FreeBSD 12.3-BETA3 Now Available

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 5th of November 2021 03:09:42 AM Filed under
BSD
The third BETA build of the 12.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 12.3-BETA3 amd64 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA3 i386 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA3 powerpc GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA3 powerpc64 GENERIC64
o 12.3-BETA3 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE
o 12.3-BETA3 sparc64 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA3 armv6 RPI-B
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 BANANAPI
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 BEAGLEBONE
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 RPI2
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 WANDBOARD
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 GENERICSD
o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 RPI3
o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64
o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64-LTS

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access.  Additionally,
the root user password is set to root.  It is strongly recommended
to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

    https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.3/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR
system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing
system, use the "releng/12.3" branch.

A summary of changes since 12.3-BETA2 includes:

o A fix for use after free in combination with EVDEV_SUPPORT has been
  added to the usb(4) stack.

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be
updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.3-RELEASE cycle progresses.

=== Virtual Machine Disk Images ===

VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64
architectures.  Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL
(or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors):

    https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/12.3-BETA3/

The partition layout is:

    ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label)
    ~ 1 GB  - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label)
    ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label)

The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image
formats.  The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB
respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.

Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI
loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the
virtual machine images.  See this page for more information:

    https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU

To boot the VM image, run:

    % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt  \
	-bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \
	-drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \
	-device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \
	-device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \
	-netdev user,id=net0

Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.

=== Amazon EC2 AMI Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions:

  af-south-1 region: ami-0474575e4743c09ef
  eu-north-1 region: ami-086d14e67901fbe18
  ap-south-1 region: ami-0070d860537d0ded8
  eu-west-3 region: ami-0b3dc01c43c0912fe
  eu-west-2 region: ami-0980e2d73f5d45dde
  eu-south-1 region: ami-0e7f23b4407ea2984
  eu-west-1 region: ami-07e6a1fef7da32d00
  ap-northeast-3 region: ami-05abadc5c531ee229
  ap-northeast-2 region: ami-0d19b72fb447f1351
  me-south-1 region: ami-04594b13da5f816c8
  ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0a22abde412c924dd
  sa-east-1 region: ami-0b1c3ebd4e3c3d110
  ca-central-1 region: ami-00a7cbd0c72d71f34
  ap-east-1 region: ami-04764a6d430eee081
  ap-southeast-1 region: ami-0eeeacb4006f6c3dc
  ap-southeast-2 region: ami-090d2e10d03f4e7e2
  eu-central-1 region: ami-08b58933a7123b517
  us-east-1 region: ami-01c2add58c60cdaa0
  us-east-2 region: ami-089ef8724c5788778
  us-west-1 region: ami-09675dff8007c2120
  us-west-2 region: ami-04dcf23effaa07fa2

These AMI IDs can be retrieved from the Systems Manager Parameter Store
in each region using the keys:

	/aws/service/freebsd/amd64/base/ufs/12.3/BETA3

FreeBSD/aarch64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions:

  af-south-1 region: ami-0ddb2ab71276a1cd2
  eu-north-1 region: ami-067904d4b39b13b52
  ap-south-1 region: ami-0914a27f72a3defcb
  eu-west-3 region: ami-0a067d26bbb475270
  eu-west-2 region: ami-0445d628b7727bbc0
  eu-south-1 region: ami-0f0c5ab6ae5a0222e
  eu-west-1 region: ami-0fe3c1f09940fc2a5
  ap-northeast-3 region: ami-041c97971472b0b2a
  ap-northeast-2 region: ami-0dc899119ea13ebbe
  me-south-1 region: ami-01aba86d507b0caad
  ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0177cd37b15b7cf32
  sa-east-1 region: ami-00d3752ace91695cc
  ca-central-1 region: ami-0092b0802c7929b82
  ap-east-1 region: ami-0c14a86ca5234df3f
  ap-southeast-1 region: ami-09b5c8e04397b1a0c
  ap-southeast-2 region: ami-0bd853e50e9cbd099
  eu-central-1 region: ami-079e8694c2b8b9b71
  us-east-1 region: ami-0006ee96beca8fec2
  us-east-2 region: ami-0de58b11cdcc18d5b
  us-west-1 region: ami-0c96f66557b5771af
  us-west-2 region: ami-025360ab398d1f77a

These AMI IDs can be retrieved from the Systems Manager Parameter Store
in each region using the keys:

	/aws/service/freebsd/arm64/base/ufs/12.3/BETA3

=== Vagrant Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can
be installed by running:

    % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-12.3-BETA3
    % vagrant up

=== Upgrading ===

The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386
systems running earlier FreeBSD releases.  Systems running earlier
FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows:

	# freebsd-update upgrade -r 12.3-BETA3

During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by
merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically
performed merging was done correctly.

	# freebsd-update install

The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before
continuing.

	# shutdown -r now

After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new
userland components:

	# freebsd-update install

It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible,
especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example,
FreeBSD 11.x.  Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and
other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted
into the new userland:

	# shutdown -r now

Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove
stale files:

	# freebsd-update install

