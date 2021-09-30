today's howtos
-
How to Upgrade Fedora Linux to Latest Version
Being able to upgrade Fedora from one version to the next is one of Fedora’s best features. Here’s how to do it easily.
Fedora brings two major stable releases every year. If you’re using an older version, you can easily upgrade to the latest desktop or server edition. You benefit from getting the latest software, including new security patches, and all the upgraded technology that comes with a new release without having to resort to reinstalling and reconfiguring your system.
There are two ways to upgrade to a new Fedora version, graphically or by using command line, and I will show you both ways here.
-
How To Install Nano Text Editor on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nano Text Editor on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, GNU nano is one of the popular and easiest command line text editors used on many operating systems including Unix-based systems and BSD variants. Nano text editor supports syntax highlighting, spell checking, justifying, completion, undo/redo, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the nano text editor on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to Install GitLab on Rocky Linux 8
GitLab is a free git repository management tool that allows you to create and manage git repositories. It provides tools for everything an open-source developer would need.
Gitlab has everything that allows a developer to manage their project easily. You can create issues, track your bugs or comments related to your project, keep releases organized, and have much more useful features than the ones you find on GitHub. It integrates perfectly with other development tools like CodeShip, which makes deployments easy and fast.
The difference between GitLab and GitHub is: GitHub is a web-based application while GitLab is an open-source application. GitHub is currently the most popular choice among developers.
Both services are popular for hosting projects of any kind. However, GitHub is more popular among open-source projects. If you search on Google with "GitHub" or "GitLab", GitLab will return almost four times fewer results than GitHub. This doesn't mean that GitLab is not good. GitLab is the better choice for self-hosted private repositories.
-
How to Start a Horizon Session from a Linux Command Line -- Virtualization Review
This is the third and final article in a series on starting the Horizon Client from the command line. In the first article, I walked through how to launch the Horizon Client to a Horizon desktop using a .bat file. In the second article, I showed how I added a .bat file to the taskbar and Start menu which could automatically log me in to a Horizon streaming application. Being that I was already down this rabbit hole, I figured it would be worthwhile to go one step further; in this article, I will go over how to start a Horizon session from the Linux command line, even if you are not on the GUI.
If you are not familiar using the vmware-view command, I highly recommend first reading the articles mentioned above.
-
How to create and attach an EBS (Elastic Block Storage) Volume to an EC2 Instance on AWS
Elastic Block Storage (EBS) is a high-performance block storage service. It is designed for use with Elastic Cloud Compute i.e. EC2 for transactions and intensive workload. Relational and non-relational databases, enterprise applications, containerized applications, big data analytics engines, file systems, and media workflows are widely deployed on Amazon EBS. We can change types of EBS Volume, increase volume size without disrupting our applications. Amazon EBS volumes are easy to create, use, encrypt, and protect. Amazon EBS architecture offers reliability for mission-critical applications. Each volume is designed to protect against failures by replicating data on it within the Availability Zones. Amazon EBS enables us to increase storage without any disruption to our critical workloads. EBS is built to be secure for data compliance. Newly created EBS volumes can be encrypted by default with a single setting in our account.
-
How to Install and Configure Ansible on Fedora 35
Ansible is an open source IT automation engine that automates provisioning, configuration management, application deployment, orchestration, and many other IT processes. It enables infrastructure as code. Ansible automates and simplifies repetitive, complex, and tedious operations. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.
Ansible itself is written in Python and has a fairly minimal learning curve. Ansible follows a simple setup procedure and does not depend on any additional software, servers or client daemons. It manages nodes over SSH and is parallel by default.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to Install and Configure Ansible on Fedora 35.
-
How to Install Python 2 and Python 3 on Fedora 35
Python is among the most popular programming languages. Because of this, most scripts and tools used in linux are written on python. It iss often described as easy to learn and therefore often recommendd for beginners.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install Python 2 and python 3 in Fedora 35.
-
pa-applet volume control for system tray
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 406 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How Open Source Operating Systems Can Be Ideal For Your Business
In a world where Windows has become synonymous with PCs in the minds of the public, is there room for Open Source Operating Systems in your business? What many business leaders don’t realize is that even companies like Microsoft themselves are adopting Open Source technologies, mostly in a bid to tempt diehard Linux users to Microsoft. There’s many reasons that an Open Source operating system might be good for your business, however. Today we will take a look at a few of them.
Android Leftovers
Intel UHD Graphics 770 / Alder Lake GT1 Linux Graphics Performance
Published yesterday was the Core i5 12600K / Core i9 12900K Linux review looking at the exciting performance uplift provided by Alder Lake. One of the areas only talked about briefly in yesterday's article were the UHD Graphics 770 found with these new desktop processors, due to time constraints with only having a few days so far for carrying out tests. Today the initial batch of UHD Graphics 770 / ADL-S GT1 Linux graphics/gaming benchmarks have wrapped up to show how the Intel graphics performance compares to prior generation Rocket Lake as well as AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G.
AGX Xavier powers railway and self-driving car computers
Adlink unveiled two edge AI systems that run Linux on a Jetson AGX Xavier: a rugged “AVA-RAGX” railway PC with 4x GbE with PoE, 4x USB, 2x M.2, and 2x CAN, and an “AVA-XV-V1” system for autonomous vehicles with 10GbE, GbE, and 8x GMSL2 camera ports. Adlink has been keeping us busy this week with new edge AI products that run Linux. After rolling out its Coffee Lake based AVA-3501 and AVA-3510 systems for autonomous vehicles, the company announced two new ROSCube-branded robotics controllers: a ROSCube Pico NPN equipped with a Jetson Nano or Jetson Xavier NX and a ROSCube Pico TGL built around Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core processors.
Recent comments
1 min ago
10 min 26 sec ago
58 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 20 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
16 hours 3 min ago
17 hours 12 min ago
18 hours 12 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago