Kernel: Mailing List Archives, Linux 5.16, and AMDVLK

  • Ryabitsev: lore+lei: part 1, getting started [LWN.net]

    Konstantin Ryabitsev introduces the "local email interface" (lei) functionality for the lore archive of kernel mailing lists...

  • Konstantin Ryabitsev on lore+lei: part 1, getting started

    One of kernel developers' perennial complaints is that they just get Too Much Damn Email. Nobody in their right mind subscribes to “the LKML” (linux-kernel@vger.kernel.org) because it acts as a dumping ground for all email and the resulting firehose of patches and rants is completely impossible for a sane human being to follow.

  • Nintendo Switch Controller Driver, Sony PS5 Controller Improvements Come For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix

    The HID subsystem updates have been sent in for the ongoing Linux 5.16 merge window with some notable improvements for Linux gamers.

    As written about at the end of last month, the Nintendo Switch controller driver is finally landing! This kernel driver enables the Nintendo Switch Pro and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers to now work with the mainline kernel. Both USB and Bluetooth connectivity is supported. Features like rumble mode, LEDs, and other functionality is working for these Joy-Cons / Pro controllers.

  • Linux 5.16 Drops Support For MIPS Netlogic SoCs - Phoronix

    he Linux 5.16 kernel is doing away with hardware support for the MIPS-based Netlogic Microsystems SoCs, the network processors developed prior to being acquired by Broadcom a decade ago.

    The Linux kernel has supported the more than decade old Netlogic XLR/XLS and XLP processors used in the company's former high-end network gear. However, as no current Linux kernel developers have access to Netlogic hardware and no clear signs there still are users out there with Netlogic SoCs and running up-to-date kernels, that Netlogic Microsystems support is being cleared out from the Linux kernel.

  • AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 Released As First Code Drop In Over A Month - Phoronix

    AMD traditionally has been updating its AMDVLK official open-source Vulkan driver sources publicly on a (bi)weekly basis, but that went off the wagon recently with not seeing any updates since the end of September. That changed this morning with the publishing of AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1.

    While more than one month has passed since the last AMDVLK code drop, AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 isn't all that exciting. AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 updates against the Vulkan 1.2.195 headers, limits the memory size of the pipeline cache for 32-bit systems, and improves the shader cache hit rate. There are also a few fixes primarily about the Vulkan memory handling.

Mozilla: Add-on Policy , Firefox 91 ESR, and More

  • Firefox Makes Changes to Add-on Policy to Better Protect Users

    No big deal, Philipp Kewisch, the add-ons product operations manager at Firefox’s parent Mozilla, said in a blog announcing the upcoming changes on Wednesday. The organization is mostly clarifying their add-on policies to make them easier for developers to understand — although there are a few small changes in the works. “While this has resulted in a substantially rewritten and reorganized document, the policy changes are modest and unlikely to surprise anyone,” he said.

  • Firefox 91-94 & Additional visual and ergonomic tweaks

    Every morning, I wake up, look in the mirror, and ask myself: Am I a hipster? And since the answer is always categorically no, I know that my choices in life will be superior, aesthetically and functionally. Which meant that when I saw my Firefox 78 ESR transform into Firefox 91 ESR with its pointless Proton interface, I knew it was going to be a bad day. Now, Firefox is my default browser of choice on any platform, has always been and hopefully will always be, but I refuse to succumb to hipsterology trends. I'm neither a child nor do I live near the Pacific Ocean coast. Hence, clarity, contrast, good clear colors. I've already shown you how to undo most of Proton nonsense in a dedicated tutorial, now I'd like to give you a few more tips. Follow me.

  • Linux Release Roundup #21.45: Linux Kernel 5.15, Fedora 35, Firefox 94, and More Releases

    The well-known open-source web browser has received yet another update that contains some major features. Notable features include tweaks for faster performance, improved warnings on exit, and a bug fix for Ubuntu. Most importantly, the OpenGL EGL backend is now enabled by default. You should find all the technical details in the official release notes.

Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Going Linux, Hackaday Podcast, and Much More

Bcachefs Gets "Bad@$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration

Kent Overstreet who has been working relentlessly on Bcachefs for over a half-decade now issued his latest status update on this Linux file-system born out of the kernel's block cache code. Bcachefs continues making progress with ambitions still to be mainlined in the kernel and being capable of competing ultimately with the likes of Btrfs and XFS. Today's mailing list post offers a fresh look at the current happenings around this file-system. The core B-Tree code has been undergoing improvements with interior nodes now journalled, updating parent B-Tree node pointers on every B-Tree write, and other optimizations. Read more

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, TQ, and Adafruit

  • Raspberry Pi DAQ HATs focus on analog

    Contec has added three new RPi HATs to it DAQ-oriented CPI Series for 12-bit, 8-ch. isolated analog in, 16-bit, 2-ch. isolated analog out, and 32-bit Up/Down counter. There is also a DIN-rail kit for its HATs and some recent “DX” Jetson edge AI systems. We missed Contec’s April announcement of its CPI Series HAT Size Cards for digital acquisition (DAQ), having forgotten entirely about the Japanese embedded firm, which was founded in 1975. We had to go back to our LinuxDevices archives for our last Contec report from 2011, about an Atom D510 based BX-956 embedded computer. We heard about their latest round of CPI Series Raspberry Pi HATs from this Nov. 1 MarketScreener announcement. Farther below, we also look at some recent DX-branded embedded computers based on Jetson Nano and Xavier NX.

  • TQ Embedded launches NXP i.MX RT1170 SoC module and SBC - CNX Software

    TQ Embedded (aka TQ) has just announced the availability of the TQMa117xL system-on-chip module based on NXP i.MX RT1170 crossover processor family, and as well as MBa117xL single board computer (SBC) based on the 31×31 mm module. TQMa117xL’s small size has been achieved thanks to a 277-pad LGA design, with the module still integrating LP-SDRAM, Quad-SPI NOR flash and EPROM, a PMIC, as well as an optional security chip.

  • Ubuntu Desktop and Raspberry PI 4: fast Home Computer Booting From SSD

    With remote activities increased due to pandemic, a lot of families needed more home computer to manage smart working, school sessions and family meetings. Ubuntu on Raspberry PI can be a fast solution for your cheap desktop computer, but only adopting certain tricks

  • Prepare For Wildfire Season With an Air Quality Monitor

    For some reason, wildfire seasons in Australia, North America, and other places around the world seem to happen more and more frequently and with greater and greater fervor. Living in these areas requires special precautions, even for those who live far away from the fires. If you’re not sure if the wildfires are impacting your area or not, one of the tools you can build on your own is an air quality meter like [Costas Vav] shows us in this latest build. The air quality indicator is based around an Adafruit Feather RP2040 which is in turn based on the 32-bit Cortex M0+ dual core processor. This makes for a quite capable processor in a small package, and helps accomplish one of the design goals of a rapid startup time. Another design goal was to use off-the-shelf components so that anyone could easily build one for themselves, so while the Feather is easily obtained the PMS5003 PM2.5 air quality sensor needed to be as well. From there, all of the components are wrapped up in an easily-printed enclosure and given a small (and also readily-available) OLED screen.

