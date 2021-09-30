Language Selection

Create your own private Google Photo alternative with PhotoPrism

Friday 5th of November 2021 08:22:33 PM
Software

If you are a professional or a hobby photographer, certainly you are using Google Photos or similar services to back up, organize and share your photo collections.

Many open-source tools and self-hosted solutions can help you to achieve that, but today, we bring you the best there is: PhotoPrism. Let's know why!

PhotoPrism is a free open-source solution that helps you browse, organize and share your photo collection.

PhotoPrism comes with built-in search support, RAW file format conversion, duplicate finder support, many videos, and file formats, and automatic image classification and location visualization support.

While using PhotoPrism, you don't need to worry about your data being collected or sent to big firms.

How Open Source Operating Systems Can Be Ideal For Your Business

In a world where Windows has become synonymous with PCs in the minds of the public, is there room for Open Source Operating Systems in your business? What many business leaders don’t realize is that even companies like Microsoft themselves are adopting Open Source technologies, mostly in a bid to tempt diehard Linux users to Microsoft. There’s many reasons that an Open Source operating system might be good for your business, however. Today we will take a look at a few of them. Read more

Android Leftovers

Intel UHD Graphics 770 / Alder Lake GT1 Linux Graphics Performance

Published yesterday was the Core i5 12600K / Core i9 12900K Linux review looking at the exciting performance uplift provided by Alder Lake. One of the areas only talked about briefly in yesterday's article were the UHD Graphics 770 found with these new desktop processors, due to time constraints with only having a few days so far for carrying out tests. Today the initial batch of UHD Graphics 770 / ADL-S GT1 Linux graphics/gaming benchmarks have wrapped up to show how the Intel graphics performance compares to prior generation Rocket Lake as well as AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G. Read more

AGX Xavier powers railway and self-driving car computers

Adlink unveiled two edge AI systems that run Linux on a Jetson AGX Xavier: a rugged “AVA-RAGX” railway PC with 4x GbE with PoE, 4x USB, 2x M.2, and 2x CAN, and an “AVA-XV-V1” system for autonomous vehicles with 10GbE, GbE, and 8x GMSL2 camera ports. Adlink has been keeping us busy this week with new edge AI products that run Linux. After rolling out its Coffee Lake based AVA-3501 and AVA-3510 systems for autonomous vehicles, the company announced two new ROSCube-branded robotics controllers: a ROSCube Pico NPN equipped with a Jetson Nano or Jetson Xavier NX and a ROSCube Pico TGL built around Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core processors. Read more

