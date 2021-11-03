today's howtos
-
Copying and Pasting in Emacs
The Emacs documentation on copying and pasting, which is in the GNU info format and can be accessed by C-h i from Emacs, is very detailed and comprehensive. In my version of emacs (26), it is in section 12, “Killing and Moving Text”. I can see the Emacs info documentation on this topic with shell command info “(emacs)Killing” | less
It is also a lot to read. This document aims to be an introduction and quick reference.
-
Basic Pfsense Configuration Tutorial
This tutorial explains how to install and configure the Pfsense system.
pfSense is a firewall and router software you can install on a computer to create and manage your own router or firewall. It can be used from the command line or from a web graphical interface. This tutorial covers pfSense installation and basic configuration tips.
-
How to Install Arch Linux on VirtualBox [Beginner's Guide]
Arch Linux is hugely popular in the desktop Linux world. One of the reasons for the popularity is that installing Arch Linux itself is a complicated task.
I am not exaggerating. Installing Ubuntu or Debian is a lot easier task than Arch Linux because it doesn’t have an official GUI based installer. And this is where virtual machines come in.
You can try installing Arch Linux in VirtualBox first and see if it’s something you would like to run on actual hardware. This way, you get to experience Arch Linux without disturbing your current operating system.
-
4 Ways to Clone an Entire Hard Drive on Linux - Make Tech Easier
Imagine the hard drive in your computer failing. Your computer no longer detects it, and it’s impossible to recover the data that you saved. This is a nightmare scenario for just about anyone. You will end up wishing that you had a backup of everything on your hard drive.
Luckily, this is possible and much easier than you may think. There are many different available Linux programs that will help you back up your hard drive, including one that is already installed by default in every Linux distribution.
-
How To Install EPrints on Ubuntu 20.04 | RoseHosting
EPrints is open-source software designed for building open access repositories that are OAI-PMH compliant. It is primarily used for scientific journals and institutional repositories although it can be also used as a document management system.
-
How to install Kubuntu 21.10 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Kubuntu 21.10.
-
How to Install and Configure Ansible on Rocky Linux/CentOS 8
Ansible is an open source IT automation engine that automates provisioning, configuration management, application deployment, orchestration, and many other IT processes. It enables infrastructure as code. Ansible automates and simplifies repetitive, complex, and tedious operations. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.
Ansible itself is written in Python and has a fairly minimal learning curve. Ansible follows a simple setup procedure and does not depend on any additional software, servers or client daemons. It manages nodes over SSH and is parallel by default.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to Install and Configure Ansible on Rocky Linux/CentOS 8.
-
How to install Fedora 35 Gnome step by step with screenshots
Fedora 35 stable version has finally arrived! The most notable of the improvements is the inclusion of the recently-released Gnome 41. You can get Fedora Workstation 35 now from the official website, or upgrade your existing install using GNOME Software or through the terminal with dnf system-upgrade. This article describes how to install Fedora 35 Workstation step by step with screenshots.
Fedora is a free and open source Linux distribution developed by the community-supported Fedora Project which is sponsored primarily by Red Hat. Fedora comes in several Desktop and Server flavors.
Fedora works mainly as an upstream distribution for Centos 8 Steam and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This means that with Fedora comes the latest Linux Kernel and packages with cutting edge features and applications.
-
How to install Brackets code editor on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Brackets code editor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to autorun Chrome web apps when you log into your Windows, Mac, or Linux desktop
Chrome for Windows, Mac, and Linux now allows for users to autorun web apps on login as of Chrome 91. This is great for quickly accessing Gmail, Google Chat, and other such services that are used constantly and as soon as users boot into their machines.
With that being said, a manual user gesture is always required in order to initially set up autorun apps in Chrome. Google detailed this in its blog post yesterday. If you’re interested in setting your Chrome apps up this way, just stick around, and I’ll show you how!
-
Using sensitive data in containers | Enable Sysadmin
Developers and sysadmins often need to use sensitive data, such as API tokens or login credentials to a database. When containerizing applications, this data needs to be passed into the container without the risk of exposure outside the container, such as in an image registry. Podman has a feature—secrets—that allows users to centrally manage sensitive information and to easily and securely access confidential data inside a container. This feature prevents the secret from being exported when creating an image from a container.
Recently, Podman's secrets feature was extended to support even more features, such as user ID (UID), group ID (GID), Mode options, and environment variable secrets. These options allow users to fine-tune their secrets settings to their liking, whether it be restricting permissions or exposing the secret via an environment variable as opposed to a file.
-
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 15 - Clustering - Invidious
Setting up a Proxmox VE cluster enables you to benefit from multiple servers to share load between, and also gives you access to live migration. In this video, we'll create our very own cluster and add two additional Proxmox VE servers.
-
GStreamer 1.19.3 unstable development release

The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the third development release in the unstable 1.19 release series. The unstable 1.19 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.18 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The unstable 1.19 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.20 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen.
