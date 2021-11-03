Language Selection

  • Copying and Pasting in Emacs

    The Emacs documentation on copying and pasting, which is in the GNU info format and can be accessed by C-h i from Emacs, is very detailed and comprehensive. In my version of emacs (26), it is in section 12, “Killing and Moving Text”. I can see the Emacs info documentation on this topic with shell command info “(emacs)Killing” | less

    It is also a lot to read. This document aims to be an introduction and quick reference.

  • Basic Pfsense Configuration Tutorial

    This tutorial explains how to install and configure the Pfsense system.

    pfSense is a firewall and router software you can install on a computer to create and manage your own router or firewall. It can be used from the command line or from a web graphical interface. This tutorial covers pfSense installation and basic configuration tips.

  • How to Install Arch Linux on VirtualBox [Beginner's Guide]

    Arch Linux is hugely popular in the desktop Linux world. One of the reasons for the popularity is that installing Arch Linux itself is a complicated task.

    I am not exaggerating. Installing Ubuntu or Debian is a lot easier task than Arch Linux because it doesn’t have an official GUI based installer. And this is where virtual machines come in.

    You can try installing Arch Linux in VirtualBox first and see if it’s something you would like to run on actual hardware. This way, you get to experience Arch Linux without disturbing your current operating system.

  • 4 Ways to Clone an Entire Hard Drive on Linux - Make Tech Easier

    Imagine the hard drive in your computer failing. Your computer no longer detects it, and it’s impossible to recover the data that you saved. This is a nightmare scenario for just about anyone. You will end up wishing that you had a backup of everything on your hard drive.

    Luckily, this is possible and much easier than you may think. There are many different available Linux programs that will help you back up your hard drive, including one that is already installed by default in every Linux distribution.

  • How To Install EPrints on Ubuntu 20.04 | RoseHosting

    EPrints is open-source software designed for building open access repositories that are OAI-PMH compliant. It is primarily used for scientific journals and institutional repositories although it can be also used as a document management system.

  • How to install Kubuntu 21.10 - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Kubuntu 21.10.

  • How to Install and Configure Ansible on Rocky Linux/CentOS 8

    Ansible is an open source IT automation engine that automates provisioning, configuration management, application deployment, orchestration, and many other IT processes. It enables infrastructure as code. Ansible automates and simplifies repetitive, complex, and tedious operations. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.

    Ansible itself is written in Python and has a fairly minimal learning curve. Ansible follows a simple setup procedure and does not depend on any additional software, servers or client daemons. It manages nodes over SSH and is parallel by default.

    In this guide, we are going to learn how to Install and Configure Ansible on Rocky Linux/CentOS 8.

  • How to install Fedora 35 Gnome step by step with screenshots

    Fedora 35 stable version has finally arrived! The most notable of the improvements is the inclusion of the recently-released Gnome 41. You can get Fedora Workstation 35 now from the official website, or upgrade your existing install using GNOME Software or through the terminal with dnf system-upgrade. This article describes how to install Fedora 35 Workstation step by step with screenshots.

    Fedora is a free and open source Linux distribution developed by the community-supported Fedora Project which is sponsored primarily by Red Hat. Fedora comes in several Desktop and Server flavors.

    Fedora works mainly as an upstream distribution for Centos 8 Steam and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This means that with Fedora comes the latest Linux Kernel and packages with cutting edge features and applications.

  • How to install Brackets code editor on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Brackets code editor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to autorun Chrome web apps when you log into your Windows, Mac, or Linux desktop

    Chrome for Windows, Mac, and Linux now allows for users to autorun web apps on login as of Chrome 91. This is great for quickly accessing Gmail, Google Chat, and other such services that are used constantly and as soon as users boot into their machines.

    With that being said, a manual user gesture is always required in order to initially set up autorun apps in Chrome. Google detailed this in its blog post yesterday. If you’re interested in setting your Chrome apps up this way, just stick around, and I’ll show you how!

  • Using sensitive data in containers | Enable Sysadmin

    Developers and sysadmins often need to use sensitive data, such as API tokens or login credentials to a database. When containerizing applications, this data needs to be passed into the container without the risk of exposure outside the container, such as in an image registry. Podman has a feature—secrets—that allows users to centrally manage sensitive information and to easily and securely access confidential data inside a container. This feature prevents the secret from being exported when creating an image from a container.

    Recently, Podman's secrets feature was extended to support even more features, such as user ID (UID), group ID (GID), Mode options, and environment variable secrets. These options allow users to fine-tune their secrets settings to their liking, whether it be restricting permissions or exposing the secret via an environment variable as opposed to a file.

  • Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 15 - Clustering - Invidious

    Setting up a Proxmox VE cluster enables you to benefit from multiple servers to share load between, and also gives you access to live migration. In this video, we'll create our very own cluster and add two additional Proxmox VE servers.

