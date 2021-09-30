FreeBSD 12.3-BETA3 Now Available
The third BETA build of the 12.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.3-BETA3 amd64 GENERIC o 12.3-BETA3 i386 GENERIC o 12.3-BETA3 powerpc GENERIC o 12.3-BETA3 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.3-BETA3 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.3-BETA3 sparc64 GENERIC o 12.3-BETA3 armv6 RPI-B o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 BEAGLEBONE o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 RPI2 o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 RPI3 o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.3/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.3" branch. A summary of changes since 12.3-BETA2 includes: o A fix for use after free in combination with EVDEV_SUPPORT has been added to the usb(4) stack. Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.3-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/12.3-BETA3/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image. === Amazon EC2 AMI Images === FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: af-south-1 region: ami-0474575e4743c09ef eu-north-1 region: ami-086d14e67901fbe18 ap-south-1 region: ami-0070d860537d0ded8 eu-west-3 region: ami-0b3dc01c43c0912fe eu-west-2 region: ami-0980e2d73f5d45dde eu-south-1 region: ami-0e7f23b4407ea2984 eu-west-1 region: ami-07e6a1fef7da32d00 ap-northeast-3 region: ami-05abadc5c531ee229 ap-northeast-2 region: ami-0d19b72fb447f1351 me-south-1 region: ami-04594b13da5f816c8 ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0a22abde412c924dd sa-east-1 region: ami-0b1c3ebd4e3c3d110 ca-central-1 region: ami-00a7cbd0c72d71f34 ap-east-1 region: ami-04764a6d430eee081 ap-southeast-1 region: ami-0eeeacb4006f6c3dc ap-southeast-2 region: ami-090d2e10d03f4e7e2 eu-central-1 region: ami-08b58933a7123b517 us-east-1 region: ami-01c2add58c60cdaa0 us-east-2 region: ami-089ef8724c5788778 us-west-1 region: ami-09675dff8007c2120 us-west-2 region: ami-04dcf23effaa07fa2 These AMI IDs can be retrieved from the Systems Manager Parameter Store in each region using the keys: /aws/service/freebsd/amd64/base/ufs/12.3/BETA3 FreeBSD/aarch64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: af-south-1 region: ami-0ddb2ab71276a1cd2 eu-north-1 region: ami-067904d4b39b13b52 ap-south-1 region: ami-0914a27f72a3defcb eu-west-3 region: ami-0a067d26bbb475270 eu-west-2 region: ami-0445d628b7727bbc0 eu-south-1 region: ami-0f0c5ab6ae5a0222e eu-west-1 region: ami-0fe3c1f09940fc2a5 ap-northeast-3 region: ami-041c97971472b0b2a ap-northeast-2 region: ami-0dc899119ea13ebbe me-south-1 region: ami-01aba86d507b0caad ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0177cd37b15b7cf32 sa-east-1 region: ami-00d3752ace91695cc ca-central-1 region: ami-0092b0802c7929b82 ap-east-1 region: ami-0c14a86ca5234df3f ap-southeast-1 region: ami-09b5c8e04397b1a0c ap-southeast-2 region: ami-0bd853e50e9cbd099 eu-central-1 region: ami-079e8694c2b8b9b71 us-east-1 region: ami-0006ee96beca8fec2 us-east-2 region: ami-0de58b11cdcc18d5b us-west-1 region: ami-0c96f66557b5771af us-west-2 region: ami-025360ab398d1f77a These AMI IDs can be retrieved from the Systems Manager Parameter Store in each region using the keys: /aws/service/freebsd/arm64/base/ufs/12.3/BETA3 === Vagrant Images === FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can be installed by running: % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-12.3-BETA3 % vagrant up === Upgrading === The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows: # freebsd-update upgrade -r 12.3-BETA3 During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly. # freebsd-update install The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing. # shutdown -r now After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components: # freebsd-update install It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 11.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland: # shutdown -r now Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files: # freebsd-update install
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 424 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
System76 Blog — Robert Bunn is developing an AI to prevent preterm births
The AI platform we’re using is PyTorch for fundamental deep learning. I use something on top of PyTorch called fast.ai, which is a good platform that’s great for prototyping and testing ideas without writing a ton of boilerplate code. AWS also has a ton of resources for deep learning. I use Ubuntu because I wanted to start with something I’m familiar with, but honestly, I’m thinking about switching to Pop!_OS. I’m always worried about using a new Linux operating system because if you ever want to do anything, you want to be able to search for problems. Pop!_OS obviously isn’t going to be as good a search word as Ubuntu, right? So, my problem might not appear, and I didn’t know how different it was going to be. But apparently, Pop! _OS is built on Ubuntu and is designed for the laptops you guys have. I like that it turns off the GPU when it’s not in use to save power, so I think it will be a lot more convenient to use on Pop!_OS. Also: Managing Linux containers is about to get a lot easier on Chrome OS How to install FNF Roblox Youtubers Mod on a Chromebook
ksmbd: a new in-kernel SMB server
"ksmbd" is a new Linux kernel module which implements an SMB server. It's aimed at being low overhead, low footprint, performant fileserver covering many basic usecases, running on smaller devices with limited resources being the most apparent one: OpenWRT, the Linux distribution for embedded devices, adopted ksmbd already 18 months ago while ksmbd was still being developed. ksmbd hit the public in November 2021 as part of the next Linux kernel version 5.15. It is not meant to replace the existing Samba fileserver "smbd", but rather be an extension and will integrate with Samba in the future. Also: ksmbd: a new in-kernel SMB server (SAMBA+ blog)
Video/Audiocasts/Shows: DTOS, Red Hat CTO Chris Wright, MX Linux 21 Quick Overview
HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) Drivers Now Support Ubuntu 21.10 and Debian 11
HPLIP 3.21.10 is here almost two months after HPLIP 3.21.8 and adds support for the Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”, Zorin OS 15, and Zorin OS 16 distributions. This means that you can now use your HP printer/scanner with any of these GNU/Linux distributions if you install the new HPLIP version.
Recent comments
44 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 43 min ago
6 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 46 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 27 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago