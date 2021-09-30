today's howtos
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mattermost on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Mattermost is a secure, open-source platform for communication, collaboration, and workflow orchestration across tools and teams. Mattermost is a free Slack alternative. Mattermost is available in open source and enterprise editions. Open Source edition is free, whereas Enterprise editions require a per-user license. You can find Mattermost Pricing plans on their official website.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Mattermost on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
Memcached is an open-source and distributed memory object caching system that holds the most frequently queried data in memory. This will reduce data load time as well as provide ease of access to the database. You can use Memcached to speed up dynamic web applications by alleviating database load. It is simple, easy to deploy and can be integrated with several programming languages including PHP, Python and more.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Memcached on Debian 11.
-
In this article we will see the steps to implement a simple CI/CD pipeline using Jenkins. We will be using a sample Java code and we will be deploying that code onto Apache Tomcat Web-Server as a .war file. We will be using Maven as a build tool. You can find the sample Java code on my Github Repository(repo). Before we proceed, let's understand the basics of the tools and technologies that we will be using in setting up the CI/CD pipeline.
-
RVM- Ruby Version Manager is a tool meant to use the command line for installing and managing the various ruby versions easily. Here we see the commands for installation of RVM on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal fossa.
-
I was looking into problems people were having with DNS a few months ago and I noticed one common theme – a lot of people have server issues (“my server is down! or it’s slow!“), but they can’t tell if the problem is caused by DNS or not.
So here are a few tools I use to tell if a problem I’m having is caused by DNS, as well as a few DNS debuggging stories from my life.
-
If you (or your teammates) aren't using a kanban board to keep yourself and your projects on task, you're missing out. Kanban boards make managing projects incredibly easier. And the more complex a task, the better.
-
We know that Debian in every release is distributed in multiple volumes of CDs and DVDs which are numbered 1, 2, 3 and so on. One Debian release may amount to 20 GigaBytes total or equal to dozens of CDs or DVDs. Officially, Debian provides only CD1 and DVD1, while the rest of CD2 to CD50, DVD2 to DVD10, not provided in the Debian server and neither Debian mirrors. Although CD1 or DVD1 is sufficient to install Debian to computer, some people, like teachers and students, might want the additional CDs or DVDs for no internet access purposes. The official way to download the additional CDs or DVDs is by using a program called Jigdo. This tutorial explains how to do that simply and easily picture by picture.
-
Fedora releases a new version in approximately every 6 months. Each now version is supported with updates for 13 months in total. The distribution is a good place to get the latest stable software and technologies consistently.
-
Ubuntu releases a new version every six months. However, most of the stuff you may need to do after installing the new version are generally the same. This article will guide you through enhancing your new system. No matter what supported version of Ubuntu you use, you can follow those steps.
-
Firstly we run an optional command, this command is only needed if you cant launch Flatpak applications like your default browser on your system. For some reason, we couldn't, so if you can, you can skip the first command.
today's leftovers
-
pi stuff, cooking, home made soda
-
Build Your FreeBSD Developer Workstation, logging is important, how BSD authentication works, pfSense turns 15 years old, OPNsense Business Edition 21.10 released, getting started with pot, and more
-
We (Robert Tari, the UBports developers team, myself) are very close to releasing Ayatana Indicators 0.9.x. The work on Ayatana Indicators is currently nearly completed funded by the UBports Foundation and over the past half year, many many changes, improvements and clean-ups have been added to the code.
Ayatana Indicators 0.9.x will be the first release series to be in the development tree of Ubuntu Touch 20.04 (which is currently under very heavy development).
-
The transparency and adaptability of Free Software enhance cooperation, inclusivity, and self-determination. This leads us to a society with stronger democratic procedures and community spirit. "The difference between Free and proprietary software is that Free Software always grants us four rights: any person may freely use, study, share, and improve the software. If software is developed under a free license, then anyone can use it without restrictions, anytime and anywhere. Since the source code can be read by anyone, this allows for more transparency and can lead to more security. People can work together across borders on problems that affect humanity; they can share the software, discuss it, and improve it collectively."
-
With elections for The Document Foundation’s Board of Directors running, the Membership Committee is planning to conduct a live Q&A session with the candidates.
The sessions are not mandatory (the candidates can decide whether or not to attend), and TDF members can send the questions to be asked during the live session in advance to this address (which reaches the Membership Committee in private). The Committee will collect questions together, for easier moderation of the sessions.
-
AAEON PICO-EHL4 is a Pico-ITX single board computer based on Intel Atom x6000E, Celeron and Pentium “Elkhart Lake” processors designed for IoT edge applications.
