Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Going Linux, Hackaday Podcast, and Much More
-
Going Linux #414 · Listener Feedback
This episodes includes discussions about key bindings, Mastadon, Virtual Box, the Framework laptop, file permissions, astronomy programs, printers, Win-Kex, and App Outlet. There’s even more!
-
Three HUGE Mistakes New Emacs Users Make - Invidious
It's a common story. A person hears about Emacs and wants to give it a try, but their initial experience is usually pretty bad. Why? Well, I think a lot of it has to do with three HUGE mistakes that new Emacs users tend to make.
-
Hackaday Podcast 143: More Magnesium Please, Robot Bicep Curls, Malamud’s General Index, And Are You Down With EMC? | Hackaday
Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams catch up on a week’s worth of hacks. Get a grip on robot hands: there’s an eerily human one on offer this week. If you’re doing buck/boost converter design, the real learning is in high-frequency design patterns that avoid turning your circuits into unintentional radiators. Those looking for new hobbies might want to take up autonomous boat racing. We saw a design that’s easy enough to print on the average 3D printer — and who doesn’t want to build their own jet boat? We’ll wrap up the episode by digging into magnesium sources, and by admiring the number of outfits who are rolling their own silicon these days.
-
Video Editing with Linux: 5 Basic Techniques You Should Know – Purism
Next in our video editing series for the Librem 14, Gardiner Bryant explains how to use various kinds of cuts. In this video you’ll learn about J-cuts, L-cuts, Jump cuts, and Action/Motivated cuts. While this will apply to Kdenlive, a free software video editing solution, it will also generally apply to video editing. This video will help those looking to level up their overall video production. We hope to do similar projects like this in the future, so if you have ideas for topics you’d like us to cover, please let us know!
-
Alex Deletes it All | Self-Hosted 57
Troubleshooting goes very wrong for Alex, and he puts his backups to the ultimate test.
Plus, monitoring your freezer in Home Assistant, building a self-hosted Notion alternative, and more.
-
Is elementary OS REALLY user friendly? - Invidious
-
Accent Color Folders in Plasma and Dolphin! - Kockatoo Tube
-
A Whole New KDE Bug Reporting Page! - Kockatoo Tube
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 420 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla: Add-on Policy , Firefox 91 ESR, and More
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Going Linux, Hackaday Podcast, and Much More
Bcachefs Gets "Bad@$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
Kent Overstreet who has been working relentlessly on Bcachefs for over a half-decade now issued his latest status update on this Linux file-system born out of the kernel's block cache code. Bcachefs continues making progress with ambitions still to be mainlined in the kernel and being capable of competing ultimately with the likes of Btrfs and XFS. Today's mailing list post offers a fresh look at the current happenings around this file-system. The core B-Tree code has been undergoing improvements with interior nodes now journalled, updating parent B-Tree node pointers on every B-Tree write, and other optimizations.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, TQ, and Adafruit
Recent comments
32 min 26 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 20 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 20 min ago
18 hours 13 min ago