The big day is finally here. Today, at Chrome Dev Summit 2021 we shared some of the highlights of what we've been working on — the latest product updates, vision for the web's future and examples of best-in-class web experiences. Over the past year, we've also had a lot of feedback that you want to spend more time learning from and working with the Chrome team and other industry experts. I'm excited to share with you that we've opened up a lot of spaces for 1:1 office hours, workshops and learning lounges to give you more opportunity to connect with the Chrome team. It's been a busy year for us all and with the continued shift of people moving more of their lives online, it has been more important than ever for us to continue investing in Web Compat, and we've been amazed to see the improvements in compatibility across the board that is helping to make it easier for you to build sites that work across all browsers for everyone who uses the web.

This non-ranked list was generated by recommendation through a survey tool in collaboration with an international community of educators, administrators, students and maker leaders. To be considered for the list, recommended schools had to demonstrate excellence or competency in the following areas: [...]

This year for the first time Newsweek has teamed up with Make:, publisher of Make: magazine and books, to find The Best Maker Schools in Higher Education. These are universities, community and junior colleges, vocational and trade schools with curricula that encourage learning by doing; are supported by educators committed to collaborative problem-solving; have well-developed makerspaces, labs, and studios; and which support diverse, interactive communities that engage in knowledge and skill sharing. Our goal was to highlight institutions with innovative programs that demonstrate the ingenuity and community engagement that are hallmarks of the maker movement.

What ever the system you choose to implement your Zettelkasten in, be sure it will survive that long and still is available and useful in, say, ten or twenty years.

SiteInspector is an outstanding free self-hosted web-based SEO tool that keeps you in track of all problems in your websites. It comes with a simple, user-friendly interface, that allows a user or multiple users to add any number of websites and check them continuously for errors. The first thing that we like about SiteInspector is: that it takes less than a few minutes to install or upgrade to a new version. With SiteInspector, website admins can audit multiple websites and check for broken links, grammatical errors and spelling errors for all the pages and internal links.

Sent in on Tuesday and since merged to the mainline Linux 5.16 code-base were the power management updates and accompanying ACPI and thermal changes. Intel engineer Rafael Wysocki who oversees the power management / ACPI / thermal subsystem code for the Linux kernel has sent in all of the feature changes. There isn't any one overly exciting change this cycle but a diverse assortment of smaller changes. Below are some of the highlights.

A set of patches were posted this past week by Intel open-source driver engineer Francisco Jerez with pixel pipeline optimizations that help all DG2/Alchemist platforms with double digit percentage improvements. The tentative patches providing pixel pipeline optimizations can boost the OpenGL and Vulkan performance in the range of 20~40% on DG2 discrete graphics hardware. This isn't just for some basic tasks but workloads like Unigine Valley were nearly 40% higher on Intel DG2-448 hardware, Dota 2 around 30% faster, Xonotic by 14%, and other striking leads.

Do you have an old computer? Do you love KDE Plasma? If your desktop or laptop was produced before 2011 or has memory no more than 4GB, it might be 32-bit, like those with Intel Pentium or AMD Athlon processor. You can revive it with one of KDE Plasma Desktop systems mentioned in this article, for example, Debian or Tumbleweed, and you can do your daily work with up to date applications and even games.

After some effort, I got my Raspberry Pi 4 running with OpenBSD 6.9 and full-disk encryption on a USB3 memory stick. I could find no one else online talking about this subject anywhere, except this mailing list thread. So, I thought I’d share my experience on how I got it working. I recommend you read the entire post before proceeding, so you have an idea of the process upfront.

So that’s, today’s story. An insider view of Debian. The good and the bad. And it’s almost all good. It’s a story that’s about open source software, but it’s also about community and about teamwork. Joey’s introduction to Linux started a similar way to my story with trying to install Slackware. He was at Cornell staying in residence and someone lent them 15 floppy discs.

