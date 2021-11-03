today's leftovers
A Number Of System76 Laptop Coreboot Ports Reach Mainline - Phoronix
A number of System76 laptops saw their Coreboot open-source firmware ports merged to the mainline code-base today.
System76 has been porting their laptops to running off Coreboot for the maximum extent possible for open-source, when Intel's FSP and the like do not get in the way. System76 has been successful in this ongoing endeavor and a number of their devices today saw the support merged into mainline Coreboot.
Benjamin Mako Hill: Q&A about doing a PhD with my research group
Ever considered doing research about online communities, free culture/software, and peer production full time? It’s PhD admission season and my research group—the Community Data Science Collective—is doing an open-to-anyone Q&A about PhD admissions this Friday November 5th. We’ve got room in the session and its not too late to sign up to join us!
Sugar [in Sparky]
A new desktop has been implemented to APTus AppCenter: Sugar
Inside the Aquarium: Investigating a storage appliance built on Ceph | SUSE Communities
A long, long time ago, a young man named Sage Weil had a doctoral dissertation to complete. He sat in his living room (I presume) and thought to himself, “How can I improve Software-Defined Storage?”*
AMD Radeon Graphics Driver "AMDGPU" Ported To DragonFlyBSD - Phoronix
The "AMDGPU" kernel graphics driver has been ported and pulled into the DragonFlyBSD operating system.
Open-source developer Sergey Zigachev has ported the AMDGPU kernel driver from Linux to DragonFlyBSD and as of today is now in that open-source operating system's upstream code-base.
Steam Beta Adds VA-API Acceleration For Remote Play - Phoronix
For those enjoying Steam Remote Play in-home streaming functionality, the latest Steam client beta now supports making use of the Video Acceleration API for encoding.
Last night's Steam client beta adds support for VA-API hardware encoding on Linux with Remote Play. This VA-API video accelerated encoding has been tested to work with both AMD Radeon and Intel graphics hardware having driver support for this API.
This New Linux Gaming Laptop Has the Specs to Run Anything
As this is a high-end gaming PC, it comes with plenty of power, and you can customize it to add some more power if you need to. You can choose between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. Either one will handle most games, but of course, you’re limited by the games offered on Linux.
In spite of the high-end graphics card, the display is an FHD Panel, so you won’t be able to get up to any 4K gaming.
Devices: ESP8266, Pis, Arduinos, and More
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Failure and Linux Foundation Openwash
GStreamer 1.19.3 unstable development release
GStreamer 1.19.3 unstable development release The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the third development release in the unstable 1.19 release series. The unstable 1.19 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.18 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework. The unstable 1.19 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.20 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen.
