GitLab is a free git repository management tool that allows you to create and manage git repositories. It provides tools for everything an open-source developer would need. Gitlab has everything that allows a developer to manage their project easily. You can create issues, track your bugs or comments related to your project, keep releases organized, and have much more useful features than the ones you find on GitHub. It integrates perfectly with other development tools like CodeShip, which makes deployments easy and fast. The difference between GitLab and GitHub is: GitHub is a web-based application while GitLab is an open-source application. GitHub is currently the most popular choice among developers. Both services are popular for hosting projects of any kind. However, GitHub is more popular among open-source projects. If you search on Google with "GitHub" or "GitLab", GitLab will return almost four times fewer results than GitHub. This doesn't mean that GitLab is not good. GitLab is the better choice for self-hosted private repositories.