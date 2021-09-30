Language Selection

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Visio

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Visio

Why I use Linux to manage my yoga studio

When I started my first yoga studio in 2000, computer technology was way out of my wheelhouse. In fact, for the first two years, I didn't even have a website. I did everything from scratch, including collecting emails, sending newsletters, marketing events, and corresponding with my student base. I was extremely content operating my business that way; my focus was on teaching yoga and creating community. Since then, I have gone on quite a journey in learning to use the right technology to support my business goals. In this article, I want to give you real-life evidence that Linux is a viable operating system (OS) and share some of the ways that switching to Linux has helped my business thrive. I'm here to testify how much easier Linux has made my work life and my personal life. Read more

KDE Gear 21.08.3 Released as the Last in the Series, KDE Gear 21.12 Arrives December 9th

KDE Gear 21.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 21.08.2 and it brings one last batch of bug fixes and improvements for those of you using the KDE Gear 21.08 software suite. A total of 74 changes are included in this last KDE Gear 21.08 point release across several KDE apps and core libraries. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Data centre networking: SDDC

    In the previous blogs, we covered the architecture and main drivers behind software-defined networking. In this one, we discuss the impact of softwarisation on the other important data centre building blocks, culminating in software-defined data centres (SDDC). SDDC occupies a progressively larger segment of the cloud computing space, originally adopted by public cloud service providers and hyperscalers, and now finding a home with private cloud service providers, too. First, let’s consider which drivers influenced the evolution of data centres.

  • The Power of Caring: Helping the flood victims in Germany | SUSE Communities

    This blog is a part of ‘The Power of Caring’, a series dedicated to sharing some of the inspiring stories from our team and how they leveraged SUSE’s Employee giving program ‘SUSEcares’, to make a positive impact around the world, through the act of giving. Our first blog features Monika Bach, Executive Assistant in the Engineering Operations team and a Women in Tech Ambassador, based in Nuremberg, who shares her experience in leading a company wide event to support Aktion Deutschland Hilft (ADH).

  • More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points - Phoronix

    With the embargo lifted following this morning's Intel Core i5 12600K + Core i9 12900K Linux review, I've begun uploading more public test data to OpenBenchmarking.org and making my earlier test results public. With that and initial data flowing in from others in the community, here is some more data to poke through if interested in Alder Lake on Linux. This page shows all of the amassed data on OpenBenchmarking.org for both the Core i5 12600K and Core i9 12900K. From there you can add in more processors for comparison from the available public data as well as input your own local pricing for seeing custom performance-per-dollar metrics. (As mentioned in today's Alder Lake Linux review, currently CPUFreq reports bogus clock frequencies of 6.3GHz for the i5-12600K and 6.5GHz for i9-12900K... That's carried over into this auto-collected information on OpenBenchmarking.org as well, which is why you see those numbers albeit are at stock frequencies.) There's much more data than could be potentially conveyed in one article.

