Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Open Hardware/Modding: CNC, Raspberry Pi, FPGA and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 4th of November 2021 02:25:27 AM Filed under
Hardware
  • Learn how to build your own massive 3D-printed CNC router | Arduino Blog

    3D printers are very popular in the maker community and CNC machines complement them well. While 3D printers fabricate parts by adding material over time, CNC mills and routers fabricate parts by subtracting material. That is preferable when working with large parts or when you require a lot of precision. If you want an affordable option, this guide will show how to build Ivan Miranda’s 3D-printed CNC machine design.

    Miranda posted his first video about this 3D-printed CNC machine back in March, 2020. He eventually published the design files on his website, but didn’t provide many details on parts sourcing or assembly. The GitHub page linked above, created by Max Fischer, provides thorough guidance for people looking to build their own machines based on Miranda’s design. It gives you a detailed bill of materials and walks you through the entire build process with step-by-step photo instructions.

  • Hacking The Mekamon Robot To Add New Capabilities | Hackaday

    The Mekamon from Reach Robotics is a neat thing, a robot controlled by a phone app that walks on four legs. [Wes Freeman] decided to hack the platform, giving it a sensor package and enabling some basic autonomous behaviours in the process.

    [Wes] started out by using a packet sniffer to figure out the command system for controlling the Mekamon robot over Bluetooth. Then, he set about fitting a Raspberry Pi 3 on the ‘bot, along with a Pi Camera on a gimballed camera head.

    Running OpenCV on the Raspberry Pi gives the Mekamon robot the ability to follow a colored ball placed in its field of vision. Later work involved upgrading the hardware to a Pi Compute Module 3, with its dual camera inputs allowing for the use of a stereo imaging setup.

  • Video: MiSTer FPGA Fall 2021 Update | MontanaLinux.org

    YouTuber RetroBits provides an Fall 2021 update for the MiSTer FPGA. Included is a preview for some upcoming cores. Enjoy!

  • Simplify 3D Printer Wiring With CAN Bus | Hackaday

    [mark] had an interesting idea when looking at all the wiring of a typical 3D printer; Use CAN Bus. There are a lot of wires going to the extruder assembly, and with most designs this thing is flying around at quite some speed. You’ve got connections for powering the heater, fan power, four wires for the extruder motor, thermistor sensor wires. You get the idea. Lots of wires. Worse, they’re all moving around with the axis, and if failures occur at either end due to poor strain relief, or the conductors themselves break, then all manner of interesting failures can occur. If the hot end thermistor connection goes open circuit, usually no damage occurs but the temperature control goes out the window and your print will fail.

»

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • Features of Grype Vulnerability Scanner For Container Images & Filesystems

    Note: Currently, Grype is built only for macOS and Linux.

  • Chinese hacking contest reveals weaknesses in iPhones, Windows and other tech we use every day

    Operating systems and software are put through thorough testing before public release. That doesn’t mean flaws don’t fall through the cracks. Hackers can exploit some of those flaws, forcing the developer to issue a quick update to patch them. Tap or click here for signs your device has been hacked. It is also not common for people who don’t work in the cybersecurity industry to discover these flaws. After all, they are professionals who have made it their job to root out vulnerabilities. So, when a hacking contest in China revealed significant problems in popular tech, it was a stark reminder that our devices are always at risk.

  • Top 6 Vulnerability Scanning Tools | LinuxSecurity.com

    Computer systems, software, applications, and other network interfaces are vulnerable to various threats. Failure to find these vulnerabilities can lead to the downfall of the company. Hence, businesses conduct regular vulnerability assessments for their websites and networks to identify existing loopholes and weaknesses. The assessment results can help developers and network administrators understand the security issues and implement the necessary defensive measures against the potential threats. This article will go more in-depth on what a vulnerability scanner is. We’ll also provide six of the best open-source vulnerability scanning tools that are free and adaptable to various operating systems.

  • Linux Foundation LFX: secrets-in-code down, DEI-inclusivity up - Open Source Insider

    The Linux Foundation has enhanced its free LFX Security offering. This is all about being able to give open source projects more ways to secure their code. Security comes in more than one form these days, so it’s also about reduce non-inclusive language. The LFX platform hosts community tools for security, fundraising, community growth, project health and mentorship etc.

Join the fight against software patents with the revamped campaign site

There are many problems caused by the enforcement of patents in the software industry, but it is important to first understand how user and developer freedoms are affected. If you don't know what End Software Patents (ESP) is about, please read the recent article we posted on the issue of software patents. To support the continued fight against software patents, we are happy to announce that the ESP campaign pages have been completely revamped! In this brief post, we will go over the main changes that you should know about. ESP has been active for many years, campaigning and influencing public policies around the world. The campaign has been extremely influential, and has become known as one of the most popular global campaigns against software patents, especially after publishing Patent Absurdity, a documentary that demonstrated the severity of the issue. So far, it has been able to influence important court rulings and policy decisions on software patents in a positive direction. However, a major challenge that ESP had to face was to attract people who were not familiar with the legal aspects of software. The main target audience consisted mainly of developers, lawyers, and people related to the software industry. But this wasn't optimal, because software patents ultimately affect every single software user. Read more

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • A Number Of System76 Laptop Coreboot Ports Reach Mainline - Phoronix

    A number of System76 laptops saw their Coreboot open-source firmware ports merged to the mainline code-base today. System76 has been porting their laptops to running off Coreboot for the maximum extent possible for open-source, when Intel's FSP and the like do not get in the way. System76 has been successful in this ongoing endeavor and a number of their devices today saw the support merged into mainline Coreboot.

  • Benjamin Mako Hill: Q&A about doing a PhD with my research group

    Ever considered doing research about online communities, free culture/software, and peer production full time? It’s PhD admission season and my research group—the Community Data Science Collective—is doing an open-to-anyone Q&A about PhD admissions this Friday November 5th. We’ve got room in the session and its not too late to sign up to join us!

  • Sugar [in Sparky]

    A new desktop has been implemented to APTus AppCenter: Sugar

  • Inside the Aquarium: Investigating a storage appliance built on Ceph | SUSE Communities

    A long, long time ago, a young man named Sage Weil had a doctoral dissertation to complete. He sat in his living room (I presume) and thought to himself, “How can I improve Software-Defined Storage?”*

  • AMD Radeon Graphics Driver "AMDGPU" Ported To DragonFlyBSD - Phoronix

    The "AMDGPU" kernel graphics driver has been ported and pulled into the DragonFlyBSD operating system. Open-source developer Sergey Zigachev has ported the AMDGPU kernel driver from Linux to DragonFlyBSD and as of today is now in that open-source operating system's upstream code-base.

  • Steam Beta Adds VA-API Acceleration For Remote Play - Phoronix

    For those enjoying Steam Remote Play in-home streaming functionality, the latest Steam client beta now supports making use of the Video Acceleration API for encoding. Last night's Steam client beta adds support for VA-API hardware encoding on Linux with Remote Play. This VA-API video accelerated encoding has been tested to work with both AMD Radeon and Intel graphics hardware having driver support for this API.

  • This New Linux Gaming Laptop Has the Specs to Run Anything

    As this is a high-end gaming PC, it comes with plenty of power, and you can customize it to add some more power if you need to. You can choose between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. Either one will handle most games, but of course, you’re limited by the games offered on Linux. In spite of the high-end graphics card, the display is an FHD Panel, so you won’t be able to get up to any 4K gaming.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6