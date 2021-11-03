Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Red Hat

  • Automation strategy: 5 questions CIOs should ask

    Just about anything can seem like a smart strategy in retrospect if you’ve got enough patience, perseverance, luck, and time.

    That’s how some successful business and IT approaches hatch: A blend of trial-and-error and ever-changing circumstances eventually leads to a sustainable, intentional plan. Many hybrid cloud architectures first came about by “accident,” for example – an IT initiative here, a corporate acquisition there, and SaaS apps, well, everywhere, and now you’re “hybrid.” The strategy comes after the fact, once stakeholders realize the potential advantages.

    Automation commonly follows a similar pattern. Automate a unit test or security scan here, an accounts receivable process or HR onboarding forms there, and it seems you’re on your way to becoming a well-oiled – and highly automated – machine.

  • Tech vendors chase down shop floors for retrofits • The Register

    On Tuesday Intel said it was going the Linux way for system upgrades in factories. Chipzilla has worked with Red Hat on a blueprint that provides a more granular coordination of machines' operation between facilities, which is now being made possible on the faster 5G networks.

  • Best of NodeConf Remote: The 30-second review

    Red Hat was proud to sponsor this year's NodeConf Remote, Europe’s largest conference covering the Node.js framework. The conference held four packed days of technical talks and workshops from October 18 to 21, 2021. Like last year, this year's conference was presented remotely.

  • Want to Upgrade RHEL 8.3? Here's the Best Way to Upgrade to RHEL 8.4

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux (shortened to RHEL) 8.4 is now available for the Linux customers. RHEL 8.4 has various updates and enhancements for developers, designers, and production teams. So now you can download the latest version from Red Hat’s official site.

    But before downloading RHEL 8.4 you might want to have a sneak peek at all the new features offered by this model. This article will explain that and then will take you through the upgrade procedure using the dnf command-line option.

  • Red Hat, Intel To Bring Industry 4.0 Transformation To Smart Manufacturing And Energy
  • Red Hat Open Innovation Labs: The power of doing transformation instead of just talking about it

    Red Hat doesn't just talk about transformation, we do transformation with our clients, hands-on.

    I recently committed code into a code repository for a transformation project, working alongside our customer and the Red Hat APAC Open Innovation Labs team in a residency-style engagement. Let's talk about why Red Hat customers choose to work with us to transform vital parts of their business.

    Organizations realize that transformation needs to be people-centric. It can’t be only top-down, theoretical, or unrelatable to outcomes. That only allows room for fear and change resistance to grow.

    It needs to come with globally proven practices, methodologies and processes. It needs to build on innovative open source, cloud-ready technology and bring people together on the journey of collaboration, information sharing—in a safe environment to learn and grow.

    That’s what the Red Hat approach is all about. And I’ll walk you through the details now.

Devices: ESP8266, Pis, Arduinos, and More

  • Liberating The ESP8266 From Its Development Board | Hackaday

    While the ESP32 is clearly a superior piece of hardware, we think you’ll agree that the ESP8266 is just too useful not to have a dozen or so kicking around the parts bin at any given time. Cheap, easy to use, and just enough capabilities to bring your projects into the wonderful world of IoT. But if you really want to get the most out of it, you’ll eventually have to skip the development board and start working with the bare module itself. It can be a scary transition, but luckily, [Ray] has collected some notes that should prove helpful for anyone looking use modules like the ESP-12F in their own custom PCBs. From different tips on making sure the power-hungry modules get enough juice, to cost cutting measures that help reduce the ancillary parts needed in your circuit design, it’s a worthwhile read for new and experienced ESP8266 wranglers alike.

  • Conexio Stratus - An nRF9160 board with solar energy harvesting capability (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    Conexio Stratus board is equipped with Nordic Semi nRF9160 System in Package (SiP) with LTE-M (eMTC) & NB-IoT cellular IoT connectivity as well as GPS support through a pair of u.FL connectors for antennas, together with 500MB of mobile data valid for ten years.

  • Meet Grumpy Hedgehog, an adorable gesture-sensing companion | Arduino Blog

    Detecting shapes and gestures has traditionally been performed by camera systems due to their large arrays of pixels. However, Jean Peradel has come up with a method that uses cheap time-of-flight (ToF) sensors to sense both objects and movement over time. Better yet, his entire project is housed within a 3D-printed “Grumpy Hedgehog” that contains not only the sensors, but a highly-interactive 1.44” LCD screen as well. Peradel’s smart home companion is capable of picking up several different kinds of movements and patterns to perform a wide variety of actions such as sending keystrokes to a PC, controlling a light, or actuating a servo motor. This is accomplished by taking VL53L1X ToF modules, which have a 16×16 scanning array and communicate over the I2C bus. Once the attached Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 has read this data, it can determine if the object (which appears closer on the grid) has moved up, down, left, or right.

  • The CrowPi is a combination Linux laptop and Raspberry Pi explorer's kit

    The CrowPi2 looks like an ordinary laptop with an 11.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution, but it's also a nifty Raspberry Pi experimentation and learning platform. You can remove the wireless keyboard from the case to reveal a development board with bunch of different onboard sensors and modules, and components such as an LCD display and a solderless breadboard.

  • Aaeon reveals Elkhart Lake Pico-ITX and ships Tiger Lake 3.5-inch SBCs

    Yesterday, when we were reporting on Canonical’s release of Ubuntu images optimized for Intel’s Elkhart Lake and Tiger Lake processors, we saw several patch notices referring to the EHL. Aaeon then confirmed that the patches referred to its PICO-EHL4 SBC, which was revealed with no image and very few details a year ago after Elkhart Lake was announced. Aaeon has since posted specs, apparently in late September when it announced the board, on Aaeon’s newsletter. We also cover Aaeon’s Tiger Lake-U based GENE-TGU6 3.5-inch SBC, which we detailed in May based on a preliminary product page and which Aaeon has now formally launched with some minor changes.

Programming Leftovers

  • Bash For Loop 1 to 10

    We all know that many of the basic concepts of programming contain many data structures, variables, statements, and loops. Loops are very well-known among all of them when running a series of instructions or doing some tasks under certain conditions. The most famous and most used loop is the “for” loop. So, today we will be looking at the syntax and working of the “for” loop for a series of numbers, i.e., 1 to 10. Let’s start by opening a terminal shell with the help of a “Ctrl+Alt+T” command on the Ubuntu 20.04 desktop system.

  • Convert Array to Hash Ruby

    Both arrays and dictionaries share a common trait in all major programming languages: they are both flexible and scalable data structures that help organize and refactor code. In certain instances, the need to convert an array to a hash and vice versa comes up. In this guide, we shall discuss how you can convert an array to a hash in Ruby.

  • Array Filter in Ruby

    We can think of arrays as databases or, more specifically, a table within a database. The main use of arrays is to store related items in a single entity, allowing you to manage them efficiently. This tutorial will illustrate how to filter the results from an array using the select, find and reject methods.

  • C++ Cout Format

    Within the C++ language, there are some objects specified in libraries to do some specific tasks. Just like this, the iostream library has been used to input and output the data to an input and output device while using C++. The “cout” object is the main object used to display the data to a device screen while including the “iostream” header file in the code. Let’s have some examples to see the format of the C++ cout statement in Ubuntu 20.04.

Proprietary Failure and Linux Foundation Openwash

GStreamer 1.19.3 unstable development release

GStreamer 1.19.3 unstable development release The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the third development release in the unstable 1.19 release series. The unstable 1.19 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.18 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The unstable 1.19 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.20 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen. Read more

