AGX Xavier powers railway and self-driving car computers
Adlink unveiled two edge AI systems that run Linux on a Jetson AGX Xavier: a rugged “AVA-RAGX” railway PC with 4x GbE with PoE, 4x USB, 2x M.2, and 2x CAN, and an “AVA-XV-V1” system for autonomous vehicles with 10GbE, GbE, and 8x GMSL2 camera ports.
Adlink has been keeping us busy this week with new edge AI products that run Linux. After rolling out its Coffee Lake based AVA-3501 and AVA-3510 systems for autonomous vehicles, the company announced two new ROSCube-branded robotics controllers: a ROSCube Pico NPN equipped with a Jetson Nano or Jetson Xavier NX and a ROSCube Pico TGL built around Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core processors.
