AGX Xavier powers railway and self-driving car computers

Linux

Adlink unveiled two edge AI systems that run Linux on a Jetson AGX Xavier: a rugged “AVA-RAGX” railway PC with 4x GbE with PoE, 4x USB, 2x M.2, and 2x CAN, and an “AVA-XV-V1” system for autonomous vehicles with 10GbE, GbE, and 8x GMSL2 camera ports.

Adlink has been keeping us busy this week with new edge AI products that run Linux. After rolling out its Coffee Lake based AVA-3501 and AVA-3510 systems for autonomous vehicles, the company announced two new ROSCube-branded robotics controllers: a ROSCube Pico NPN equipped with a Jetson Nano or Jetson Xavier NX and a ROSCube Pico TGL built around Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core processors.

Tails 4.24 Anonymous Linux OS Switches to Tor Browser 11, Improves Tor Connection Wizard

After a two-day delay, Tails 4.24 is now available for download and ships with the latest and greatest Tor Browser 11.0 anonymous web browser, which is based on the Mozilla Firefox 91 ESR series and brings numerous new features and improvements. In fact, Tor Browser 11 has not even been officially released, it’s still in alpha development at the moment of writing, but the Tails developers decided to include it as the default web browser in this new release of their amnesic incognito live system. Read more

today's programming leftovers

  • Understanding Bash Variables

    So let me walk you through how variables work in bash, starting with local shell variables and then covering special and environment variables. I think you’ll find understanding the basics to be extremely helpful.

  • An oral history of Bank Python

    Today will I take you through the keyhole to look at a group of software systems not well known to the public, which I call "Bank Python". Bank Python implementations are effectively proprietary forks of the entire Python ecosystem which are in use at many (but not all) of the biggest investment banks. Bank Python differs considerably from the common, or garden-variety Python that most people know and love (or hate).

    Thousands of people work on - or rather, inside - these systems but there is not a lot about them on the public web. When I've tried to explain Bank Python in conversations people have often dismissed what I've said as the ravings of a swivel-eyed loon. It all just sounds too bonkers.

    I will discuss a fictional, amalgamated, imaginary Bank Python system called "Minerva". The names of subsystems will be changed and though I'll try to be accurate I will have to stylise some details and - of course: I don't know every single detail. I might even make the odd mistake. Hopefully I get the broad strokes.

  • Python 3 forced its own hand so that standard input had to be Unicode

    All of this fits with Python 3's general philosophy, of course. Python 3 really wants the world of text to be Unicode, and that includes input and output. Providing standard input as bytes and making it easy to process those bytes without ever turning them into Unicode would invite a return to the Python 2 world where people processed text in non-Unicode ways. Arguably, Unicode text processing is the reason for Python 3 to exist, so it's not surprising that the Python developers were so strongly against anything that smelled like it.

  • The Raspberry Pi Build HAT and LEGO® components at our CoderDojo

Proprietary Software Leftovers

  • ‘Tis the Season for the Wayward Package Phish

    The holiday shopping season always means big business for phishers, who tend to find increased success this time of year with a lure about a wayward package that needs redelivery. Here’s a look at a fairly elaborate SMS-based phishing scam that spoofs FedEx in a bid to extract personal and financial information from unwary recipients.

  • Facebook skirts Apple’s App Store fees with custom subscription links for creators

    Facebook is operating in a gray zone under Apple’s rules for the App Store, though a spokesperson said the social network believes its approach has always been allowed on iOS. The App Store currently forbids iOS apps from offering alternative payment options for purchasing digital goods, but in this case, it’s the creator, not Facebook, the app developer, that will be sending people to pay for a subscription on the web. The spokesperson for Facebook confirmed the social network isn’t removing the ability for users to sign up for a creator subscription using Apple’s native payments system.

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group says ransomware incident not 'fully resolved' weeks after breach

    Employees of the Maryland-based company — which is the second-largest broadcast company in the U.S., owning or operating 185 television stations in 85 markets, multiple national networks, and 21 regional sports network brands — reported at the time that the attack had caused “major technical problems” and made it difficult for some stations to get on the air. The company also reported that [crackers] had taken data in the attack.

Web Browsers: Malicious Aspects, Mozilla's Stuff, and Tor Browser

  • Why browsers are driven to offer some degree of remote control

    The bigger problem is your web browser profile, which almost always contains things that your browser will want to update (such as your history and your current cookies). If there are multiple copies of your browser running they all need to coordinate access to your profile; they need to carefully lock it for updates, and probably to notify each other that important things have been updated. Essentially it's a shared database, and shared databases are pain points. Given the locking, it's also a fine way for one copy of the browser to cause another copy to perform badly, as the other copy waits for an update lock or to pick up new things or whatever.

  • Thunderbird Email Client » PCLinuxOS

    Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client. Updated to version 91.3.0.

  • Firefox Browser » PCLinuxOS

    Mozilla Firefox is a free and open source web browser descended from the Mozilla Application Suite and managed by Mozilla Corporation. Updated to version 94.0.1.

  • Firefox fixed with patch for libdrm

    For EasyOS 3.x there is a firefox SFS, which runs real nice. Running the latest Easy 3.1.7 (not released) with pulseaudio, starting firefox from a terminal... [...] This build of EasyOS is using pulseaudio. Although there is only the one instance of the daemon, running as root, it is still usable by non-root users (if they belong to 'audio' group), via the socket /tmp/pulse-socket...

  • New Release: Tor Browser 11.0a10 (Windows/macOS/Linux)

    Tor Browser 11.0a10 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable Windows/macOS/Linux release instead.

