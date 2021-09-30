today's leftovers The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 929 pi stuff, cooking, home made soda

BSDNow 427: Logging is important Build Your FreeBSD Developer Workstation, logging is important, how BSD authentication works, pfSense turns 15 years old, OPNsense Business Edition 21.10 released, getting started with pot, and more

Mike Gabriel: Call for Translations: Ayatana Indicators 0.9.x Release Series We (Robert Tari, the UBports developers team, myself) are very close to releasing Ayatana Indicators 0.9.x. The work on Ayatana Indicators is currently nearly completed funded by the UBports Foundation and over the past half year, many many changes, improvements and clean-ups have been added to the code. Ayatana Indicators 0.9.x will be the first release series to be in the development tree of Ubuntu Touch 20.04 (which is currently under very heavy development).

Software shapes society. Free Software improves it. The transparency and adaptability of Free Software enhance cooperation, inclusivity, and self-determination. This leads us to a society with stronger democratic procedures and community spirit. "The difference between Free and proprietary software is that Free Software always grants us four rights: any person may freely use, study, share, and improve the software. If software is developed under a free license, then anyone can use it without restrictions, anytime and anywhere. Since the source code can be read by anyone, this allows for more transparency and can lead to more security. People can work together across borders on problems that affect humanity; they can share the software, discuss it, and improve it collectively."

TDF Board elections: Live sessions with the candidates With elections for The Document Foundation’s Board of Directors running, the Membership Committee is planning to conduct a live Q&A session with the candidates. The sessions are not mandatory (the candidates can decide whether or not to attend), and TDF members can send the questions to be asked during the live session in advance to this address (which reaches the Membership Committee in private). The Committee will collect questions together, for easier moderation of the sessions.

PICO-EHL4 Pico-ITX SBC features Elkhart Lake CPU for IoT Edge applications AAEON PICO-EHL4 is a Pico-ITX single board computer based on Intel Atom x6000E, Celeron and Pentium “Elkhart Lake” processors designed for IoT edge applications. The SBC supports up to 16 GB LPDDR4 RAM via two SO-DIMM sockets as well as eMMC and SATA storage, offers two HDMI 2.0b video outputs, dual Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 interfaces, as well expansion capabilities via mini PCIe and M.2 sockets.

Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Mozilla publishes position paper on the EU Digital Identity Framework Earlier this year the European Commission unveiled its proposed ‘Digital Identity Framework’, a revision to the 2014 eIDAS regulation. While the draft law includes many welcome provisions on the security and interoperability of digital ID, it also contains a set of provisions that, if adopted, would have a fundamentally negative impact on the website security ecosystem. Our new position paper spells out the risks involved in forcing browsers to support a kind of web certificate known as Qualified Web Authentication Certificates (QWACs), and provides recommendations for lawmakers in the European Parliament and EU Council who are presently amending the draft law. Web browsers are key user agents in our modern digital world. The web browser helps people visit the sites and services they want to use, and it protects them while they are there. One of the most important ways in which browsers protect users is through website authentication. For instance, if a person wants to visit Europa.eu, the web browser must reliably ensure that the site is actually under control of the owner of the domain ‘Europa.eu’, and not an attacker on the network impersonating the European Commission’s domain. Absent that assurance, users might send passwords, personal details, and other compromising information to the wrong party, putting them at risk of identity theft, fraud, and other privacy interferences.

Add-on Policy Changes 2021 From time to time, the Add-ons Team makes changes to the policies in order to provide more clarity for developers, improve privacy and security for users, and to adapt to the evolving needs of the ecosystem. Today we’d like to announce another such update, to make sure the Add-ons developer community is well-prepared for when we start to enforce them on December 1st, 2021.

Improve your website SEO with this astonishing FOSS tool: SEO Panel The internet is full of tools to check websites for SEO-related problems. However, they are not free, almost all of them come with a cost. Unlike these tools which became services with subscriptions, our pick for today is offering a great value for free as free open-source software (FOSS). Seo Panel is a self-hosted web-based app that helps site owner check their websites for errors and fix them to improve their SEO and website presence. Seo panel is a fairly old project, it first appeared more than a decade ago. Since then, millions of users used it to improve their website SEO.

