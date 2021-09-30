Android Leftovers
Android 12 wallpapers will crash apps and games - 9to5Google
Xiaomi Android 12 upgrade list shows it's on the right track - SlashGear
Some Google Pixel phones suffer from battery drain with Android 12
[Updated] Android 11 update tracker for major OEMs/skins (One UI 3/3.1, MIUI 12, OxygenOS 11, Funtouch OS 11/OriginOS, ColorOS 11 & Realme UI 2) - PiunikaWeb
Google Pixel 6 review: The best Android phone, period. – Bestgamingpro
Hisense Android TV sale goes live with up to $315 off - 9to5Google
Firefox 94 for Android Brings A Revamped Homescreen
How to use SwiftKey's Cloud Clipboard to Copy/Paste Between Android and PC
More Software-Defined Radio Projects Using DragonOS
DragonOS, a Debian-based Linux distribution specifically packaged for software-defined radio functionality, roared onto the wavelengths during the beginnings of the various pandemic lockdowns last year. Since then [Aaron], the creator of the OS, has been busy adding features to the distribution as well as creating plenty of videos which show off its capabilities and also function as how-tos for people who might want to learn about software-defined radio. The latest is a video about using this software to detect radio signals in certain specified spectrums.
Security Leftovers
Join the fight against software patents with the revamped campaign site
There are many problems caused by the enforcement of patents in the software industry, but it is important to first understand how user and developer freedoms are affected. If you don't know what End Software Patents (ESP) is about, please read the recent article we posted on the issue of software patents. To support the continued fight against software patents, we are happy to announce that the ESP campaign pages have been completely revamped! In this brief post, we will go over the main changes that you should know about. ESP has been active for many years, campaigning and influencing public policies around the world. The campaign has been extremely influential, and has become known as one of the most popular global campaigns against software patents, especially after publishing Patent Absurdity, a documentary that demonstrated the severity of the issue. So far, it has been able to influence important court rulings and policy decisions on software patents in a positive direction. However, a major challenge that ESP had to face was to attract people who were not familiar with the legal aspects of software. The main target audience consisted mainly of developers, lawyers, and people related to the software industry. But this wasn't optimal, because software patents ultimately affect every single software user.
