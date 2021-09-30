today's leftovers
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/44 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)
The weather is getting colder, days shorter, motivation to go outside is shrinking. Which leaves more time in front of the computer, helping Tumbleweed roll. And roll it did during the last week! We have published 6 snapshots (number 7 needed to be discarded due to vi installation issues). The snapshots released were numbered 1028, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1101, and 1102.
Liftoff: Micro Drones races off into Early Access on November 30
Get ready for a race around various indoor arenas in the upcoming Liftoff: Micro Drones, as it's now confirmed to be releasing in Early Access on November 30 with Linux support. This is the fifth game from LuGus Studios and their fourth to officially support Linux too.
Luis Villa: Editing a background check policy
A legal document is, in many cases, a part of a company’s user experience. As such, it needs to be vetted for consistency with the rest of the software, just as you’d vet any other part of the UX.
This is hard, and easy to screw up, because let’s face it—who likes reading and re-reading legal documents? Not even lawyers, if we’re being honest. This particular document screws this up in two ways.
First, the tool (very correctly!) encourages companies not to do a background check for every position, since that introduces a significant bias against people who may have been rehabilitated and should have a fair chance at employment. But the legal document says very plainly that “all offers of employment are contingent on … a background check” (emphasis mine). The legal terms must be brought into alignment with the software’s reality.
Similarly, one of the benefits of this tool is that it takes care of the paperwork for you—without pens and paper. And yet the legal document says that a “signed, written consent will be obtained … in compliance with … law”. Now, good American lawyers know that under the E-SIGN Act of 2000, lots of digital things are “signatures” for the purposes of American law, but most people don’t know that. Good drafting will avoid confusing these non-lawyers by simply saying the consent will be “explicit” and recorded by the service.
[...]
I continue to believe that many legal documents should at least be edited (not necessarily finalized) in a Q&A style—in other words, changing each section header to a question, and making sure the section actually answers the question. I talked a bit more about that in this post about doing it for a draft of the Mozilla Public License.
16 Top Open-source web-based photo manipulation and image editors [Ed: Some of these are proprietary, so this title is misleading]
Photo manipulation and image editing programs like Photoshop, and GIMP are often desktop applications. However, photo editing can also be done through the web browser.
Many web-based services offer photo editing for a price, which requires only an internet connection, a web browser, and an account.
Although they seem limited compared to desktop programs, web-based image editing programs have proven to be reliable for many users.
In this article, we present a collection of free web-based open-source image editing solutions that you can download, install and run on your local machine or server.
Programming Leftovers
Mozilla: Add-on Policy , Firefox 91 ESR, and More
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Going Linux, Hackaday Podcast, and Much More
Bcachefs Gets "Bad@$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
Kent Overstreet who has been working relentlessly on Bcachefs for over a half-decade now issued his latest status update on this Linux file-system born out of the kernel's block cache code. Bcachefs continues making progress with ambitions still to be mainlined in the kernel and being capable of competing ultimately with the likes of Btrfs and XFS. Today's mailing list post offers a fresh look at the current happenings around this file-system. The core B-Tree code has been undergoing improvements with interior nodes now journalled, updating parent B-Tree node pointers on every B-Tree write, and other optimizations.
