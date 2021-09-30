Being able to upgrade Fedora from one version to the next is one of Fedora’s best features. Here’s how to do it easily.

Fedora brings two major stable releases every year. If you’re using an older version, you can easily upgrade to the latest desktop or server edition. You benefit from getting the latest software, including new security patches, and all the upgraded technology that comes with a new release without having to resort to reinstalling and reconfiguring your system.

There are two ways to upgrade to a new Fedora version, graphically or by using command line, and I will show you both ways here.