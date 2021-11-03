Kernel: Rust, Bugs, and Linux 5.16 Features
What Memory Model Should the Rust Language Use? - Paul E. McKenney's Journal — LiveJournal
This blog post discusses a few alternative Rust-language memory models. I hope that this discussion is of value to the Rust community, but in the end, it is their language, so it is also their choice of memory model.
This discussion takes the Rust fearless-concurrency viewpoint, tempered by discussions I have observed and participated in while creating this blog series. Different members of that community of course have different viewpoints, and thus might reasonably advocate for different choices. Those who know me will understand that these viewpoints differ significantly from my own. However, my viewpoint is dictated by my long-standing privilege of living at the edge of what is possible in terms of performance, scalability, real-time response, energy efficiency, robustness, and much else besides. Where I live, significant levels of fear are not just wise, but also necessary for survival. To borrow an an old saying from aviation, there are old pilots, and there are bold pilots, but there are no old bold pilots.
Nevertheless, I expect that my more than three decades of experience with concurrency, my work on the C/C++ memory model (memory_order_consume notwithstanding), and my role as lead maintainer of the Linux-kernel memory model (LKMM) will help provide a good starting point for the more work-a-day situation that I believe that the Rust community wishes to support.
More ASRock & ASUS Motherboards Will Have Working Sensors With Linux 5.16 - Phoronix
The hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates have landed in the Linux 5.16 kernel and with this comes sensor support for some additional ASRock and ASUS motherboards.
Another ASRock ID (0xe1b) was added to the NCT6683D sensor chip driver. There was already an ASRock ID present in the driver but this additional ID is used by some of their motherboards. One of the motherboards specifically called out with this patch was the ASRock Z370M Pro4, but likely numerous other ASRock motherboards as well will now have working sensor coverage.
Google to Pay up to $50,337 for Exploiting Linux Kernel Bugs
Google makes good use of Linux across its platforms, especially when it comes to Android and its massive servers. Over the years, Google has been inclining more towards open-source projects and programs.
Recently, the tech giant sponsored $1 million to fund a security-focused open-source program run by The Linux Foundation, more details in our original coverage.
And, now, Google just tripled its bounty rewards for the next three months for security researchers working on finding kernel exploits that help achieve privilege escalation (i.e., when an attacker gains administrator access using a bug/flaw)
Linux 5.16 Graphics Drivers: Alder Lake S Is Stable, Initial DG2, AMD DP 2.0 + USB4 - Phoronix
All of the DRM (Direct Rendering Manager) kernel graphics/display driver updates were submitted and already merged for the very exciting Linux 5.16 kernel cycle. There is a lot of good stuff this round especially when it comes to the open-source Intel and AMD Radeon drivers.
EROFS With LZMA/MicroLZMA, XFS Footprint Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix
Along with the Btrfs updates, other Linux file-systems have also been sending in their improvements destined for the Linux 5.16 kernel.
EROFS as the new read-only file-system for Linux has seen many interesting changes. EROFS now supports LZMA (MicroLZMA) compression, multiple device support is introduced for multi-layer container images, secondary compression head support, and other improvements. There is also the usual assortment of bug fixes.
SELinux/LSM/Smack Controls + Auditing For IO_uring Comes With Linux 5.16 - Phoronix
In addition to IO_uring improvements in Linux 5.16 itself, the Security Enhanced Linux "SELinux" patches for this new kernel cycle bring controls and auditing around IO_uring.
With the SELinux patches sent out on Monday, there is now Linux Security Modules (LSM), SELinux, and Smack controls and auditing support for IO_uring.
Devices: ESP8266, Pis, Arduinos, and More
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Failure and Linux Foundation Openwash
GStreamer 1.19.3 unstable development release
GStreamer 1.19.3 unstable development release The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the third development release in the unstable 1.19 release series. The unstable 1.19 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.18 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The unstable 1.19 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.20 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen.
