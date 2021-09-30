Kernel: Mailing List Archives, Linux 5.16, and AMDVLK
Ryabitsev: lore+lei: part 1, getting started [LWN.net]
Konstantin Ryabitsev introduces the "local email interface" (lei) functionality for the lore archive of kernel mailing lists...
Konstantin Ryabitsev on lore+lei: part 1, getting started
One of kernel developers' perennial complaints is that they just get Too Much Damn Email. Nobody in their right mind subscribes to “the LKML” (linux-kernel@vger.kernel.org) because it acts as a dumping ground for all email and the resulting firehose of patches and rants is completely impossible for a sane human being to follow.
Nintendo Switch Controller Driver, Sony PS5 Controller Improvements Come For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix
The HID subsystem updates have been sent in for the ongoing Linux 5.16 merge window with some notable improvements for Linux gamers.
As written about at the end of last month, the Nintendo Switch controller driver is finally landing! This kernel driver enables the Nintendo Switch Pro and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers to now work with the mainline kernel. Both USB and Bluetooth connectivity is supported. Features like rumble mode, LEDs, and other functionality is working for these Joy-Cons / Pro controllers.
Linux 5.16 Drops Support For MIPS Netlogic SoCs - Phoronix
he Linux 5.16 kernel is doing away with hardware support for the MIPS-based Netlogic Microsystems SoCs, the network processors developed prior to being acquired by Broadcom a decade ago.
The Linux kernel has supported the more than decade old Netlogic XLR/XLS and XLP processors used in the company's former high-end network gear. However, as no current Linux kernel developers have access to Netlogic hardware and no clear signs there still are users out there with Netlogic SoCs and running up-to-date kernels, that Netlogic Microsystems support is being cleared out from the Linux kernel.
AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 Released As First Code Drop In Over A Month - Phoronix
AMD traditionally has been updating its AMDVLK official open-source Vulkan driver sources publicly on a (bi)weekly basis, but that went off the wagon recently with not seeing any updates since the end of September. That changed this morning with the publishing of AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1.
While more than one month has passed since the last AMDVLK code drop, AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 isn't all that exciting. AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 updates against the Vulkan 1.2.195 headers, limits the memory size of the pipeline cache for 32-bit systems, and improves the shader cache hit rate. There are also a few fixes primarily about the Vulkan memory handling.
Mozilla: Add-on Policy , Firefox 91 ESR, and More
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Going Linux, Hackaday Podcast, and Much More
Bcachefs Gets "Bad@$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
Kent Overstreet who has been working relentlessly on Bcachefs for over a half-decade now issued his latest status update on this Linux file-system born out of the kernel's block cache code. Bcachefs continues making progress with ambitions still to be mainlined in the kernel and being capable of competing ultimately with the likes of Btrfs and XFS. Today's mailing list post offers a fresh look at the current happenings around this file-system. The core B-Tree code has been undergoing improvements with interior nodes now journalled, updating parent B-Tree node pointers on every B-Tree write, and other optimizations.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, TQ, and Adafruit