Adam:Joey dedicated a large part of his adult life to working on Debian, and he’s going to give us a peek into that world. He had times worked for years without pay to push Debian forward, and then something changed and he decided to leave of it all behind.

The LibreOffice 7.1 office suite was released in February 2021 and it’s supported until November 30th, 2021. Today, The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 7.1.7 as the last point release for those still using the LibreOffice 7.1 series. LibreOffice 7.1.7 is a minor update to address a few bugs across various of the office suite’s core components. A total of 27 bugs were squashed in this point release, and you can see details about them in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

Programming Leftovers Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Limbo Limbo is a programming language intended for applications running distributed systems on small computers. It supports modular programming, strong type checking at compile- and run-time, interprocess communication over typed channels, automatic garbage collection, and simple abstract data types. Syntactically similar to C, it has several features that make it simpler, safer and yet more powerful and better suited to the development of concurrent, distributed systems. Limbo borrows from, among other things, C (expression syntax and control flow), Pascal (declarations), Winterbottom’s Alef (abstract data types and channels), and Hoare’s CSP and Pike’s Newsqueak (processes). The language is designed for safe execution even on small machines without hardware memory protection. For several architectures, including Intel x86 and MIPS, Limbo object programs are transformed on-the-fly into instructions for the underlying hardware.

Unicode in C Unicode is a globally used standard for character encoding. It is specifically used to assign some code to every character in every linguistic worldwide. There are many other encoding standards. Unfortunately, not a single encoding standard can be applied to all worldwide languages. So, Here comes the Unicode encoding standard that makes sure to fetch and syndicate any data information by utilizing any grouping of linguistics. Unicode encoding is required at all web-based platforms and in different languages, i.e., XML, Java, JavaScript, etc. There are 2 most used Unicode implementations for PCs, i.e., UTF-8 and UTF-16.

Turn any website into a Linux desktop app with open source tools Mastodon is a great open source, decentralised social network. I use Mastodon every day, and it's probably most common to use Mastodon through its web interface (although being open source, there are many different ways to interact with it, including terminal-based applications and mobile apps), but I prefer dedicated application windows. Recently, I discovered Nativefier, and I can now enjoy Mastodon, or any other web app, as a desktop application on my Linux desktop. Nativefier takes a URL and wraps it with the Electron framework, which runs the open source Chromium browser as its backend but runs as its own executable application. Nativefier is licensed under the MIT license and is available for Linux, Windows, and macOS.

USBImager Download, Best Alternative to Etcher Under Linux there are many ways to put a bootable image on a USB stick or SD card. On the command line, the tool of choice is dd , which stands for disk dump and reads and writes hard disks, partitions or files bit by bit below the file system level. If you use dd , you should be sure that you are using the right device, because once dd has been started, the target is mercilessly overwritten without confirmation. In recent years, some graphical tools have become fashionable for creating bootable USB sticks. Some distributions offer their own tools, others are independent of the distribution or operating system. Rufus has been available for Windows for 10 years, the balenaEtcher, or Etcher for short, which is available for Linux, macOS and Windows and is recommended to beginners under Linux, is more broadly based. Etcher can be operated both graphically and via CLI.

Python Ditches The GILs And Comes Ashore | Hackaday The Python world has been fractured a few times before. The infamous transition from version 2 to version 3 still affects people today, and there could be a new schism in the future. [Sam Gross] proposed a solution to drop the Global Interrupt Lock (GIL), which would have enormous implications for many projects that leverage the CPython internals, such as Pandas and NumPy. The fact that Python is interpreted is a double edge sword. It means there can be different runtimes, such as Pyston, Cinder, MicroPython, PyPy, and others, that might support the whole language, a specific version, or a subset. But if you’re using Python, you’re probably running CPython. And it has something known as global interpreter lock that affects threaded code. In a nutshell, only one thread can run in the interpreter at a time. There are some ways around it, such as moving performance-critical sections to C or having multiple interpreters. However, most existing solutions come with considerable downsides.