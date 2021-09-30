Programming Leftovers
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Limbo
Limbo is a programming language intended for applications running distributed systems on small computers.
It supports modular programming, strong type checking at compile- and run-time, interprocess communication over typed channels, automatic garbage collection, and simple abstract data types. Syntactically similar to C, it has several features that make it simpler, safer and yet more powerful and better suited to the development of concurrent, distributed systems. Limbo borrows from, among other things, C (expression syntax and control flow), Pascal (declarations), Winterbottom’s Alef (abstract data types and channels), and Hoare’s CSP and Pike’s Newsqueak (processes).
The language is designed for safe execution even on small machines without hardware memory protection.
For several architectures, including Intel x86 and MIPS, Limbo object programs are transformed on-the-fly into instructions for the underlying hardware.
Unicode in C
Unicode is a globally used standard for character encoding. It is specifically used to assign some code to every character in every linguistic worldwide. There are many other encoding standards. Unfortunately, not a single encoding standard can be applied to all worldwide languages. So, Here comes the Unicode encoding standard that makes sure to fetch and syndicate any data information by utilizing any grouping of linguistics. Unicode encoding is required at all web-based platforms and in different languages, i.e., XML, Java, JavaScript, etc. There are 2 most used Unicode implementations for PCs, i.e., UTF-8 and UTF-16.
Turn any website into a Linux desktop app with open source tools
Mastodon is a great open source, decentralised social network. I use Mastodon every day, and it's probably most common to use Mastodon through its web interface (although being open source, there are many different ways to interact with it, including terminal-based applications and mobile apps), but I prefer dedicated application windows.
Recently, I discovered Nativefier, and I can now enjoy Mastodon, or any other web app, as a desktop application on my Linux desktop. Nativefier takes a URL and wraps it with the Electron framework, which runs the open source Chromium browser as its backend but runs as its own executable application. Nativefier is licensed under the MIT license and is available for Linux, Windows, and macOS.
USBImager Download, Best Alternative to Etcher
Under Linux there are many ways to put a bootable image on a USB stick or SD card. On the command line, the tool of choice is dd , which stands for disk dump and reads and writes hard disks, partitions or files bit by bit below the file system level. If you use dd , you should be sure that you are using the right device, because once dd has been started, the target is mercilessly overwritten without confirmation.
In recent years, some graphical tools have become fashionable for creating bootable USB sticks. Some distributions offer their own tools, others are independent of the distribution or operating system. Rufus has been available for Windows for 10 years, the balenaEtcher, or Etcher for short, which is available for Linux, macOS and Windows and is recommended to beginners under Linux, is more broadly based. Etcher can be operated both graphically and via CLI.
Python Ditches The GILs And Comes Ashore | Hackaday
The Python world has been fractured a few times before. The infamous transition from version 2 to version 3 still affects people today, and there could be a new schism in the future. [Sam Gross] proposed a solution to drop the Global Interrupt Lock (GIL), which would have enormous implications for many projects that leverage the CPython internals, such as Pandas and NumPy.
The fact that Python is interpreted is a double edge sword. It means there can be different runtimes, such as Pyston, Cinder, MicroPython, PyPy, and others, that might support the whole language, a specific version, or a subset. But if you’re using Python, you’re probably running CPython. And it has something known as global interpreter lock that affects threaded code. In a nutshell, only one thread can run in the interpreter at a time. There are some ways around it, such as moving performance-critical sections to C or having multiple interpreters. However, most existing solutions come with considerable downsides.
LibreOffice 7.1.7 Released as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.2 Now
The LibreOffice 7.1 office suite was released in February 2021 and it’s supported until November 30th, 2021. Today, The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 7.1.7 as the last point release for those still using the LibreOffice 7.1 series. LibreOffice 7.1.7 is a minor update to address a few bugs across various of the office suite’s core components. A total of 27 bugs were squashed in this point release, and you can see details about them in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.
Voyager Linux 21.10 Available to Download Based on Ubuntu 21.10
The project has released Voyager Live 21.10 which offers the GNOME 40 desktop and nine months of support. “I introduce you Voyager 21.10 GE which continues the adventure with the GNOME Shell desktop version 40 by introducing new features, support for new systems and technologies and a whole new layout with visual changes for applications and virtual desktops. Improved support for AMD GPUs. A new security module called Landlock with the promise finally realized, to have a light, fast, modern, fluid, secure and efficient GNOME system in a hybrid environment for PC and Tablet. This version is based on the Linux 5.13 kernel and the Ubuntu distribution”Impish Indri” 21.10. It is an intermediate version with 9 months of updates that prepares for the future 5 year LTS – Long-Term Support version which is coming soon. With integrated, options like Conky Control, Repair, Switch Ubuntu, WINE-staging and Steam Gaming in the Box Voyager and 39 GNOME extensions selected according to PC needs.” Further information is available in the project’s release announcement.
