Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

WWW: Firefox 94 on POWER, Waterfox, and WordPress

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 5th of November 2021 05:41:50 AM Filed under
Moz/FF
Web
  • Firefox 94 on POWER

    Firefox 94 is released. I have little interest in the colourizer, but I do like about:unloads and EGL support on Linux for great WebGL justice even on X11 (I don't use the Wayland Wasteland), at least if you have an AMD/ATI card like the WX7100 Raptor sells as a BTO option. There are also various performance improvements and a fun feature where you can use a different Mozilla VPN server for each separate multi-account container, the latter probably being Firefox's most useful capability right now. The LTO-PGO patch is unchanged from Firefox 93 and the .mozconfigs are unchanged from Firefox 90.

  • Waterfox: A Firefox fork that could teach Mozilla a lesson [Ed: This has totally failed to mention that Waterfox is owned/controlled by the same spying company that owns Startpage]

    As Firefox's share of the browser market continues to slide, the Waterfox Project shows some of the ways that Mozilla is failing to listen to its users – and it's far from the only example.

    Waterfox, which has just released its fourth version, came to your correspondent's attention after the arrival of Firefox 57, codenamed Quantum, which represented a major change in the program, complete with parts of the browser engine written in Rust.

    (The Rust language itself started out as a Mozilla project. Despite Rust's popularity, within three years, Mozilla would also lay off members of the Rust language team.)

    The problem with Firefox Quantum is that it also dropped a very significant feature: Netscape's XUL-based extension engine, added way back in 1997. To quote the Classic Addons Archive, dropping XUL meant losing "19,450 Firefox add-ons created by 14,274 developers over the past 15 years." At a stroke this crippled one of Firefox's killer features: how users could extensively customise it – unlike, say, Google Chrome.

  • The Month in WordPress: October 2021

    October 2021 brought a lot of new things to WordPress, from release updates to new versions of Gutenberg. More notably, in the latest episode of WP Briefing, Executive Director Josepha Haden reminded us about the importance of freedom in open source platforms like WordPress.

»

More in Tux Machines

Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers

  • Craig Federighi vehemently speaks out against iPhone sideloading in Web Summit keynote: 'Sideloading is a cybercriminal's best friend' [Ed: Apple conflates owning and controlling your own device with a crime; just to make matters worse than presuming everyone is a pedophile]
  • Windows 11 hit by another bug as Microsoft’s File Explorer nightmare gets worse

    Windows 11 has been hit with a new bug, and this one is yet another glitch that’s proving problematic with a core part of the operating system’s interface – namely File Explorer. File Explorer simply refers to the files and folders on your drive, that you regularly interact with in windows on the desktop – that’s how central it is to the Windows 11 experience, and now a new gremlin in the works is slowing down performance when the context menu is invoked. The context menu appears when you right click on a file or folder (or the desktop itself), giving you a bunch of further possible context-sensitive actions to take.

  • Critical Linux Kernel Bug Allows Remote Takeover | Threatpost

    The bug (CVE-2021-43267) exists in a TIPC message type that allows Linux nodes to send cryptographic keys to each other. A critical heap-overflow security vulnerability in the Transparent Inter Process Communication (TIPC) module of the Linux kernel could allow local exploitation and remote code execution, leading to full system compromise.

  • GitLab servers are being exploited in DDoS attacks in excess of 1 Tbps

    Threat actors are exploiting a security flaw in GitLab self-hosted servers to assemble botnets and launch gigantic distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, with some in excess of 1 terabit per second (Tbps). The DDoS attacks, disclosed today by Damian Menscher, a Security Reliability Engineer at Google Cloud responsible for Google’s DDoS defenses, are exploiting CVE-2021-22205, a vulnerability that GitLab patched back in April 2021.

  • GitLab servers are being exploited in DDoS attacks (The Record)

    The vulnerability was fixed in April, but evidently a lot of sites have not updated.

today's howtos

  • How To Install Deno JavaScript Runtime on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Deno JavaScript Runtime on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Deno is a simple, modern, and secure runtime for JavaScript and TypeScript that uses V8 and is built in Rust. it has high compatibility with existing JavaScript code written with full support for ECMAScript standards. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Deno JavaScript Runtime on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Use QEMU to create a hardware dual-boot without rebooting

    After downloading an ISO image, assuming you have QEMU installed, it’s possible to boot an ISO image in a virtual machine and then install that ISO from within the virtual machine directly to a physical drive, bypassing the need to reboot. Simply pass the ISO image as the -cdrom parameter, followed by “format=raw,file=/dev/sdb” (replace /dev/sdb with the drive you want to install to) as the hard drive parameter (making absolutely certain to specify the raw format, of course). Once you boot into the ISO image with QEMU, just run the installer as if it were a virtual machine — it’ll just use the physical device as an install target. After that, you’ll be able to seamlessly boot multiple distros (or even other operating systems) at once.

