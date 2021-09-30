GNOME 40.5 Officially Released, Optimizes Rendering of Full-Screen Zoom and Fixes More Bugs
GNOME 40.5 comes two and a half months after GNOME 40.4 and it was originally scheduled for September 22nd, 2021. It is a stable bugfix release for GNOME 40 and recommended to all distributions shipping the desktop environment in the software repositories.
GNOME 40.5 is a small point release compared to previous updates, and it’s here to optimize the rendering of full-screen zoom in GNOME Shell, fix monitor screencast scanouts and middle-click emulation support on X11 in Mutter, as well as to add duplex scanning support for Canon DR-C240 in Simple Scan, which also received better support for Brother scanners.
