Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

wayland 1.19.91

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 5th of November 2021 04:23:35 AM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
BSD
This is the alpha release for wayland 1.20.

This release contains the following major changes:

- FreeBSD support has been entirely upstreamed and has been added to
  our continuous integration system.
- The autotools build system has been dropped. Meson has replaced it.
- A few protocol additions: wl_surface.offset allows clients to update
  a surface's buffer offset independently from the buffer,
  wl_output.name and description allow clients to identify outputs
  without depending on xdg-output-unstable-v1.
- In protocol definitions, events have a new "type" attribute and can
  now be marked as destructors.
- A number of bug fixes, including a race condition when destroying
  proxies in multi-threaded clients.

Full commit history below.

Alex Richardson (17):
      Use MAP_FAILED instead of (void *) -1
      os-wrappers-test.c: Correctly forward arguments to fcntl
      Change wl_os_dupfd_cloexec minfd to be int
      os-wrappers-test: Handle fcntl() being declared as a macro
      Use epoll-shim to emulate epoll(7) on FreeBSD
      gitlab-ci: update ci-templates to the latest commit
      gitlab-ci: remove duplicated lines in ci-templates include
      gitlab-ci: Fix copy-paste error in a comment
      gitlab-ci: add junit reports to the debian builder
      Support reading ucred from the socket on FreeBSD
      shm: Add mmap+memmove fallback if mremap() does not exist
      Use /dev/fd instead of /proc/self/fd
      test-runner: Implement is_debugger_attached() for FreeBSD
      test-helpers: use sysctl() to count open fds on FreeBSD
      Detect FreeBSD versions with broken MSG_CMSG_CLOEXEC
      Allow event-loop signal tests to pass on FreeBSD
      gitlab-ci: add a FreeBSD test job

Alexander Dunaev (1):
      cursor: add one more directory to XCURSORPATH

Damian Hobson-Garcia (1):
      server: stop wl_display event loop from any context

Daniel Stone (10):
      ci: Add comments, rename build stages
      ci: Parameterise and template build
      ci: Add AArch64 build
      ci: Add ARMv7 build
      ci: Only run ci-fairy on MRs
      ci: Use consistent YAML indendation
      ci: Add release builds
      ci: Use appropriate concurrency level
      ci: Use Werror
      ci: Sanitise build and install paths

Derek Foreman (6):
      client: Refactor wl_proxy_destroy critical section
      client: Add new proxy marshalling functions with flags
      scanner: Use the new atomic marshal/destroy function
      connection: Rename wl_buffer
      tests: Destroy custom global object
      debug: Fix printing of new ids

Duncan McIntosh (1):
      wayland-shm: Check the size of sealed memory if ignoring SIGBUS handlers

Fergus Dall (6):
      connection-test: Encode size in message headers correctly
      connection: Handle non-nullable strings in wl_connection_demarshal
      util: Avoid undefined behaviour in for_each_helper
      server: Fix undefined behavior in wl_socket_init_for_display_name
      connection-test: Pad out strings with null bytes
      os-wrappers-test: Make syscall intercepts work with sanitizers

James Hilliard (2):
      meson: only require cpp for tests
      build: add option to disable tests

James Legg (2):
      scanner: Use descriptions in entries
      tests: Test wayland-scanner with a description in an entry

Jonas Ådahl (2):
      ci: Use ci-fairy to check for Signed-off-by
      protocol: Add wl_surface.offset

Manuel Stoeckl (3):
      client: print discarded events in debug log
      connection, client: Avoid locale-dependent float printing
      client: handle fcntl error on bad fd in wl_display_connect

Marius Vlad (1):
      src: Add missing new lines to log messages

Matt Hoosier (1):
      protocol: mention that buffers with alpha are assumed premultiplied

Michael Weiss (1):
      meson: Only require expat when building wayland-scanner

Nick Diego Yamane (1):
      Document serial param usage in wl_pointer.set_cursor