The SBC supports up to 16 GB LPDDR4 RAM via two SO-DIMM sockets as well as eMMC and SATA storage, offers two HDMI 2.0b video outputs, dual Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 interfaces, as well expansion capabilities via mini PCIe and M.2 sockets.
-
Earlier this year the European Commission unveiled its proposed ‘Digital Identity Framework’, a revision to the 2014 eIDAS regulation. While the draft law includes many welcome provisions on the security and interoperability of digital ID, it also contains a set of provisions that, if adopted, would have a fundamentally negative impact on the website security ecosystem. Our new position paper spells out the risks involved in forcing browsers to support a kind of web certificate known as Qualified Web Authentication Certificates (QWACs), and provides recommendations for lawmakers in the European Parliament and EU Council who are presently amending the draft law.
Web browsers are key user agents in our modern digital world. The web browser helps people visit the sites and services they want to use, and it protects them while they are there. One of the most important ways in which browsers protect users is through website authentication. For instance, if a person wants to visit Europa.eu, the web browser must reliably ensure that the site is actually under control of the owner of the domain ‘Europa.eu’, and not an attacker on the network impersonating the European Commission’s domain. Absent that assurance, users might send passwords, personal details, and other compromising information to the wrong party, putting them at risk of identity theft, fraud, and other privacy interferences.
-
From time to time, the Add-ons Team makes changes to the policies in order to provide more clarity for developers, improve privacy and security for users, and to adapt to the evolving needs of the ecosystem. Today we’d like to announce another such update, to make sure the Add-ons developer community is well-prepared for when we start to enforce them on December 1st, 2021.
-
The internet is full of tools to check websites for SEO-related problems. However, they are not free, almost all of them come with a cost.
Unlike these tools which became services with subscriptions, our pick for today is offering a great value for free as free open-source software (FOSS).
Seo Panel is a self-hosted web-based app that helps site owner check their websites for errors and fix them to improve their SEO and website presence.
Seo panel is a fairly old project, it first appeared more than a decade ago. Since then, millions of users used it to improve their website SEO.
-
We are happy to announce that Belén finished her PhD thesis on"Understanding and designing technologies for everyday financial collaboration" which contains many inspirational ideas for future payment systems like GNU Taler:
Perhaps enticed by the promise of reduced marginal costs per customer and other “operational efficiencies”, the financial industry seems to take for granted that introducing technology into their services delivers convenience and makes it easier for people to manage their money. The overwhelmingly positive discourse that surrounds financial technologies portrays them as the inevitable next step in the evolution of money, and as driving consumer empowerment by reducing costs and improving quality of service. Research, however, has linked those very same technologies to new and existing forms of financial exclusion. This raises the question of how we can design financial technologies that promote access and fairness.
In this thesis, I take on this question by casting a critical lens over the design of financial technologies through experiences of financial difficulty and financial third party access. I conducted qualitative studies with a team inside the banking industry tasked with servicing customers deemed “vulnerable”; and with a group of people who live under the “double trouble” (Topor et al., 2016) of mental illness and financial difficulty. The latter trialled a new financial third party access digital service for 3 months. These varied perspectives on financial difficulty and third party access reveal the unintended consequences of introducing technology into our interactions with money, and the theories and assumptions concealed in the design of existing financial technologies.
-
Rackspace had the most reliable hosting company site in October 2021, with an average connection time of 8ms and no failed requests. So far in 2021, Rackspace has appeared in the top 10 every month, with four appearances in first place. Rackspace provides a wide variety of cloud services from its global network of over 50 locations across five continents.
In second place, CWCS Managed Hosting also responded to each of Netcraft’s requests in October, with an average connection time of 62ms. CWCS provides dedicated servers and cloud services with data centres across the UK and North America.
The top five is completed by Choopa.com, Bigstep and Swishmail whose sites each responded to the same number of requests and were separated by average connection time. Choopa.com had the fastest average connection time of just 3ms. Choopa.com offers a range of services including cloud hosting, dedicated hosting and colocation with its own primary facility in Piscataway, New Jersey and other facilities in Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Tokyo. Colocation from Choopa.com is available in the US, Amsterdam and London.
-
Today LinuxInsider introduces a bimonthly news column to summarize some of the Linux and open-source consumer and enterprise events scattered around the Linux Sphere.
Look forward to an assortment of topics that will keep Linux users and open-source supporters up to speed with new developments. We will cover items of interest for Linux desktop users, distro hoppers, software developers, and — well anyone considering a migration to the Linux computing platform.
