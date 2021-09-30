More Software-Defined Radio Projects Using DragonOS DragonOS, a Debian-based Linux distribution specifically packaged for software-defined radio functionality, roared onto the wavelengths during the beginnings of the various pandemic lockdowns last year. Since then [Aaron], the creator of the OS, has been busy adding features to the distribution as well as creating plenty of videos which show off its capabilities and also function as how-tos for people who might want to learn about software-defined radio. The latest is a video about using this software to detect radio signals in certain specified spectrums.

Security Leftovers Features of Grype Vulnerability Scanner For Container Images & Filesystems Note: Currently, Grype is built only for macOS and Linux.

Chinese hacking contest reveals weaknesses in iPhones, Windows and other tech we use every day Operating systems and software are put through thorough testing before public release. That doesn’t mean flaws don’t fall through the cracks. Hackers can exploit some of those flaws, forcing the developer to issue a quick update to patch them. Tap or click here for signs your device has been hacked. It is also not common for people who don’t work in the cybersecurity industry to discover these flaws. After all, they are professionals who have made it their job to root out vulnerabilities. So, when a hacking contest in China revealed significant problems in popular tech, it was a stark reminder that our devices are always at risk.

Top 6 Vulnerability Scanning Tools | LinuxSecurity.com Computer systems, software, applications, and other network interfaces are vulnerable to various threats. Failure to find these vulnerabilities can lead to the downfall of the company. Hence, businesses conduct regular vulnerability assessments for their websites and networks to identify existing loopholes and weaknesses. The assessment results can help developers and network administrators understand the security issues and implement the necessary defensive measures against the potential threats. This article will go more in-depth on what a vulnerability scanner is. We’ll also provide six of the best open-source vulnerability scanning tools that are free and adaptable to various operating systems.

Linux Foundation LFX: secrets-in-code down, DEI-inclusivity up - Open Source Insider The Linux Foundation has enhanced its free LFX Security offering. This is all about being able to give open source projects more ways to secure their code. Security comes in more than one form these days, so it’s also about reduce non-inclusive language. The LFX platform hosts community tools for security, fundraising, community growth, project health and mentorship etc.