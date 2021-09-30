Tails 4.24 Anonymous Linux OS Switches to Tor Browser 11, Improves Tor Connection Wizard After a two-day delay, Tails 4.24 is now available for download and ships with the latest and greatest Tor Browser 11.0 anonymous web browser, which is based on the Mozilla Firefox 91 ESR series and brings numerous new features and improvements. In fact, Tor Browser 11 has not even been officially released, it’s still in alpha development at the moment of writing, but the Tails developers decided to include it as the default web browser in this new release of their amnesic incognito live system.

Understanding Bash Variables So let me walk you through how variables work in bash, starting with local shell variables and then covering special and environment variables. I think you'll find understanding the basics to be extremely helpful.

An oral history of Bank Python Today will I take you through the keyhole to look at a group of software systems not well known to the public, which I call "Bank Python". Bank Python implementations are effectively proprietary forks of the entire Python ecosystem which are in use at many (but not all) of the biggest investment banks. Bank Python differs considerably from the common, or garden-variety Python that most people know and love (or hate). Thousands of people work on - or rather, inside - these systems but there is not a lot about them on the public web. When I've tried to explain Bank Python in conversations people have often dismissed what I've said as the ravings of a swivel-eyed loon. It all just sounds too bonkers. I will discuss a fictional, amalgamated, imaginary Bank Python system called "Minerva". The names of subsystems will be changed and though I'll try to be accurate I will have to stylise some details and - of course: I don't know every single detail. I might even make the odd mistake. Hopefully I get the broad strokes.

Python 3 forced its own hand so that standard input had to be Unicode All of this fits with Python 3's general philosophy, of course. Python 3 really wants the world of text to be Unicode, and that includes input and output. Providing standard input as bytes and making it easy to process those bytes without ever turning them into Unicode would invite a return to the Python 2 world where people processed text in non-Unicode ways. Arguably, Unicode text processing is the reason for Python 3 to exist, so it's not surprising that the Python developers were so strongly against anything that smelled like it.

