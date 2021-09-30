wayland 1.19.91
This is the alpha release for wayland 1.20. This release contains the following major changes: - FreeBSD support has been entirely upstreamed and has been added to our continuous integration system. - The autotools build system has been dropped. Meson has replaced it. - A few protocol additions: wl_surface.offset allows clients to update a surface's buffer offset independently from the buffer, wl_output.name and description allow clients to identify outputs without depending on xdg-output-unstable-v1. - In protocol definitions, events have a new "type" attribute and can now be marked as destructors. - A number of bug fixes, including a race condition when destroying proxies in multi-threaded clients. Full commit history below. Alex Richardson (17): Use MAP_FAILED instead of (void *) -1 os-wrappers-test.c: Correctly forward arguments to fcntl Change wl_os_dupfd_cloexec minfd to be int os-wrappers-test: Handle fcntl() being declared as a macro Use epoll-shim to emulate epoll(7) on FreeBSD gitlab-ci: update ci-templates to the latest commit gitlab-ci: remove duplicated lines in ci-templates include gitlab-ci: Fix copy-paste error in a comment gitlab-ci: add junit reports to the debian builder Support reading ucred from the socket on FreeBSD shm: Add mmap+memmove fallback if mremap() does not exist Use /dev/fd instead of /proc/self/fd test-runner: Implement is_debugger_attached() for FreeBSD test-helpers: use sysctl() to count open fds on FreeBSD Detect FreeBSD versions with broken MSG_CMSG_CLOEXEC Allow event-loop signal tests to pass on FreeBSD gitlab-ci: add a FreeBSD test job Alexander Dunaev (1): cursor: add one more directory to XCURSORPATH Damian Hobson-Garcia (1): server: stop wl_display event loop from any context Daniel Stone (10): ci: Add comments, rename build stages ci: Parameterise and template build ci: Add AArch64 build ci: Add ARMv7 build ci: Only run ci-fairy on MRs ci: Use consistent YAML indendation ci: Add release builds ci: Use appropriate concurrency level ci: Use Werror ci: Sanitise build and install paths Derek Foreman (6): client: Refactor wl_proxy_destroy critical section client: Add new proxy marshalling functions with flags scanner: Use the new atomic marshal/destroy function connection: Rename wl_buffer tests: Destroy custom global object debug: Fix printing of new ids Duncan McIntosh (1): wayland-shm: Check the size of sealed memory if ignoring SIGBUS handlers Fergus Dall (6): connection-test: Encode size in message headers correctly connection: Handle non-nullable strings in wl_connection_demarshal util: Avoid undefined behaviour in for_each_helper server: Fix undefined behavior in wl_socket_init_for_display_name connection-test: Pad out strings with null bytes os-wrappers-test: Make syscall intercepts work with sanitizers James Hilliard (2): meson: only require cpp for tests build: add option to disable tests James Legg (2): scanner: Use descriptions in entries tests: Test wayland-scanner with a description in an entry Jonas Ådahl (2): ci: Use ci-fairy to check for Signed-off-by protocol: Add wl_surface.offset Manuel Stoeckl (3): client: print discarded events in debug log connection, client: Avoid locale-dependent float printing client: handle fcntl error on bad fd in wl_display_connect Marius Vlad (1): src: Add missing new lines to log messages Matt Hoosier (1): protocol: mention that buffers with alpha are assumed premultiplied Michael Weiss (1): meson: Only require expat when building wayland-scanner Nick Diego Yamane (1): Document serial param usage in wl_pointer.set_cursor Olivier Fourdan (1): shm: Relax shm_pool_create_buffer() validity check Olivier Tilloy (1): cursor: Try to fall back to a default xcursor theme first Pekka Paalanen (2): CI: turn on ASan and UBSan wayland-util: avoid memcpy(NULL) in wl_array_copy() Simon McVittie (1): build: Include the Wayland minor version in libraries' ABI versions Simon Ser (18): build: re-open master for regular development client: assert queue display matches proxy build: drop autotools build: replace assembly embedding with Python script protocol: drop reference to wl_drm shm: remove wl_shm_buffer.pool NULL checks protocol: allow immediate wl_buffer.destroy if not re-used shm: add safety assertions protocol: clarify wl_seat.name description shm: document wl_shm_buffer connection: print array size cursor: rename load_default_theme to load_fallback_theme cursor: remove unused wl_cursor_theme.name protocol: mention that keymap mapping must be read-only protocol: add note about wl_output.done in events protocol: add wl_output.{name,description} protocol: wl_shm uses pre-multiplied alpha build: bump to version 1.19.91 for the alpha release Tadeo Kondrak (2): protocol: Add type attribute to events protocol: Specify wl_callback::done to be a destructor event Tobias Stoeckmann (2): cursor: fix CVE-2013-2003 cursor: fix crash with weird input files Vlad Zahorodnii (1): server: add wl_display getter for wl_global sheepwall (1): server: remove duplicate include git tag: 1.19.91
Also: Wayland 1.20 Alpha Released With Upstreamed FreeBSD Support, Autotools Nuked
