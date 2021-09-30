today's howtos
How To Install CakePHP on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CakePHP on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, CakePHP is a web application development framework written in PHP, built on the concepts of Ruby on Rails. As we know Ruby on Rails uses Ruby as a language but with development features that Cake wanted to implement in PHP. It’s a foundational structure for programmers to create web applications. Models, Views, and Controllers are used for the separation of business logic from data and presentation layers.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Gitea on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Ansible local_action
In most situations, we use Ansible to manage and configure remote hosts from a single control node. Hence, when creating playbooks, it’s with the understanding that they shall execute on the remote machines we specify in the host’s block of the playbooks.
However, there are instances where you may need to perform a specific action on the local machine instead of remote hosts. In such instances, a feature like local_action comes in handy.
This guide will show you how to work with the Ansible local_action module to execute tasks locally.
Ansible When Conditional
Ansible supports conditional evaluations before executing a specific task on the target hosts. If the set condition is true, Ansible will go ahead and perform the task. If the condition is not true (unmet), Ansible will skip the specified task.
To implement conditions in Ansible, we use the when keyword. The keyword takes Boolean expressions based on a value or a variable from previous tasks or facts gathered from the remote hosts.
This guide will teach you how to implement conditions in Ansible playbooks using the when keyword.
Ansible User Module Tutorial
Managing users and user attributes is a typical operation for any system administrator. The Ansible user module is one of the handiest ways to manage users and their attributes when working with remote hosts.
Ansible.builtin.user module is part of ansible-core and is available by default in most ansible installations.
In this guide, we will focus on how to manage user accounts using the ansible user module.
Ansible Stat Module Usage
In Linux, the stat command is a command-line utility that provides detailed information about filesystems or files.
Ansible, considered the most diverse and popular automation tool, provides a module for fetching file and file system information as native Linux stat command.
In this guide, we will understand how to work with the stat module in Ansible playbooks.
Ansible File Module Tutorial
Ansible is an incredible automation utility that comes packed with features and tools to manage remote hosts. It works by implementing modules to perform specific tasks and operations.
One practical module in Ansible is the file module. This module is responsible for performing tasks such as creating files and directories, deleting files and directories, creating soft and hard symbolic links, adding and modifying file and directory permissions, and more.
This guide will walk you through how to work with the Ansible file module. We will illustrate this using a collection of examples and playbooks.
NOTE: Ensure you have access to your remote hosts specified in Ansible’s inventory file.
Ansible notify when changed
In Ansible, a handler refers to a particular task that executes when triggered by the notify module. Handlers perform an action defined in the task when a change occurs in the remote host.
Handlers are helpful when you need to perform a task that relies on a specific task’s success or failure. For example, you can set a handler to send Apache logs if the service goes down.
This article will help you understand how to define and use the Ansible handler in playbooks.
How to install Mongodb 5 on Fedora 34/35 – Citizix
In this guide we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 Community Edition on a Fedora 34/35 server.
MongoDB is a cross-platform document-oriented NoSQL database program that uses JSON-like documents with optional schemas. MongoDB is developed by MongoDB Inc. and licensed under the Server Side Public License.
Instead of storing data in tables of rows or columns like SQL databases, each record in a MongoDB database is a document described in BSON, a binary representation of the data. Applications can then retrieve this information in a JSON format.
How to monitor the serial port in Linux - PragmaticLinux
Although modern PCs no longer come with a physical serial port, plenty of devices still require RS232 serial communication to interact with them. With the help of an RS232-to-USB adapter you can easily connect them to your PC. Once connected, you might wonder: How do I monitor the serial port in Linux? Luckily several tools exist, both for the terminal and with a GUI. In this article I’ll introduce you to few popular programs to monitor the serial port in Linux.
How Do I Sort in Elasticsearch?
You can sort Elasticsearch results using the sort keyword. The sort query requires you to provide a field under which to sort. Elasticsearch does not support sorting on fields of type text.
In this short guide, we will look at how to sort query results in Elasticsearch.
How Do I Filter Elasticsearch Results?
By default, Elasticsearch uses a relevance score to sort the results from a search query. A relevance score determines how relevant a document is depending on the queried data.
However, we can apply filters to narrow down and maximize the relevant documents returned from a query.
This guide will learn how to apply conditions in an Elasticsearch query to filter out more precise query results.
How Do I Enable Xpack in Elasticsearch
Elasticsearch is a free, open-source, distributed search and analytics engine based on the Apache Lucene project. It provides a robust RESTful API to manage and work with the engine. Elasticsearch is fast, highly scalable, and secure.
