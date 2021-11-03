IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Automation strategy: 5 questions CIOs should ask
Just about anything can seem like a smart strategy in retrospect if you’ve got enough patience, perseverance, luck, and time.
That’s how some successful business and IT approaches hatch: A blend of trial-and-error and ever-changing circumstances eventually leads to a sustainable, intentional plan. Many hybrid cloud architectures first came about by “accident,” for example – an IT initiative here, a corporate acquisition there, and SaaS apps, well, everywhere, and now you’re “hybrid.” The strategy comes after the fact, once stakeholders realize the potential advantages.
Automation commonly follows a similar pattern. Automate a unit test or security scan here, an accounts receivable process or HR onboarding forms there, and it seems you’re on your way to becoming a well-oiled – and highly automated – machine.
Tech vendors chase down shop floors for retrofits • The Register
On Tuesday Intel said it was going the Linux way for system upgrades in factories. Chipzilla has worked with Red Hat on a blueprint that provides a more granular coordination of machines' operation between facilities, which is now being made possible on the faster 5G networks.
Best of NodeConf Remote: The 30-second review
Red Hat was proud to sponsor this year's NodeConf Remote, Europe’s largest conference covering the Node.js framework. The conference held four packed days of technical talks and workshops from October 18 to 21, 2021. Like last year, this year's conference was presented remotely.
Want to Upgrade RHEL 8.3? Here's the Best Way to Upgrade to RHEL 8.4
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (shortened to RHEL) 8.4 is now available for the Linux customers. RHEL 8.4 has various updates and enhancements for developers, designers, and production teams. So now you can download the latest version from Red Hat’s official site.
But before downloading RHEL 8.4 you might want to have a sneak peek at all the new features offered by this model. This article will explain that and then will take you through the upgrade procedure using the dnf command-line option.
Red Hat, Intel To Bring Industry 4.0 Transformation To Smart Manufacturing And Energy
Red Hat Open Innovation Labs: The power of doing transformation instead of just talking about it
Red Hat doesn't just talk about transformation, we do transformation with our clients, hands-on.
I recently committed code into a code repository for a transformation project, working alongside our customer and the Red Hat APAC Open Innovation Labs team in a residency-style engagement. Let's talk about why Red Hat customers choose to work with us to transform vital parts of their business.
Organizations realize that transformation needs to be people-centric. It can’t be only top-down, theoretical, or unrelatable to outcomes. That only allows room for fear and change resistance to grow.
It needs to come with globally proven practices, methodologies and processes. It needs to build on innovative open source, cloud-ready technology and bring people together on the journey of collaboration, information sharing—in a safe environment to learn and grow.
That’s what the Red Hat approach is all about. And I’ll walk you through the details now.
Devices: ESP8266, Pis, Arduinos, and More
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Failure and Linux Foundation Openwash
GStreamer 1.19.3 unstable development release
GStreamer 1.19.3 unstable development release The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the third development release in the unstable 1.19 release series. The unstable 1.19 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.18 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The unstable 1.19 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.20 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen.
