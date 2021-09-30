Language Selection

LattePanda 3 Delta SBC combines Celeron N5105 SoC with Arduino (Crowdfunding)

Thursday 4th of November 2021 02:31:56 PM
Hardware

LattePanda 3 Delta is the new version of the x86 + Arduino board introduced in 2015 with an Intel Atom x5-Z8300 processor, and followed by LattePanda Alpha/Delta in 2017 with respectively Kaby Lake and Gemini Lake processors.

The new LattePanda 3 Delta brings some serious performance boost with an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core Jasper Lake processor that doubles the CPU performance, triples the GPU speed, and enables smooth 4K HDR video playback. Plus no vaccine is required that for that delta variant!