Elasticsearch engine is responsible for ingesting data, storage, analysis. Although Elasticsearch is powerful as a standalone service, it becomes mightier when powered with its sisters’ services such as Kibana and Logstash.
This tutorial will show you how to install Elasticsearch and Kibana and discover how to enable Elasticsearch security feature: Xpack.
How Do I Change the Field Type in Elasticsearch?
Using the _ mapping API, you can update existing fields or add new fields to an existing index.
Elasticsearch Range Query Tutorial
In Elasticsearch, we can get the results of documents that match a specific range using the range query.
Throughout this guide, you will learn to define a range parameter in your search query using Boolean expressions such as greater than, less than, and more.
Elasticsearch Fuzzy Search
Have you ever wondered how search engine tools such as Google can accurately predict your search queries as you type? Or correct typos in your search queries? No, it’s not human-like reasoning.
This functionality is possible because of a concept called fuzzy logic, fuzziness, or fuzzy search.
Array Sort Ruby
Ruby is a simplistic and powerful programming language that provides exceptional features for daily programming operations.
Because arrays are a fundamental object in Ruby and other programming languages, Ruby provides a way to sort elements without writing an excellent custom algorithm.
This guide will teach you how to sort an array by using Ruby’s built-in methods and functionalities.
How to Install and configure Jenkins on Ubuntu - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Jenkins is an open source automation server. It helps automate the parts of software development related to building, testing, and deploying, facilitating continuous integration and continuous delivery.
Jenkins is a server-based system that runs in servlet containers such as Apache Tomcat. It supports version control tools, including AccuRev, CVS, Subversion, Git, Mercurial, Perforce, ClearCase and RTC, and can execute Apache Ant, Apache Maven and sbt based projects as well as arbitrary shell scripts and Windows batch commands.
In this article, we will show you how to install Jenkins on Ubuntu Systems.
How to install Kdenlive 21 in Ubuntu 21.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial we are going to install kdenlive on Debian 11. Kdenlive is an acronym for KDE Non-Linear Video Editor.
Kdenlive is open source non-linear video editing suite, which support DV, HDV and many more formats.
Synchronize folders with Syncthing in Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Syncthing on Ubuntu 20.04 This cool tool allows us on our server to have instant access to one or more folders on many devices. So we are talking about a synchronization tool.
So, let’s go for it.
Free Software Desktop Systems
This is a list of Free Software Desktop Systems, like KDE and GNOME the desktop environments, and like Kubuntu and Ubuntu the operating systems, and whether one is available as a complete computer to purchase. In this article, you will find useful information and further readings about the user interface choices available on GNU/Linux and BSD computing platforms. This will be used further on UbuntuBuzz.com to accompany every desktop related explanation.
KDE November App Update
Skanpage is KDE's new image scanning app. It's a simple scanning application designed for multi-page scans and saving of documents and images. It works for scanning from both flatbed and feed-through automatic document feeder scanners. It lets you configure options for the scanning device, such as resolution and margins, and you can re-order, rotate and delete scanned pages. The scans can be saved to multi-page PDF documents and image files. Unlike our existing Skanlite app, this new program is written using Kirigami, our responsive interface toolkit which adapts to mobile and desktop devices. You can get Skanpage from KDE neon now, and look out for it on other Linux distros soon.
Ubuntu Continues Work On Flutter+Dart Written Firmware-Updater Utility
Along with the work-in-progress new Ubuntu desktop installer, another GUI project being pursued by Canonical going into the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS cycle is the "firmware-updater" as a firmware updating GUI solution written in the Flutter toolkit and Dart. Canonical has been quietly working on firmware-updater as a GUI front-end for handling firmware updating on Ubuntu Linux. Fortunately, this isn't reinventing the wheel entirely but basically a Flutter-geared GUI front-end to the wonderful FWUPD utility with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service. Also: Ubuntu is Working on a New Firmware Updater App
4 tips to becoming a technical writer with open source contributions
Whether you’re a tech hobbyist interested in dabbling in technical writing or an established technologist looking to pivot your career to become a professional technical writer, you can build your technical writing portfolio with open source contributions. Writing for open source projects is fun, flexible, and low risk. Contribute to a project of interest to you on your own schedule, and you might be surprised at how welcoming the community can be or how fast you can make an impact. Your open source contributions show potential employers that you take the initiative and seek opportunities to learn, grow, and challenge yourself. As with anything, you have to start somewhere. Contributing to open source projects allows you to showcase your talents while also learning new skills and technologies. In addition, writing for open source projects enables you to connect with new communities, collaborate with new people across time zones, and build your network. When you dig into open source opportunities, you enhance your resume and set yourself apart from other candidates. Here are four ways to get started with contributing to open source that can lead to a career in technical writing.
