What do you know about video decoding/encoding?
A few weeks ago I watched Victor's excellent talk on Vulkan Video. This made me question my skills in this area. I'm pretty vague on video processing hardware, I really have no understanding of H264 or any of the standards. I've been loosely following the Vulkan video group inside of Khronos, but I can't say I've understood it or been useful.
radeonsi has a gallium vaapi driver, that talks to firmware driver encoder on the hardware, surely copying what it is programming can't be that hard. I got an mpv/vaapi setup running and tested some videos on that setup just to get comfortable. I looked at what sort of data was being pushed about.
The thing is the firmware is doing all the work here, the driver is mostly just responsible for taking semi-parsed h264 bitstream data structures and giving them in memory buffers to the fw API. Then the resulting decoded image should be magically in a buffer.
I then got the demo nvidia video decoder application mentioned in Victor's talk.
I ported the code to radv in a couple of days, but then began a long journey into the unknown. The firmware is quite expectant on exactly what it wants and when it wants it. After fixing some interactions with the video player, I started to dig.
Now vaapi and DXVA (Windows) are context based APIs. This means they are like OpenGL, where you create a context, do a bunch of work, and tear it down, the driver does all the hw queuing of commands internally. All the state is held in the context. Vulkan is a command buffer based API. The application records command buffers and then enqueues those command buffers to the hardware itself.
Also: RADV Seeing Early Experimenting With Vulkan Video Capabilities
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 414 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla: Add-on Policy , Firefox 91 ESR, and More
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Going Linux, Hackaday Podcast, and Much More
Bcachefs Gets "Bad@$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
Kent Overstreet who has been working relentlessly on Bcachefs for over a half-decade now issued his latest status update on this Linux file-system born out of the kernel's block cache code. Bcachefs continues making progress with ambitions still to be mainlined in the kernel and being capable of competing ultimately with the likes of Btrfs and XFS. Today's mailing list post offers a fresh look at the current happenings around this file-system. The core B-Tree code has been undergoing improvements with interior nodes now journalled, updating parent B-Tree node pointers on every B-Tree write, and other optimizations.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, TQ, and Adafruit
Recent comments
32 min 26 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 20 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 20 min ago
18 hours 13 min ago