"Understanding and designing technologies for everyday financial collaboration" published We are happy to announce that Belén finished her PhD thesis on"Understanding and designing technologies for everyday financial collaboration" which contains many inspirational ideas for future payment systems like GNU Taler: Perhaps enticed by the promise of reduced marginal costs per customer and other “operational efficiencies”, the financial industry seems to take for granted that introducing technology into their services delivers convenience and makes it easier for people to manage their money. The overwhelmingly positive discourse that surrounds financial technologies portrays them as the inevitable next step in the evolution of money, and as driving consumer empowerment by reducing costs and improving quality of service. Research, however, has linked those very same technologies to new and existing forms of financial exclusion. This raises the question of how we can design financial technologies that promote access and fairness. In this thesis, I take on this question by casting a critical lens over the design of financial technologies through experiences of financial difficulty and financial third party access. I conducted qualitative studies with a team inside the banking industry tasked with servicing customers deemed “vulnerable”; and with a group of people who live under the “double trouble” (Topor et al., 2016) of mental illness and financial difficulty. The latter trialled a new financial third party access digital service for 3 months. These varied perspectives on financial difficulty and third party access reveal the unintended consequences of introducing technology into our interactions with money, and the theories and assumptions concealed in the design of existing financial technologies.

Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in October 2021 [Ed: One instance of FreeBSD repepears; it was only GNU/Linux for a while] Rackspace had the most reliable hosting company site in October 2021, with an average connection time of 8ms and no failed requests. So far in 2021, Rackspace has appeared in the top 10 every month, with four appearances in first place. Rackspace provides a wide variety of cloud services from its global network of over 50 locations across five continents. In second place, CWCS Managed Hosting also responded to each of Netcraft’s requests in October, with an average connection time of 62ms. CWCS provides dedicated servers and cloud services with data centres across the UK and North America. The top five is completed by Choopa.com, Bigstep and Swishmail whose sites each responded to the same number of requests and were separated by average connection time. Choopa.com had the fastest average connection time of just 3ms. Choopa.com offers a range of services including cloud hosting, dedicated hosting and colocation with its own primary facility in Piscataway, New Jersey and other facilities in Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Tokyo. Colocation from Choopa.com is available in the US, Amsterdam and London.

Hunting for Kernel Glitches, DevSec Tools, Edge for Linux, More Ubuntu Outlets Today LinuxInsider introduces a bimonthly news column to summarize some of the Linux and open-source consumer and enterprise events scattered around the Linux Sphere. Look forward to an assortment of topics that will keep Linux users and open-source supporters up to speed with new developments. We will cover items of interest for Linux desktop users, distro hoppers, software developers, and — well anyone considering a migration to the Linux computing platform.

Kernel: x86, Arm, and Graphics Linux x86 Program Start Up This is for people who want to understand how programs get loaded under linux. In particular it talks about dynamically loaded x86 ELF files. The information you learn will let you understand how to debug problems that occur in your program before main starts up. Everything I tell you is true, but some things will be glossed over since they don't take us toward our goal. Further, if you link statically, some of the details will be different. I won't cover that at all. By the time you're done with this though, you'll know enough to figure that out for yourself if you need to.

Linux 5.16 Arm SoC Changes Bring-Up The Snapdragon 690, Other Hardware All of the Arm SoC/platform changes were merged on Wednesday evening for the Linux 5.16 kernel cycle. It's another busy cycle bringing up more Arm platforms with the mainline Linux kernel with multiple new SoCs and boards enabled. Some of the highlights of this work for Linux 5.16 are listed below.

XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix - Phoronix Red Hat engineer Michel Dänzer has uncovered and addressed another performance shortcoming within X.Org's XWayland code. While our (X)Wayland Linux gaming testing has shown GNOME and KDE to be in good shape with the Wayland session versus X.Org performance, there are more optimizations still that can be made.

mesa 21.3.0-rc4 Hello everyone, The fourth release candidate is now available, containing once again an overwhelming majority of zink fixes, and a handful of patches for everything else. Note that while this could have been the final release of 21.3.0, there are a number of blocking issues still left, so we're having another round of release candidate. We'll see how things look in a week. Please test it and report any issue here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new Issues that should block the release of 21.3.0 should be added to the corresponding milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/27 Cheers, Eric

Mesa 21.3-rc4 Release Led By Many Zink Fixes - Phoronix Mesa 21.3 as the final feature release for this collection of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers isn't yet ready to go as some blocker bugs persist, but available now is the fourth weekly release candidate. Blocking Mesa 21.3 still are regressions affecting various dEQP failures, a regression breaking builds for all non-Linux platforms like macOS / BSDs / Solaris / Haiku / Cygwin / Hurd, Piglit test failures, and a rendering issue with Tomb Raider paired with RadeonSI Gallium3D.