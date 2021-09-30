KDE: Release of KDE Gear 21.08.3, QML and Qt Stuff, KDE's Butracking Page Was Revamped!
Over 120 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear.
Today they all get new bugfix source releases with updated translations. Distro and app store packagers should update their application packages.
note that it doesn't understand project-local QML components, only stuff installed to the system QML dirs with qmlplugindump set up correctly.
regardless, it does a decent job at completing system types, and considering that Qt Creator struggles with some of the plugins that qml-lsp has no problem with, it's pretty usable and an improvement over the nothing found in editors other than Qt Creator.
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 5.0.3!
Security Leftovers
The U.S. Commerce Department added Israel's NSO Group and Candiru to its trade blacklist on Wednesday, saying they sold spyware to foreign governments that used the equipment to target government officials, journalists and others.
Positive Technologies of Russia, and Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE LTD, from Singapore, were also listed. The Department said they trafficked in cyber tools used to gain unauthorized access to computer networks.
The Israeli cyberweapons arms manufacturer — and human rights violator, and probably war criminal — NSO Group has been added to the US Department of Commerce’s trade blacklist. US companies and individuals cannot sell to them. Aside from the obvious difficulties this causes, it’ll make it harder for them to buy zero-day vulnerabilities on the open market.
The Transparent Inter Process Communication (TIPC) module has been designed to facilitate intra-cluster communication across Ethernet or UDP connections and is capable of service addressing, tracking, managing communication between nodes, and more.
Open source software tools and services are often created quickly and out of necessity. Linus Torvalds, for example, created the first version of git in a weekend when the Linux kernel team could no longer use BitKeeper for Source Control Management.
sigstore was created earlier this year to address the massive gap for an easy, trustable and efficient digital signing tool to confirm the provenance (origin) of software. Since March 2021 sigstore has been growing rapidly and is being used for various projects. This includes Kubernetes, one of the world’s largest open source projects.
But like Let’s Encrypt and the Linux Kernel, sigstore requires resources. Building the first version of the tool is different from bringing together resources to enable widespread adoption and support it for the long term. That’s why we’re excited to announce today that the project has received generous contributions from Chainguard, Cisco, HPE, Google, Red Hat and VMware to conduct an extensive security audit and hire a full-time developer relations engineer.
GNOME 40.5 Officially Released, Optimizes Rendering of Full-Screen Zoom and Fixes More Bugs
GNOME 40.5 comes two and a half months after GNOME 40.4 and it was originally scheduled for September 22nd, 2021. It is a stable bugfix release for GNOME 40 and recommended to all distributions shipping the desktop environment in the software repositories.
GNOME 40.5 is a small point release compared to previous updates, and it’s here to optimize the rendering of full-screen zoom in GNOME Shell, fix monitor screencast scanouts and middle-click emulation support on X11 in Mutter, as well as to add duplex scanning support for Canon DR-C240 in Simple Scan, which also received better support for Brother scanners.
today's howtos
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Darkstat on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Darkstat is a cross-platform, lightweight, simple, real-time network statistics tool that captures network traffic, computes statistics concerning usage, and serves the reports over HTTP. Darkstat supports IPv6 protocol and asynchronous reverse DNS resolution.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Darkstat web-based Linux network traffic analyzer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
This simple tutorial will explain how you can prepare a hard disk or a USB flash drive with GUID Partition Table (GPT) technology for the purpose of operating system installation on UEFI computer. You can read this before installing a GNU/Linux distribution to your modern PC and laptop. Good luck!
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MAAS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MAAS (Metal as a Service) offers cloud style provisioning for physical servers. It is open source and free to use, with commercial support available from Canonical. This tool is very useful for normal enterprises in managing virtualized infrastructure. MAAS is supported on Ubuntu, CentOS, Windows, and RedHat operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of MAAS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
GitLab Watchman is an application that uses the GitLab API to Search GitLab for sensitive data and credentials exposed internally – this includes code, commits, wiki pages and more.
Xibo is open-source digital signage (public display signs) solution that is comprised of a web-based content management system (CMS). The best way to capture the attention of people for your very important announcements can be done with digital signs using Xibo. It lets us turn PCs and TVs into a distinctive way of getting the word out, transforming them into information desks that you can place in strategic locations to draw people's attention.
Using Xibo, you can set up your own digital signage server that can push out images, video, and even PowerPoint presentations to kiosks automatically, allowing you to keep your entire organization up to date on your latest news without resorting to mass e-mailings or having to hand-edit files or slideshows on multiple machines.
Xibo can be run through Docker or on a web server with MySQL/PHP installed. In this tutorial, we learn how to install Xibo CMS with Docker on Ubuntu 20.04.
Open-source software includes code that’s available publicly. As a result, the software can be shared and used for a wide range of reasons. One of the biggest reasons why developers use open-source code is because it helps them to build and deploy applications faster.
Organizations are demanding more and more from developers, and they’re coming under pressure to create applications faster. Open-source software makes this possible. Most software applications now include open-source components.
Django is Python-based free and open source web framework that allows model-template-view architectural patterns. Django encourages rapid development and clean and pragmatic codes. It takes care of much of the hassle of web development so that you can focus on the code without reinventing the wheel.
In this guide we are going to learn how to run a golang revel app using docker and docker-compose. Golang revel is a high productivity, full-stack web framework for the Go language. Checkout the code used here in this github repo here.
UNIX and Linux users find many uses for links, particularly symbolic links. One way that I like to use symbolic links is to manage configuration backups of various IT equipment.
I have a directory structure to hold everything related to documentation, updates, and other files for the computers and devices on my network. Devices can include routers, access points, NAS servers, and laptops, often of different brands and versions. The configuration backups themselves might be deep within the directory tree, e.g. /home/alan/Documents/network/device/NetgearRL5000/config.
A virtual machine is created under certain assumptions about required memory, data storage, processing capacity, and so on. All too often, these assumptions need to be adjusted based on actual use practices, and additional configuration work by system administrator is required. Cockpit greatly simplifies and facilitates this work, especially for the Fedora Server editions, that themselves do not include a graphical interface.
