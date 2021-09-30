Security Leftovers Features of Grype Vulnerability Scanner For Container Images & Filesystems Note: Currently, Grype is built only for macOS and Linux.

Chinese hacking contest reveals weaknesses in iPhones, Windows and other tech we use every day Operating systems and software are put through thorough testing before public release. That doesn’t mean flaws don’t fall through the cracks. Hackers can exploit some of those flaws, forcing the developer to issue a quick update to patch them. Tap or click here for signs your device has been hacked. It is also not common for people who don’t work in the cybersecurity industry to discover these flaws. After all, they are professionals who have made it their job to root out vulnerabilities. So, when a hacking contest in China revealed significant problems in popular tech, it was a stark reminder that our devices are always at risk.

Top 6 Vulnerability Scanning Tools | LinuxSecurity.com Computer systems, software, applications, and other network interfaces are vulnerable to various threats. Failure to find these vulnerabilities can lead to the downfall of the company. Hence, businesses conduct regular vulnerability assessments for their websites and networks to identify existing loopholes and weaknesses. The assessment results can help developers and network administrators understand the security issues and implement the necessary defensive measures against the potential threats. This article will go more in-depth on what a vulnerability scanner is. We’ll also provide six of the best open-source vulnerability scanning tools that are free and adaptable to various operating systems.

Linux Foundation LFX: secrets-in-code down, DEI-inclusivity up - Open Source Insider The Linux Foundation has enhanced its free LFX Security offering. This is all about being able to give open source projects more ways to secure their code. Security comes in more than one form these days, so it’s also about reduce non-inclusive language. The LFX platform hosts community tools for security, fundraising, community growth, project health and mentorship etc.

Join the fight against software patents with the revamped campaign site There are many problems caused by the enforcement of patents in the software industry, but it is important to first understand how user and developer freedoms are affected. If you don't know what End Software Patents (ESP) is about, please read the recent article we posted on the issue of software patents. To support the continued fight against software patents, we are happy to announce that the ESP campaign pages have been completely revamped! In this brief post, we will go over the main changes that you should know about. ESP has been active for many years, campaigning and influencing public policies around the world. The campaign has been extremely influential, and has become known as one of the most popular global campaigns against software patents, especially after publishing Patent Absurdity, a documentary that demonstrated the severity of the issue. So far, it has been able to influence important court rulings and policy decisions on software patents in a positive direction. However, a major challenge that ESP had to face was to attract people who were not familiar with the legal aspects of software. The main target audience consisted mainly of developers, lawyers, and people related to the software industry. But this wasn't optimal, because software patents ultimately affect every single software user.