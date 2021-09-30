Security Leftovers
Note: Currently, Grype is built only for macOS and Linux.
Operating systems and software are put through thorough testing before public release. That doesn’t mean flaws don’t fall through the cracks. Hackers can exploit some of those flaws, forcing the developer to issue a quick update to patch them. Tap or click here for signs your device has been hacked.
It is also not common for people who don’t work in the cybersecurity industry to discover these flaws. After all, they are professionals who have made it their job to root out vulnerabilities.
So, when a hacking contest in China revealed significant problems in popular tech, it was a stark reminder that our devices are always at risk.
Computer systems, software, applications, and other network interfaces are vulnerable to various threats. Failure to find these vulnerabilities can lead to the downfall of the company.
Hence, businesses conduct regular vulnerability assessments for their websites and networks to identify existing loopholes and weaknesses.
The assessment results can help developers and network administrators understand the security issues and implement the necessary defensive measures against the potential threats.
This article will go more in-depth on what a vulnerability scanner is. We’ll also provide six of the best open-source vulnerability scanning tools that are free and adaptable to various operating systems.
The Linux Foundation has enhanced its free LFX Security offering.
This is all about being able to give open source projects more ways to secure their code.
Security comes in more than one form these days, so it’s also about reduce non-inclusive language.
The LFX platform hosts community tools for security, fundraising, community growth, project health and mentorship etc.
Join the fight against software patents with the revamped campaign site
There are many problems caused by the enforcement of patents in the software industry, but it is important to first understand how user and developer freedoms are affected. If you don't know what End Software Patents (ESP) is about, please read the recent article we posted on the issue of software patents. To support the continued fight against software patents, we are happy to announce that the ESP campaign pages have been completely revamped! In this brief post, we will go over the main changes that you should know about.
ESP has been active for many years, campaigning and influencing public policies around the world. The campaign has been extremely influential, and has become known as one of the most popular global campaigns against software patents, especially after publishing Patent Absurdity, a documentary that demonstrated the severity of the issue. So far, it has been able to influence important court rulings and policy decisions on software patents in a positive direction. However, a major challenge that ESP had to face was to attract people who were not familiar with the legal aspects of software. The main target audience consisted mainly of developers, lawyers, and people related to the software industry. But this wasn't optimal, because software patents ultimately affect every single software user.
A number of System76 laptops saw their Coreboot open-source firmware ports merged to the mainline code-base today.
System76 has been porting their laptops to running off Coreboot for the maximum extent possible for open-source, when Intel's FSP and the like do not get in the way. System76 has been successful in this ongoing endeavor and a number of their devices today saw the support merged into mainline Coreboot.
Ever considered doing research about online communities, free culture/software, and peer production full time? It’s PhD admission season and my research group—the Community Data Science Collective—is doing an open-to-anyone Q&A about PhD admissions this Friday November 5th. We’ve got room in the session and its not too late to sign up to join us!
A new desktop has been implemented to APTus AppCenter: Sugar
A long, long time ago, a young man named Sage Weil had a doctoral dissertation to complete. He sat in his living room (I presume) and thought to himself, “How can I improve Software-Defined Storage?”*
The "AMDGPU" kernel graphics driver has been ported and pulled into the DragonFlyBSD operating system.
Open-source developer Sergey Zigachev has ported the AMDGPU kernel driver from Linux to DragonFlyBSD and as of today is now in that open-source operating system's upstream code-base.
For those enjoying Steam Remote Play in-home streaming functionality, the latest Steam client beta now supports making use of the Video Acceleration API for encoding.
Last night's Steam client beta adds support for VA-API hardware encoding on Linux with Remote Play. This VA-API video accelerated encoding has been tested to work with both AMD Radeon and Intel graphics hardware having driver support for this API.
As this is a high-end gaming PC, it comes with plenty of power, and you can customize it to add some more power if you need to. You can choose between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. Either one will handle most games, but of course, you’re limited by the games offered on Linux.
In spite of the high-end graphics card, the display is an FHD Panel, so you won’t be able to get up to any 4K gaming.
