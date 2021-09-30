Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 5th of November 2021 08:22:33 PM

If you are a professional or a hobby photographer, certainly you are using Google Photos or similar services to back up, organize and share your photo collections.

Many open-source tools and self-hosted solutions can help you to achieve that, but today, we bring you the best there is: PhotoPrism. Let's know why!

PhotoPrism is a free open-source solution that helps you browse, organize and share your photo collection.

PhotoPrism comes with built-in search support, RAW file format conversion, duplicate finder support, many videos, and file formats, and automatic image classification and location visualization support.

While using PhotoPrism, you don't need to worry about your data being collected or sent to big firms.