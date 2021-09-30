today's howtos
Hairsplitting the Pseudo-Element Syntax
Fast forward a few years, I remember reading an article stating that single-colon notation was some kind of backwards-compatibility artifact of the standardization process. Both were valid, but double-colon was “more right”.
Ansible "pull mode" or "Runner" as fail-safe rollback methods
Recall that “pull mode” means a local installation of Ansible on each node. Each node subscribes to a “repository” (of any type) and periodically pulls configuration files and playbooks from that repository, and runs them locally, as in
ansible-playbook -c local playbook.yml
Thanks to the fact that “pull mode” is less of a product but more of a concept everything can be fine-tuned however I wish to do this.
How To Install EPrints on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install EPrints on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, EPrints is a free and open-source software for document management systems, which are more commonly implemented as university repositories that store scientific work documents such as theses, theses, dissertations, and research journals.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the EPrints on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Install RabbitMQ on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RabbitMQ on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, RabbitMQ is a free, open-source, and one of the most popular message broker software. It supports multiple messaging protocols and uses plugins to communicate with popular messaging solutions like MQTT. RabbitMQ supports multiple messaging protocols. RabbitMQ can be easily deployed in distributed and federated configurations to meet high-scale, high-availability requirements.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the RabbitMQ on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How To Install Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri to USB Flash Drive with Dualboot, BIOS and UEFI Methods
This tutorial will explain how to install Ubuntu 21.10 into your computer. The result of this tutorial is your computer will run Ubuntu operating system and can be viewed as alternative to Windows or macOS. This installation is flexible, as you may choose to install normally (to the internal hard disk) or externally (to USB flash drive or external HDD) in either BIOS Legacy-MBR or UEFI-GPT mode, for either dualboot or singleboot purpose. You will start everything by downloading the operating system itself, make required preparations, make a bootable medium, then booting and finishing the installation procedures step by step. Good luck!
How To Upgrade To Fedora 35 From Fedora 34 - OSTechNix
After months of development, Fedora 35 final version has been released on November 2, 2021. If you're already using Fedora 34, you can now safely upgrade to Fedora 35 desktop or server edition for latest features, performance and stability improvements as described in the following steps.
How to Install FTP Server With ProFTP on Ubuntu 20.04 - ByteXD
ProFTPD is a highly enriched flavor of FTP server. It is available on Linux and Unix-like machines but can also be used in Windows via Cygwin. It is free and open-source software.
Its environment exposes a person to many configuration options and a person who has used FTP before on Unix system will learn this version very easily.
It was released and distributed under the GNU Public License. This FTP version is very versatile because it can support TLS (SSL) for a secure connection.
How to Install Prometheus on Ubuntu 20.04
Prometheus is a free and open-source monitoring and alerting tool that was initially used for monitoring metrics at SoundCloud back in 2012. It is written in Go programming language.
Prometheus monitors and records real-time events in a time-series database. Since then it has grown in leaps and bounds and had been adopted by many organizations to monitor their infrastructure metrics. Prometheus provides flexible queries and real-time alerting which helps in quick diagnosis and troubleshooting of errors.
How to Install Puppet 7 Server on Rocky Linux/Centos 8
In this guide, we are going to install Puppet 7 Server Open Source in Rocky Linux/Centos 8 Server. We will set up a Puppet server and an agent and install nginx using puppet manifests.
Puppet is a software configuration management tool which includes its own declarative language to describe system configuration. It is a model-driven solution that requires limited programming knowledge to use. Puppet operates in an agent-master architecture, in which a master node controls configuration information for a fleet of managed agent nodes.
Puppet is distributed in several packages. These include puppetserver, puppet-agent and puppetdb. Puppet Server controls the configuration information for one or more managed agent nodes. PuppetDB is where the data generated by Puppet is stored.
How to Install and Use Docker on AlmaLinux 8 – VITUX
Docker is a powerful platform for developers and sysadmins that simplifies the process of deploying applications inside software containers. Containers allow you to package up an application with all its parts (code, runtime, system tools, system libraries – anything that would usually go in /usr/bin, or /usr/lib) so it will run consistently on any Linux machine. This includes the operating system kernel and other shared resources such as memory and disk space. Docker provides a portable environment for both development and production environments. You can create a container from one set of files that works anywhere else without having to worry about dependencies being different on each new server.
Docker CE is useful for Linux users because it helps them in creating their own environments without affecting other users on the system. It also automates deployment, which eliminates configuration errors and makes it easy to manage projects across teams of developers who are working together on software applications.
In this guide, we will take a look at how we can install Docker CE to create and manage development environments on an AlmaLinux 8 system.
How to install aapanel 6 on Fedora 34 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial guide we will learn how to install aapanel in Fedora 34.
Aapanel is a free open source hosting control panel, it manages the servers through graphical user interface. It is an international version of BAOTA. aapanel provides one click function such as one click LAMP install, one click deployment of SSL, remote backup etc. It is a server software system that offers ideal support for Linux systems.
Improve UDP performance in RHEL 8.5 | Red Hat Developer
If you have ever tested throughput performance in a container deployment, you know that the UDP protocol is (a lot) slower than TCP. How can that be possible? After all, the TCP protocol is extremely complex, whereas UDP is simple and carries less per-packet overhead. This article will explain the not-so-dark magic beyond the superior TCP throughput performance and how recent improvements in the Linux kernel can close that gap. You'll also learn how to use all these shiny new features in the upcoming version 8.5 of Red Hat Enterprise Linux to boost UDP throughput in container deployments by a factor of two or more.
Convert Audio File Formats on Ubuntu with SoundConverter - Technastic
In this tutorial, we discuss how you can convert audio files into different formats on Ubuntu with a neat tool called SoundConverter. Before the rise of music streaming services, people bought their music DRM-free.
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 16 - High Availability - Invidious
In the final episode of LearnLinuxTV's Proxmox VE tutorial series, we explore the concept of high availability. This will ensure that our most important virtual machines are always running, even if one of the nodes in our cluster stops responding.
Fedora Post Install Setup Util – Security and Linux
A number of years ago I shared a script to help with getting your system up and running with software and tweaks when you had freshly installed Fedora (F27 I think it was at the time)
Looking around on the internet I found that a lot of Fedorians were asking the same questions “How do I install this?” “How do I get that?” So I thought to myself I’d create a revamped version to help with this so it’s all in one place.
I mainly use it for myself but I thought I’d release it to the public with the hope that some of you also find it useful.
So here it is.
