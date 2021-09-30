Skanpage is KDE's new image scanning app. It's a simple scanning application designed for multi-page scans and saving of documents and images. It works for scanning from both flatbed and feed-through automatic document feeder scanners. It lets you configure options for the scanning device, such as resolution and margins, and you can re-order, rotate and delete scanned pages. The scans can be saved to multi-page PDF documents and image files. Unlike our existing Skanlite app, this new program is written using Kirigami, our responsive interface toolkit which adapts to mobile and desktop devices. You can get Skanpage from KDE neon now, and look out for it on other Linux distros soon.

This is a list of Free Software Desktop Systems, like KDE and GNOME the desktop environments, and like Kubuntu and Ubuntu the operating systems, and whether one is available as a complete computer to purchase. In this article, you will find useful information and further readings about the user interface choices available on GNU/Linux and BSD computing platforms. This will be used further on UbuntuBuzz.com to accompany every desktop related explanation.

Ubuntu Continues Work On Flutter+Dart Written Firmware-Updater Utility Along with the work-in-progress new Ubuntu desktop installer, another GUI project being pursued by Canonical going into the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS cycle is the "firmware-updater" as a firmware updating GUI solution written in the Flutter toolkit and Dart. Canonical has been quietly working on firmware-updater as a GUI front-end for handling firmware updating on Ubuntu Linux. Fortunately, this isn't reinventing the wheel entirely but basically a Flutter-geared GUI front-end to the wonderful FWUPD utility with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service. Also: Ubuntu is Working on a New Firmware Updater App