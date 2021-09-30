Web Browsers: Malicious Aspects, Mozilla's Stuff, and Tor Browser Why browsers are driven to offer some degree of remote control The bigger problem is your web browser profile, which almost always contains things that your browser will want to update (such as your history and your current cookies). If there are multiple copies of your browser running they all need to coordinate access to your profile; they need to carefully lock it for updates, and probably to notify each other that important things have been updated. Essentially it's a shared database, and shared databases are pain points. Given the locking, it's also a fine way for one copy of the browser to cause another copy to perform badly, as the other copy waits for an update lock or to pick up new things or whatever.

Thunderbird Email Client » PCLinuxOS Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client. Updated to version 91.3.0.

Firefox Browser » PCLinuxOS Mozilla Firefox is a free and open source web browser descended from the Mozilla Application Suite and managed by Mozilla Corporation. Updated to version 94.0.1.

Firefox fixed with patch for libdrm For EasyOS 3.x there is a firefox SFS, which runs real nice. Running the latest Easy 3.1.7 (not released) with pulseaudio, starting firefox from a terminal... [...] This build of EasyOS is using pulseaudio. Although there is only the one instance of the daemon, running as root, it is still usable by non-root users (if they belong to 'audio' group), via the socket /tmp/pulse-socket...

New Release: Tor Browser 11.0a10 (Windows/macOS/Linux) Tor Browser 11.0a10 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory. Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable Windows/macOS/Linux release instead.

Breaking down Apollo Federation's anti-FOSS corporate gaslighting Gather around, my friends, for there is another company which thinks we are stupid and we enjoy having our faces spat in. Apollo Federation has announced that they will switch to a non-free license. Let’s find out just how much the Elastic license really is going to “protect the community” like they want you to believe. Let’s start by asking ourselves, objectively, what practical changes can we expect from a switch from the MIT license to the Elastic License? Both licenses are pretty short, so I recommend quickly reading them yourself before we move on.