Devices: ESP8266, Pis, Arduinos, and More

  • Liberating The ESP8266 From Its Development Board | Hackaday

    While the ESP32 is clearly a superior piece of hardware, we think you’ll agree that the ESP8266 is just too useful not to have a dozen or so kicking around the parts bin at any given time. Cheap, easy to use, and just enough capabilities to bring your projects into the wonderful world of IoT. But if you really want to get the most out of it, you’ll eventually have to skip the development board and start working with the bare module itself. It can be a scary transition, but luckily, [Ray] has collected some notes that should prove helpful for anyone looking use modules like the ESP-12F in their own custom PCBs. From different tips on making sure the power-hungry modules get enough juice, to cost cutting measures that help reduce the ancillary parts needed in your circuit design, it’s a worthwhile read for new and experienced ESP8266 wranglers alike.

  • Conexio Stratus - An nRF9160 board with solar energy harvesting capability (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    Conexio Stratus board is equipped with Nordic Semi nRF9160 System in Package (SiP) with LTE-M (eMTC) & NB-IoT cellular IoT connectivity as well as GPS support through a pair of u.FL connectors for antennas, together with 500MB of mobile data valid for ten years.

  • Meet Grumpy Hedgehog, an adorable gesture-sensing companion | Arduino Blog

    Detecting shapes and gestures has traditionally been performed by camera systems due to their large arrays of pixels. However, Jean Peradel has come up with a method that uses cheap time-of-flight (ToF) sensors to sense both objects and movement over time. Better yet, his entire project is housed within a 3D-printed “Grumpy Hedgehog” that contains not only the sensors, but a highly-interactive 1.44” LCD screen as well. Peradel’s smart home companion is capable of picking up several different kinds of movements and patterns to perform a wide variety of actions such as sending keystrokes to a PC, controlling a light, or actuating a servo motor. This is accomplished by taking VL53L1X ToF modules, which have a 16×16 scanning array and communicate over the I2C bus. Once the attached Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 has read this data, it can determine if the object (which appears closer on the grid) has moved up, down, left, or right.

  • The CrowPi is a combination Linux laptop and Raspberry Pi explorer's kit

    The CrowPi2 looks like an ordinary laptop with an 11.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution, but it's also a nifty Raspberry Pi experimentation and learning platform. You can remove the wireless keyboard from the case to reveal a development board with bunch of different onboard sensors and modules, and components such as an LCD display and a solderless breadboard.

  • Aaeon reveals Elkhart Lake Pico-ITX and ships Tiger Lake 3.5-inch SBCs

    Yesterday, when we were reporting on Canonical’s release of Ubuntu images optimized for Intel’s Elkhart Lake and Tiger Lake processors, we saw several patch notices referring to the EHL. Aaeon then confirmed that the patches referred to its PICO-EHL4 SBC, which was revealed with no image and very few details a year ago after Elkhart Lake was announced. Aaeon has since posted specs, apparently in late September when it announced the board, on Aaeon’s newsletter. We also cover Aaeon’s Tiger Lake-U based GENE-TGU6 3.5-inch SBC, which we detailed in May based on a preliminary product page and which Aaeon has now formally launched with some minor changes.

Programming Leftovers

  • Bash For Loop 1 to 10

    We all know that many of the basic concepts of programming contain many data structures, variables, statements, and loops. Loops are very well-known among all of them when running a series of instructions or doing some tasks under certain conditions. The most famous and most used loop is the “for” loop. So, today we will be looking at the syntax and working of the “for” loop for a series of numbers, i.e., 1 to 10. Let’s start by opening a terminal shell with the help of a “Ctrl+Alt+T” command on the Ubuntu 20.04 desktop system.

  • Convert Array to Hash Ruby

    Both arrays and dictionaries share a common trait in all major programming languages: they are both flexible and scalable data structures that help organize and refactor code. In certain instances, the need to convert an array to a hash and vice versa comes up. In this guide, we shall discuss how you can convert an array to a hash in Ruby.

  • Array Filter in Ruby

    We can think of arrays as databases or, more specifically, a table within a database. The main use of arrays is to store related items in a single entity, allowing you to manage them efficiently. This tutorial will illustrate how to filter the results from an array using the select, find and reject methods.

  • C++ Cout Format

    Within the C++ language, there are some objects specified in libraries to do some specific tasks. Just like this, the iostream library has been used to input and output the data to an input and output device while using C++. The “cout” object is the main object used to display the data to a device screen while including the “iostream” header file in the code. Let’s have some examples to see the format of the C++ cout statement in Ubuntu 20.04.

Proprietary Failure and Linux Foundation Openwash

GStreamer 1.19.3 unstable development release

GStreamer 1.19.3 unstable development release The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the third development release in the unstable 1.19 release series. The unstable 1.19 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.18 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The unstable 1.19 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.20 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen. Read more

