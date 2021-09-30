IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Generating pseudorandom numbers in Python
Random functions typically assign the same priority to each possible choice. In some cases, though, you want to be able to make a random choice while prioritizing some options. For instance, in Project Thoth, we need to prioritize more recent releases of Python packages. We use pseudorandom number calculation to prioritize newer libraries in the exploration phase of Thoth's reinforcement learning algorithm.
This article explores termial random, a specific type of pseudorandom number calculation used in Project Thoth. We'll use the termial-random number generator to select an item from a list, assign the highest probability to the item at index 0, then assign lower probabilities to the following items as the index increases. You can apply the discussion and resources in this article to other Python projects.
Boost throughput with RESTEasy Reactive in Quarkus 2.2 | Red Hat Developer
Quarkus has, from its beginning, provided core features for coding Java programs in both imperative and reactive style. With the new 2.2 release, Quarkus continues to improve in terms of network-related features, reactive programming, and integration with the Eclipse Vert.x event bus. For example, RESTEasy Reactive in Quarkus is a new JAX-RS implementation based on the Vert.x layer that achieves much higher throughput by handling reactive events on the non-blocking I/O thread.
More tips for packaging your Linux software with RPM | Enable Sysadmin
If you use Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) or Fedora, you will soon find yourself using dnf (or yum) to install software packages. Red Hat Package Manager (RPM) is the most important software management tool on these Linux distributions. This article shows how you can take advantage of this framework to distribute your own applications.
Automation: 3 ways to ease job loss fears
After experiencing huge economic disruption during the pandemic, many people worry that automation will make things worse. History shows that ever since the Industrial Revolution, automation has indeed disrupted employment and the wage structure, but it has also created more jobs with time. In fact, according to a World Economic Forum report published last year, 97 million jobs will be created by 2025, significantly exceeding the 85 million it expects will be lost.
Automation will reengineer processes, reorganize tasks, and eventually create more jobs – many of which we’ve never done before. These jobs will require new higher-order skills that will be in great demand and in short supply in all parts of the world.
This situation presents an opportunity to tackle both automation-related job loss and the global skills shortage at the same time. But doing so will require new skills and learning models from job seekers as well as education providers, business organizations, and other members of the employment ecosystem. Leaders must also address the automation-related job loss worries directly.
Working on your emotional intelligence? Try these CIO tips
Emotional intelligence (EQ) is a must-have core skill for leaders, but it’s not always easy to develop. It’s not something you can learn from a single workshop or book. It takes time, ongoing practice, and years of self-reflection to get right. But this work comes with a big payoff, says Mike McGuire, chief operations & CTO of Delta Dental of MN and president of Abōva Technologies.
“Effective leadership requires a broad range of EQ skills, all of which include ongoing practice and patience. As these skills become foundational to your leadership approach, team members will be inspired and will naturally develop a deeper level of loyalty to you, the team, and the organization. It not only defines your ability to understand and manage your emotions as a leader but influences the response and emotions of those around you,” says McGuire.
We asked CIOs who recently won the 2021 Twin Cities CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards how they are personally nurturing their emotional intelligence skills. The awards were presented by the Twin Cities CIO Leadership Association, a professional community that annually recognizes CIOs for their excellence in technology leadership.
LibreOffice 7.1.7 Released as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.2 Now
The LibreOffice 7.1 office suite was released in February 2021 and it’s supported until November 30th, 2021. Today, The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 7.1.7 as the last point release for those still using the LibreOffice 7.1 series. LibreOffice 7.1.7 is a minor update to address a few bugs across various of the office suite’s core components. A total of 27 bugs were squashed in this point release, and you can see details about them in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Voyager Linux 21.10 Available to Download Based on Ubuntu 21.10
The project has released Voyager Live 21.10 which offers the GNOME 40 desktop and nine months of support. “I introduce you Voyager 21.10 GE which continues the adventure with the GNOME Shell desktop version 40 by introducing new features, support for new systems and technologies and a whole new layout with visual changes for applications and virtual desktops. Improved support for AMD GPUs. A new security module called Landlock with the promise finally realized, to have a light, fast, modern, fluid, secure and efficient GNOME system in a hybrid environment for PC and Tablet. This version is based on the Linux 5.13 kernel and the Ubuntu distribution”Impish Indri” 21.10. It is an intermediate version with 9 months of updates that prepares for the future 5 year LTS – Long-Term Support version which is coming soon. With integrated, options like Conky Control, Repair, Switch Ubuntu, WINE-staging and Steam Gaming in the Box Voyager and 39 GNOME extensions selected according to PC needs.” Further information is available in the project’s release announcement.
