KDE: Release of KDE Gear 21.08.3, QML and Qt Stuff, KDE's Butracking Page Was Revamped! KDE Gear 21.08.3 - KDE Community Over 120 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear. Today they all get new bugfix source releases with updated translations. Distro and app store packagers should update their application packages.

QML-LSP: A Simple LSP Server For QML note that it doesn't understand project-local QML components, only stuff installed to the system QML dirs with qmlplugindump set up correctly. regardless, it does a decent job at completing system types, and considering that Qt Creator struggles with some of the plugins that qml-lsp has no problem with, it's pretty usable and an improvement over the nothing found in editors other than Qt Creator.

Qt Creator 5.0.3 released We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 5.0.3!

Security Leftovers U.S. blacklists Israeli hacking tool vendor NSO Group The U.S. Commerce Department added Israel's NSO Group and Candiru to its trade blacklist on Wednesday, saying they sold spyware to foreign governments that used the equipment to target government officials, journalists and others. Positive Technologies of Russia, and Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE LTD, from Singapore, were also listed. The Department said they trafficked in cyber tools used to gain unauthorized access to computer networks.

US Blacklists NSO Group The Israeli cyberweapons arms manufacturer — and human rights violator, and probably war criminal — NSO Group has been added to the US Department of Commerce’s trade blacklist. US companies and individuals cannot sell to them. Aside from the obvious difficulties this causes, it’ll make it harder for them to buy zero-day vulnerabilities on the open market.

Remote code execution flaw patched in Linux Kernel TIPC module | ZDNet The Transparent Inter Process Communication (TIPC) module has been designed to facilitate intra-cluster communication across Ethernet or UDP connections and is capable of service addressing, tracking, managing communication between nodes, and more.

sigstore, the free digital signing service for open source supply chain security, gets additional support Open source software tools and services are often created quickly and out of necessity. Linus Torvalds, for example, created the first version of git in a weekend when the Linux kernel team could no longer use BitKeeper for Source Control Management. sigstore was created earlier this year to address the massive gap for an easy, trustable and efficient digital signing tool to confirm the provenance (origin) of software. Since March 2021 sigstore has been growing rapidly and is being used for various projects. This includes Kubernetes, one of the world’s largest open source projects. But like Let’s Encrypt and the Linux Kernel, sigstore requires resources. Building the first version of the tool is different from bringing together resources to enable widespread adoption and support it for the long term. That’s why we’re excited to announce today that the project has received generous contributions from Chainguard, Cisco, HPE, Google, Red Hat and VMware to conduct an extensive security audit and hire a full-time developer relations engineer.