  • Install LimeSurvey on Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    LimeSurvey is an open-source online survey application, written in PHP and using MySQL, MariaDB, or PostgreSQL databases. This utility allows users without programming skills to develop, publish and collect responses to their surveys. The application has a friendly web interface that allows us to perform survey operations without any problems. As it is a web application, it can be installed on servers with different operating systems. The developers of the application believe in the open-source philosophy, so the application also follows it. This allows us to examine the source code and thus verify the security of the application.

  • Using chpasswd to change account passwords on Linux | Network World

    The chpasswd command allows admins to change account passwords by piping username and password combinations to it. This can be done one-account-at-a-time or by putting all of the accounts to be modified in a file and piping the file to the command.

  • Getting Started with Docker: Install Docker Engine - LinuxLinks

    Docker is a set of platform as a service (PaaS) products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. A container is software that packages up code and all its dependencies so the application runs quickly and reliably from one computing environment to another. A Docker container image is a lightweight, standalone, secure, executable package of software that includes everything needed to run an application: code, runtime, system tools, system libraries, and settings. The software that hosts the containers is called Docker Engine. Let’s go through you the steps to install Docker Engine. We’re using the 64-bit version of Ubuntu Impish 21.10. If you encounter problems with older releases, please share in the Comments box below.

  • How to Change or Reset Forgotten Root Password in RHEL 8

    You can never really relate to the priceless beauty and performance of RHEL 8 Linux operating system distribution until you have given it a try. Its user interface is always scaling to better visual appeal, its multi-monitor handling technique is one of a kind, and its security model speaks for itself. The only thing that can come between an RHEL user’s full exploration of this Linux distribution is human nature. Human nature will convince us to create/set a one-of-a-kind root password on our Linux systems and be responsible for displacing the same unique password.

wayland 1.19.91

This is the alpha release for wayland 1.20.

This release contains the following major changes:

- FreeBSD support has been entirely upstreamed and has been added to
  our continuous integration system.
- The autotools build system has been dropped. Meson has replaced it.
- A few protocol additions: wl_surface.offset allows clients to update
  a surface's buffer offset independently from the buffer,
  wl_output.name and description allow clients to identify outputs
  without depending on xdg-output-unstable-v1.
- In protocol definitions, events have a new "type" attribute and can
  now be marked as destructors.
- A number of bug fixes, including a race condition when destroying
  proxies in multi-threaded clients.

Full commit history below.

Alex Richardson (17):
      Use MAP_FAILED instead of (void *) -1
      os-wrappers-test.c: Correctly forward arguments to fcntl
      Change wl_os_dupfd_cloexec minfd to be int
      os-wrappers-test: Handle fcntl() being declared as a macro
      Use epoll-shim to emulate epoll(7) on FreeBSD
      gitlab-ci: update ci-templates to the latest commit
      gitlab-ci: remove duplicated lines in ci-templates include
      gitlab-ci: Fix copy-paste error in a comment
      gitlab-ci: add junit reports to the debian builder
      Support reading ucred from the socket on FreeBSD
      shm: Add mmap+memmove fallback if mremap() does not exist
      Use /dev/fd instead of /proc/self/fd
      test-runner: Implement is_debugger_attached() for FreeBSD
      test-helpers: use sysctl() to count open fds on FreeBSD
      Detect FreeBSD versions with broken MSG_CMSG_CLOEXEC
      Allow event-loop signal tests to pass on FreeBSD
      gitlab-ci: add a FreeBSD test job

Alexander Dunaev (1):
      cursor: add one more directory to XCURSORPATH

Damian Hobson-Garcia (1):
      server: stop wl_display event loop from any context

