TIPC is a transport layer protocol designed for nodes running in dynamic cluster environments to reliably communicate with each other in a manner that's more efficient and fault-tolerant than other protocols such as TCP. The vulnerability identified by SentinelOne has to do with a new message type called "MSG_CRYPTO" that was introduced in September 2020 and enables peer nodes in the cluster to send cryptographic keys.

On November 1, 2021, researchers publicly released a BrakTooth proof-of-concept (PoC) tool to test Bluetooth-enabled devices against potential Bluetooth exploits using the researcher’s software tools. BrakTooth—originally disclosed in August 2021—is a family of security vulnerabilities in commercial Bluetooth stacks. An attacker could exploit BrakTooth vulnerabilities to cause a range of effects from denial-of-service to arbitrary code execution.

Cisco has released new releases of the free ClamAV antivirus package 0.104.1 and 0.103.4 . Recall that the project passed into the hands of Cisco in 2013 after the purchase of Sourcefire, which develops ClamAV and Snort. The project code is distributed under the GPLv2 license.

The AWK scripting language also has a series of built-in special variables to serve some pre-defined purposes. One such built-in variable is “NF” which has its own pre-defined functionality. This article will explore the purpose of this built-in AWK variable by demonstrating some relevant examples in Ubuntu 20.04.

GCC optimizes this pretty much as you'd expect; CSE on the AND expression, do two compares with either branching or sete + or (depending on whether you actually want 0/1 or to branch on the expression). But could we do better? After some attempts to deal with this by hand, I turned to GNU superopt, a program with last update in 1995, and beat it into submission to get it to compile. (It only does 32-bit, of course. It hasn't even heard of ARM.)

The festive season began already and I miss celebrating festivals with family and friends. But this is nothing new, I should get used to it now. Still sometimes it hurts really bad after all we are humans. In the past, we tried to be with family during festive season. The truth is it didn't feel the same. I don't know why. Could it be we are no longer carefree souls? But that can't be true. I have seen some of my friends on Facebook sharing celebration moments with family. It looks so beautiful and cute. The only difference I can think of is that they with family and I don't. I would like to mention one friend from Nepal. We never met but I always watch his Facebook post having great time with his family. I think we became friends because of common love for Perl.

Facebook's BOLT project for optimizing the performance out of compiled binaries is nearing the point of being added to LLVM's official source tree with its mono repository. BOLT has been an engineering project at Facebook going back years that is a Binary Optimization and Layout Tool for speeding up Linux binaries. It aims to optimize the speed of large applications based on a collected execution profile, generated via Linux perf or similar, by improving the code layout for greater efficiency.

today's howtos How to install Mongodb 5 in Opensuse Leap 15.3 – Citizix In this guide we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 Community Edition on an OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 server. MongoDB is a cross-platform document-oriented NoSQL database program that uses JSON-like documents with optional schemas. MongoDB is developed by MongoDB Inc. and licensed under the Server Side Public License.

Date format suitable for file names | Adam Young’s Web Log It is rare that you want to write something without later wanting to be able to read it back. One common way of organizing files that are generated regularly is by time stamp. If you want to add a timestamp to a file name, you can do so using the date command.

Make long running tasks short for development | Adam Young’s Web Log COmpiling the Linux Kernel is a long running task. Oh, sure, you can put -j 32 and it speeds it up tremendously. But it still is a long running task. And by that, I mean it fits the following definition:

What is Aggregation in MongoDB with example Database Management Systems have some common operations that are supported by SQL and NoSQL databases as well. The aggregation operation is one of them and is backed by several relational and non-relational databases. MongoDB is one of those databases that have the support of this operation. Aggregation is a key operation in any database that allows you to process data records to get targeted results. With the help of aggregation, the users can combine several entities to form a single meaningful entity by grouping the data. The aggregation operations consist of several expressions that help to group the data for a meaningful output. For instance, a laptop, mobiles, gadgets can be combined under a single entity, let’s say technology_store. The entities are combined when individual entities do not represent anything or have no meaning. This article provides a deep insight into the aggregate method and the expressions supported by this method.

What is datediff in MySQL MySQL is one of the most popular databases in the world. Regardless of the industry, MySQL is widely adopted for its features. It’s an open-source RDBMS (Relational Database Management System). Data are organized into tables that can be related to each other. It incorporates SQL to perform various database actions. In this guide, we’ll check out one such function. It will demonstrate how to use the DATEDIFF function in MySQL.

What is insertOne method in MongoDB MongoDB is a NoSQL database that performs the fundamental operations that a DBMS(Database Management System) can perform. There are several methods and functions supported by MongoDB that are exercised for the insertion process. The insertOne() belongs to the insertion methods and this method is practiced to insert one document in the MongoDB collection. The insertOne() method also creates a collection, if it does not exist. MongoDB stores data in a document form and these documents are kept inside a collection. The primary purpose of the insertOne method is to add a document in a MongoDB collection; however, if the collection does not exist then this method also creates the collection as well. Following the importance of this method, our today’s guide is focused on demonstrating the use of the insertOne method in MongoDB:

What are SQLite foreign keys SQLite is an open-source RDBMS (relational database management system), which manages the data in tables. The tables used in databases can have relationships with each other, to establish this relationship, foreign keys are used. Foreign keys tell which table is connected to which table. The relationships between the tables are the key feature of relational databases, which is being represented by foreign and primary keys. In this article, we will explain the foreign keys and their working in SQLite.

What are date and time types and functions in SQLite SQLite is a relational database management system (RDMS), which has a very simple architecture because it has no server and it stores data on the operating system of the local machine in which it is operating. SQLite supports different functions of Date and Time which can help to manage date and time accordingly. Every database management system either has DateTime data types, functions, or both. In this write-up, we will discuss the DateTime data type and function in detail with the help of examples.