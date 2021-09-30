today's howtos
-
How To Install Darkstat on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Darkstat on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Darkstat is a cross-platform, lightweight, simple, real-time network statistics tool that captures network traffic, computes statistics concerning usage, and serves the reports over HTTP. Darkstat supports IPv6 protocol and asynchronous reverse DNS resolution.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Darkstat web-based Linux network traffic analyzer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Format Storage Drive for UEFI-GPT System Installation
This simple tutorial will explain how you can prepare a hard disk or a USB flash drive with GUID Partition Table (GPT) technology for the purpose of operating system installation on UEFI computer. You can read this before installing a GNU/Linux distribution to your modern PC and laptop. Good luck!
-
How To Install MAAS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MAAS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MAAS (Metal as a Service) offers cloud style provisioning for physical servers. It is open source and free to use, with commercial support available from Canonical. This tool is very useful for normal enterprises in managing virtualized infrastructure. MAAS is supported on Ubuntu, CentOS, Windows, and RedHat operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of MAAS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Search Gitlab For Sensitive Data and Credentials using GitLab Watchman - blackMORE Ops
GitLab Watchman is an application that uses the GitLab API to Search GitLab for sensitive data and credentials exposed internally – this includes code, commits, wiki pages and more.
-
How to Install Xibo CMS on Ubuntu 20.04
Xibo is open-source digital signage (public display signs) solution that is comprised of a web-based content management system (CMS). The best way to capture the attention of people for your very important announcements can be done with digital signs using Xibo. It lets us turn PCs and TVs into a distinctive way of getting the word out, transforming them into information desks that you can place in strategic locations to draw people's attention.
Using Xibo, you can set up your own digital signage server that can push out images, video, and even PowerPoint presentations to kiosks automatically, allowing you to keep your entire organization up to date on your latest news without resorting to mass e-mailings or having to hand-edit files or slideshows on multiple machines.
Xibo can be run through Docker or on a web server with MySQL/PHP installed. In this tutorial, we learn how to install Xibo CMS with Docker on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How To Manage Open-Source Software
Open-source software includes code that’s available publicly. As a result, the software can be shared and used for a wide range of reasons. One of the biggest reasons why developers use open-source code is because it helps them to build and deploy applications faster.
Organizations are demanding more and more from developers, and they’re coming under pressure to create applications faster. Open-source software makes this possible. Most software applications now include open-source components.
-
How to install Python Django in Ubuntu 21.10 – NextGenTips
Django is Python-based free and open source web framework that allows model-template-view architectural patterns. Django encourages rapid development and clean and pragmatic codes. It takes care of much of the hassle of web development so that you can focus on the code without reinventing the wheel.
-
How to run a Golang Revel App with Docker and Docker Compose
In this guide we are going to learn how to run a golang revel app using docker and docker-compose. Golang revel is a high productivity, full-stack web framework for the Go language. Checkout the code used here in this github repo here.
-
How to update a Linux symlink | Opensource.com
UNIX and Linux users find many uses for links, particularly symbolic links. One way that I like to use symbolic links is to manage configuration backups of various IT equipment.
I have a directory structure to hold everything related to documentation, updates, and other files for the computers and devices on my network. Devices can include routers, access points, NAS servers, and laptops, often of different brands and versions. The configuration backups themselves might be deep within the directory tree, e.g. /home/alan/Documents/network/device/NetgearRL5000/config.
-
Reconfiguring virtual machines with Cockpit
A virtual machine is created under certain assumptions about required memory, data storage, processing capacity, and so on. All too often, these assumptions need to be adjusted based on actual use practices, and additional configuration work by system administrator is required. Cockpit greatly simplifies and facilitates this work, especially for the Fedora Server editions, that themselves do not include a graphical interface.
-
Pulseaudio Unix Domain Socket works in container
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 442 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
TUXEDO Nano Pro Gen11 Dubbed as the Smallest Mini Linux PC Powered by AMD Ryzen 4000U
Meet the 11th-generation of the TUXEDO Nano Pro palm-sized mini computer featuring AMD’s highly efficient Ryzen 4000U CPU series, namely the AMD Ryzen 3 4300U, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U, all with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The tiny PC also features two exchangeable SO-DIMM RAM slots for up to 64 GB RAM, as well as two M.2 SSD slots with PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA3 connection for up to 10TB of storage.
New C++ Programming Tutorials
Stargate, New Open-Source Digital Audio Station for Linux
Ardor usually takes center stage when it comes to open-source digital audio stations (DAW), however, that does not mean that it is the only option, so we are going to take the opportunity to present Stargate , another application the same type of recent creation (more or less) that aims to be “a comprehensive audio production solution, with everything you need to make music on a computer .“ [...] Stargate also has, according to the features published in its GitHub repository, a powerful track routing matrix with lateral chaining and a modular mixer architecture. In theory, it works on Linux, Windows and macOS covering x86 and ARM processors, but for now the latest version of the application only has installers for Linux on ARM and x86 and Windows on x86. It is programmed in C and PyQt mainly and has been designed and developed in such a way that it is easy to port to other platforms.
LibreOffice 7.1.7 Released as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 7.2 Now
The LibreOffice 7.1 office suite was released in February 2021 and it’s supported until November 30th, 2021. Today, The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 7.1.7 as the last point release for those still using the LibreOffice 7.1 series. LibreOffice 7.1.7 is a minor update to address a few bugs across various of the office suite’s core components. A total of 27 bugs were squashed in this point release, and you can see details about them in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.
Recent comments
1 hour 10 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 38 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 34 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 46 min ago
14 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago