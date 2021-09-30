Compact, Ubuntu powered robot controllers available in Jetson or Tiger Lake flavors
Adlink announced two rugged, Ubuntu/ROS driven robotics controllers: a “ROSCube Pico NPN” SBC or box PC based on the Jetson Nano and Xavier NX with 4x GbE and a “ROSCube Pico TGL” box PC based on Tiger Lake-U with 2.5GbE and GbE.
Today at the Robotics and Automation 21 show in Coventry, UK, Adlink unveiled two ROSCube Pico robotics controllers. The ROSCube Pico NPN is available in both board-level and enclosed models, both with a choice of Nvidia Jetson Nano and more powerful Jetson Xavier NX modules. The ROSCube Pico TGL taps an 11th Gen Tiger Lake ULP processor in a box PC form factor and ships with Intel OpenVINO.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 399 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free Software Desktop Systems
This is a list of Free Software Desktop Systems, like KDE and GNOME the desktop environments, and like Kubuntu and Ubuntu the operating systems, and whether one is available as a complete computer to purchase. In this article, you will find useful information and further readings about the user interface choices available on GNU/Linux and BSD computing platforms. This will be used further on UbuntuBuzz.com to accompany every desktop related explanation.
KDE November App Update
Skanpage is KDE's new image scanning app. It's a simple scanning application designed for multi-page scans and saving of documents and images. It works for scanning from both flatbed and feed-through automatic document feeder scanners. It lets you configure options for the scanning device, such as resolution and margins, and you can re-order, rotate and delete scanned pages. The scans can be saved to multi-page PDF documents and image files. Unlike our existing Skanlite app, this new program is written using Kirigami, our responsive interface toolkit which adapts to mobile and desktop devices. You can get Skanpage from KDE neon now, and look out for it on other Linux distros soon.
Ubuntu Continues Work On Flutter+Dart Written Firmware-Updater Utility
Along with the work-in-progress new Ubuntu desktop installer, another GUI project being pursued by Canonical going into the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS cycle is the "firmware-updater" as a firmware updating GUI solution written in the Flutter toolkit and Dart. Canonical has been quietly working on firmware-updater as a GUI front-end for handling firmware updating on Ubuntu Linux. Fortunately, this isn't reinventing the wheel entirely but basically a Flutter-geared GUI front-end to the wonderful FWUPD utility with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service. Also: Ubuntu is Working on a New Firmware Updater App
4 tips to becoming a technical writer with open source contributions
Whether you’re a tech hobbyist interested in dabbling in technical writing or an established technologist looking to pivot your career to become a professional technical writer, you can build your technical writing portfolio with open source contributions. Writing for open source projects is fun, flexible, and low risk. Contribute to a project of interest to you on your own schedule, and you might be surprised at how welcoming the community can be or how fast you can make an impact. Your open source contributions show potential employers that you take the initiative and seek opportunities to learn, grow, and challenge yourself. As with anything, you have to start somewhere. Contributing to open source projects allows you to showcase your talents while also learning new skills and technologies. In addition, writing for open source projects enables you to connect with new communities, collaborate with new people across time zones, and build your network. When you dig into open source opportunities, you enhance your resume and set yourself apart from other candidates. Here are four ways to get started with contributing to open source that can lead to a career in technical writing.
Recent comments
37 min 16 sec ago
54 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 17 min ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
19 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 35 min ago
1 day 53 min ago
1 day 59 min ago