Daniel Stone (10):
      ci: Add comments, rename build stages
      ci: Parameterise and template build
      ci: Add AArch64 build
      ci: Add ARMv7 build
      ci: Only run ci-fairy on MRs
      ci: Use consistent YAML indendation
      ci: Add release builds
      ci: Use appropriate concurrency level
      ci: Use Werror
      ci: Sanitise build and install paths

Derek Foreman (6):
      client: Refactor wl_proxy_destroy critical section
      client: Add new proxy marshalling functions with flags
      scanner: Use the new atomic marshal/destroy function
      connection: Rename wl_buffer
      tests: Destroy custom global object
      debug: Fix printing of new ids

Duncan McIntosh (1):
      wayland-shm: Check the size of sealed memory if ignoring SIGBUS handlers

Fergus Dall (6):
      connection-test: Encode size in message headers correctly
      connection: Handle non-nullable strings in wl_connection_demarshal
      util: Avoid undefined behaviour in for_each_helper
      server: Fix undefined behavior in wl_socket_init_for_display_name
      connection-test: Pad out strings with null bytes
      os-wrappers-test: Make syscall intercepts work with sanitizers

James Hilliard (2):
      meson: only require cpp for tests
      build: add option to disable tests

James Legg (2):
      scanner: Use descriptions in entries
      tests: Test wayland-scanner with a description in an entry

Jonas Ådahl (2):
      ci: Use ci-fairy to check for Signed-off-by
      protocol: Add wl_surface.offset

Manuel Stoeckl (3):
      client: print discarded events in debug log
      connection, client: Avoid locale-dependent float printing
      client: handle fcntl error on bad fd in wl_display_connect

Marius Vlad (1):
      src: Add missing new lines to log messages

Matt Hoosier (1):
      protocol: mention that buffers with alpha are assumed premultiplied

Michael Weiss (1):
      meson: Only require expat when building wayland-scanner

Nick Diego Yamane (1):
      Document serial param usage in wl_pointer.set_cursor

Olivier Fourdan (1):
      shm: Relax shm_pool_create_buffer() validity check

Olivier Tilloy (1):
      cursor: Try to fall back to a default xcursor theme first

Pekka Paalanen (2):
      CI: turn on ASan and UBSan
      wayland-util: avoid memcpy(NULL) in wl_array_copy()

Simon McVittie (1):
      build: Include the Wayland minor version in libraries' ABI versions

Simon Ser (18):
      build: re-open master for regular development
      client: assert queue display matches proxy
      build: drop autotools
      build: replace assembly embedding with Python script
      protocol: drop reference to wl_drm
      shm: remove wl_shm_buffer.pool NULL checks
      protocol: allow immediate wl_buffer.destroy if not re-used
      shm: add safety assertions
      protocol: clarify wl_seat.name description
      shm: document wl_shm_buffer
      connection: print array size
      cursor: rename load_default_theme to load_fallback_theme
      cursor: remove unused wl_cursor_theme.name
      protocol: mention that keymap mapping must be read-only
      protocol: add note about wl_output.done in events
      protocol: add wl_output.{name,description}
      protocol: wl_shm uses pre-multiplied alpha
      build: bump to version 1.19.91 for the alpha release

Tadeo Kondrak (2):
      protocol: Add type attribute to events
      protocol: Specify wl_callback::done to be a destructor event

Tobias Stoeckmann (2):
      cursor: fix CVE-2013-2003
      cursor: fix crash with weird input files

Vlad Zahorodnii (1):
      server: add wl_display getter for wl_global

sheepwall (1):
      server: remove duplicate include

git tag: 1.19.91
Read more Also: Wayland 1.20 Alpha Released With Upstreamed FreeBSD Support, Autotools Nuked

FreeBSD 12.3-BETA3 Now Available

The third BETA build of the 12.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 12.3-BETA3 amd64 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA3 i386 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA3 powerpc GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA3 powerpc64 GENERIC64
o 12.3-BETA3 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE
o 12.3-BETA3 sparc64 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA3 armv6 RPI-B
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 BANANAPI
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 BEAGLEBONE
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 RPI2
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 WANDBOARD
o 12.3-BETA3 armv7 GENERICSD
o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 GENERIC
o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 RPI3
o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64
o 12.3-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64-LTS

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access.  Additionally,
the root user password is set to root.  It is strongly recommended
to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

    https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.3/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR
system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing
system, use the "releng/12.3" branch.