Olivier Fourdan (1):
      shm: Relax shm_pool_create_buffer() validity check

Olivier Tilloy (1):
      cursor: Try to fall back to a default xcursor theme first

Pekka Paalanen (2):
      CI: turn on ASan and UBSan
      wayland-util: avoid memcpy(NULL) in wl_array_copy()

Simon McVittie (1):
      build: Include the Wayland minor version in libraries' ABI versions

Simon Ser (18):
      build: re-open master for regular development
      client: assert queue display matches proxy
      build: drop autotools
      build: replace assembly embedding with Python script
      protocol: drop reference to wl_drm
      shm: remove wl_shm_buffer.pool NULL checks
      protocol: allow immediate wl_buffer.destroy if not re-used
      shm: add safety assertions
      protocol: clarify wl_seat.name description
      shm: document wl_shm_buffer
      connection: print array size
      cursor: rename load_default_theme to load_fallback_theme
      cursor: remove unused wl_cursor_theme.name
      protocol: mention that keymap mapping must be read-only
      protocol: add note about wl_output.done in events
      protocol: add wl_output.{name,description}
      protocol: wl_shm uses pre-multiplied alpha
      build: bump to version 1.19.91 for the alpha release

Tadeo Kondrak (2):
      protocol: Add type attribute to events
      protocol: Specify wl_callback::done to be a destructor event

Tobias Stoeckmann (2):
      cursor: fix CVE-2013-2003
      cursor: fix crash with weird input files

Vlad Zahorodnii (1):
      server: add wl_display getter for wl_global

sheepwall (1):
      server: remove duplicate include

git tag: 1.19.91

Read more

Also: Wayland 1.20 Alpha Released With Upstreamed FreeBSD Support, Autotools Nuked

»

More in Tux Machines

System76 Blog — Robert Bunn is developing an AI to prevent preterm births

The AI platform we’re using is PyTorch for fundamental deep learning. I use something on top of PyTorch called fast.ai, which is a good platform that’s great for prototyping and testing ideas without writing a ton of boilerplate code. AWS also has a ton of resources for deep learning. I use Ubuntu because I wanted to start with something I’m familiar with, but honestly, I’m thinking about switching to Pop!_OS. I’m always worried about using a new Linux operating system because if you ever want to do anything, you want to be able to search for problems. Pop!_OS obviously isn’t going to be as good a search word as Ubuntu, right? So, my problem might not appear, and I didn’t know how different it was going to be. But apparently, Pop! _OS is built on Ubuntu and is designed for the laptops you guys have. I like that it turns off the GPU when it’s not in use to save power, so I think it will be a lot more convenient to use on Pop!_OS. Read more Also: Managing Linux containers is about to get a lot easier on Chrome OS How to install FNF Roblox Youtubers Mod on a Chromebook

ksmbd: a new in-kernel SMB server

"ksmbd" is a new Linux kernel module which implements an SMB server. It's aimed at being low overhead, low footprint, performant fileserver covering many basic usecases, running on smaller devices with limited resources being the most apparent one: OpenWRT, the Linux distribution for embedded devices, adopted ksmbd already 18 months ago while ksmbd was still being developed. ksmbd hit the public in November 2021 as part of the next Linux kernel version 5.15. It is not meant to replace the existing Samba fileserver "smbd", but rather be an extension and will integrate with Samba in the future. Read more Also: ksmbd: a new in-kernel SMB server (SAMBA+ blog)

Video/Audiocasts/Shows: DTOS, Red Hat CTO Chris Wright, MX Linux 21 Quick Overview

HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) Drivers Now Support Ubuntu 21.10 and Debian 11

HPLIP 3.21.10 is here almost two months after HPLIP 3.21.8 and adds support for the Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”, Zorin OS 15, and Zorin OS 16 distributions. This means that you can now use your HP printer/scanner with any of these GNU/Linux distributions if you install the new HPLIP version. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6