded to include games from third-party publishers and now boasts a library filled with thousands if not tens of thousands of games across all gaming consoles. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Steam on your Fedora 35 desktop.

Most modern Linux Desktop systems such as Fedora come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers. Historically, the Nouveau proprietary drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, along with lacking the newest features, software technology, and support for the latest graphics card hardware. In most situations, upgrading your Nvidia Drivers using the following guide is more beneficial than not doing it. In some cases, you may see some substantial improvements overall.

The gang said no further information about the attack had been published, adding that it would implement a more stringent process in future when publishing data after attacks.

"Conti guarantees that any information pertaining to members of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar families will be deleted without any exposure and review. Our team apologises to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman and any other members of the royal families whose names were mentioned in any publication for any inconvenience," it said.

The attackers behind Conti appeared to be upset about the data of people from the Gulf states being among the victims, saying they would delete all information about the Graff attack from their website.

The quest to escape commoditisation is pushing the industry towards services. IT has always been a lumpy business, with customers paying large sums of money for new wares once every few years. At the same time hardware and even some software have become low-margin businesses. Subscriptions to services, by contrast, bring more predictable revenues and higher profits. Services are good for buyers, too, argues Pierre Ferragu of New Street, an equity-research firm. In the past a customer might have had to buy an oversized network switch for $10,000. Now it can be had for $3,000, plus $2,000 a year for services. “Everybody is happier,” he explains.

The legislation, sponsored by Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) and Young Kim (R-Calif.), was previously approved by the House in 2019 but failed to be signed into law during the last Congress. It was unanimously passed Tuesday by a vote of 423-0.

A number of publications in September warned about the emergence of “Groove,” a new ransomware group that called on competing extortion gangs to unite in attacking U.S. government interests online. It now appears that Groove was all a big hoax designed to toy with security firms and journalists.

Games: Godot Engine, Vulkan, Valve, and DevilutionX Godot Engine - Release candidate: Godot 3.4 RC 3 The upcoming Godot 3.4 release will provide a number of new features which have been backported from the 4.0 development branch (see our release policy for details on the various Godot versions). With this third Release Candidate, we have frozen feature development and are nearly ready to release the stable version. If you already reviewed the changelog for RC 2, you can skip right to the differences between RC 2 and RC 3. It's short, as we mainly fixed a few new and old regressions, as well as input issues caused by changes in macOS Monterey.

Vulkan gets new Dynamic Rendering extension, NVIDIA Vulkan Beta 470.62.07 rolls out Two bits of Vulkan news to cover this morning as there's a new Vulkan version up with a brand new and useful sounding extension for optimization. Plus, NVIDIA released a new Vulkan Beta Driver.

Fantastic idle game Melvor Idle leaves Early Access this month, teams with Jagex | GamingOnLinux Melvor Idle is an idle / clicker game from developer Malcs and it's one of the most popular in the genre. Currently available in Early Access, it's set to hit 1.0 this month. No exact set date has been given over than November but they did confirm a big update coming with a new skill, an in-game tutorial, more end-game content, an upgrade to the statistics system and translations to 12 languages. Lots of quality of life upgrades will arrive too including running from combat with loot, a 4th equipment set, all potions to work offline, custom bank sorting and more.

Valve upgrades Remote Play for Linux in the latest Steam Client Beta | GamingOnLinux Valve has released another update to the Steam Client Beta and they continue improving Remote Play for Linux players, likely for the upcoming Steam Deck support. In this release made on November 2, Valve added support for VA-API hardware encoding on Linux, with support for AMD and Intel. You can turn it off with a setting in the Remote Play advanced host settings. Also new is support for DMABUF PipeWire capture on Linux, enabled by launching Steam with -pipewire-dmabuf. It needs you to have the 32-bit libgbm.so.1 also installed. On top of that you can now capture up to 4K using PipeWire on Linux and there's a rare crash fix for streaming from a Linux PC.

Diablo and Hellfire source-port DevilutionX gets a big upgrade | GamingOnLinux DevilutionX is a source available game engine source-port of the classic Diablo and Hellfire, updated for modern platforms and there's a new release out. The legal status of it remains pretty problematic though, since it was constructed thanks to debugging information left in an old port, which was used to reconstruct the code. With that in mind, it's not open source but both Devilution and DevilutionX seem to have been left alone by Blizzard and it also requires you own a legal copy (available on GOG.com) for the data files.