A summary of changes since 12.3-BETA2 includes:

o A fix for use after free in combination with EVDEV_SUPPORT has been
  added to the usb(4) stack.

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be
updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.3-RELEASE cycle progresses.

=== Virtual Machine Disk Images ===

VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64
architectures.  Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL
(or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors):

    https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/12.3-BETA3/

The partition layout is:

    ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label)
    ~ 1 GB  - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label)
    ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label)

The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image
formats.  The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB
respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.

Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI
loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the
virtual machine images.  See this page for more information:

    https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU

To boot the VM image, run:

    % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt  \
	-bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \
	-drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \
	-device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \
	-device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \
	-netdev user,id=net0

Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.

=== Amazon EC2 AMI Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions:

  af-south-1 region: ami-0474575e4743c09ef
  eu-north-1 region: ami-086d14e67901fbe18
  ap-south-1 region: ami-0070d860537d0ded8
  eu-west-3 region: ami-0b3dc01c43c0912fe
  eu-west-2 region: ami-0980e2d73f5d45dde
  eu-south-1 region: ami-0e7f23b4407ea2984
  eu-west-1 region: ami-07e6a1fef7da32d00
  ap-northeast-3 region: ami-05abadc5c531ee229
  ap-northeast-2 region: ami-0d19b72fb447f1351
  me-south-1 region: ami-04594b13da5f816c8
  ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0a22abde412c924dd
  sa-east-1 region: ami-0b1c3ebd4e3c3d110
  ca-central-1 region: ami-00a7cbd0c72d71f34
  ap-east-1 region: ami-04764a6d430eee081
  ap-southeast-1 region: ami-0eeeacb4006f6c3dc
  ap-southeast-2 region: ami-090d2e10d03f4e7e2
  eu-central-1 region: ami-08b58933a7123b517
  us-east-1 region: ami-01c2add58c60cdaa0
  us-east-2 region: ami-089ef8724c5788778
  us-west-1 region: ami-09675dff8007c2120
  us-west-2 region: ami-04dcf23effaa07fa2

These AMI IDs can be retrieved from the Systems Manager Parameter Store
in each region using the keys:

	/aws/service/freebsd/amd64/base/ufs/12.3/BETA3

FreeBSD/aarch64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions:

  af-south-1 region: ami-0ddb2ab71276a1cd2
  eu-north-1 region: ami-067904d4b39b13b52
  ap-south-1 region: ami-0914a27f72a3defcb
  eu-west-3 region: ami-0a067d26bbb475270
  eu-west-2 region: ami-0445d628b7727bbc0
  eu-south-1 region: ami-0f0c5ab6ae5a0222e
  eu-west-1 region: ami-0fe3c1f09940fc2a5
  ap-northeast-3 region: ami-041c97971472b0b2a
  ap-northeast-2 region: ami-0dc899119ea13ebbe
  me-south-1 region: ami-01aba86d507b0caad
  ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0177cd37b15b7cf32
  sa-east-1 region: ami-00d3752ace91695cc
  ca-central-1 region: ami-0092b0802c7929b82
  ap-east-1 region: ami-0c14a86ca5234df3f
  ap-southeast-1 region: ami-09b5c8e04397b1a0c
  ap-southeast-2 region: ami-0bd853e50e9cbd099
  eu-central-1 region: ami-079e8694c2b8b9b71
  us-east-1 region: ami-0006ee96beca8fec2
  us-east-2 region: ami-0de58b11cdcc18d5b
  us-west-1 region: ami-0c96f66557b5771af
  us-west-2 region: ami-025360ab398d1f77a

These AMI IDs can be retrieved from the Systems Manager Parameter Store
in each region using the keys:

	/aws/service/freebsd/arm64/base/ufs/12.3/BETA3

=== Vagrant Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can
be installed by running:

    % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-12.3-BETA3
    % vagrant up

=== Upgrading ===

The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386
systems running earlier FreeBSD releases.  Systems running earlier
FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows:

	# freebsd-update upgrade -r 12.3-BETA3

During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by
merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically
performed merging was done correctly.

	# freebsd-update install

The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before
continuing.

	# shutdown -r now

After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new
userland components:

	# freebsd-update install

It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible,
especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example,
FreeBSD 11.x.  Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and
other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted
into the new userland:

	# shutdown -r now

Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove
stale files:

	# freebsd-update install
Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6