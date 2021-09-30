today's leftovers openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/44 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*) The weather is getting colder, days shorter, motivation to go outside is shrinking. Which leaves more time in front of the computer, helping Tumbleweed roll. And roll it did during the last week! We have published 6 snapshots (number 7 needed to be discarded due to vi installation issues). The snapshots released were numbered 1028, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1101, and 1102.

Liftoff: Micro Drones races off into Early Access on November 30 Get ready for a race around various indoor arenas in the upcoming Liftoff: Micro Drones, as it's now confirmed to be releasing in Early Access on November 30 with Linux support. This is the fifth game from LuGus Studios and their fourth to officially support Linux too.

Luis Villa: Editing a background check policy A legal document is, in many cases, a part of a company’s user experience. As such, it needs to be vetted for consistency with the rest of the software, just as you’d vet any other part of the UX. This is hard, and easy to screw up, because let’s face it—who likes reading and re-reading legal documents? Not even lawyers, if we’re being honest. This particular document screws this up in two ways. First, the tool (very correctly!) encourages companies not to do a background check for every position, since that introduces a significant bias against people who may have been rehabilitated and should have a fair chance at employment. But the legal document says very plainly that “all offers of employment are contingent on … a background check” (emphasis mine). The legal terms must be brought into alignment with the software’s reality. Similarly, one of the benefits of this tool is that it takes care of the paperwork for you—without pens and paper. And yet the legal document says that a “signed, written consent will be obtained … in compliance with … law”. Now, good American lawyers know that under the E-SIGN Act of 2000, lots of digital things are “signatures” for the purposes of American law, but most people don’t know that. Good drafting will avoid confusing these non-lawyers by simply saying the consent will be “explicit” and recorded by the service. [...] I continue to believe that many legal documents should at least be edited (not necessarily finalized) in a Q&A style—in other words, changing each section header to a question, and making sure the section actually answers the question. I talked a bit more about that in this post about doing it for a draft of the Mozilla Public License.

16 Top Open-source web-based photo manipulation and image editors [Ed: Some of these are proprietary, so this title is misleading] Photo manipulation and image editing programs like Photoshop, and GIMP are often desktop applications. However, photo editing can also be done through the web browser. Many web-based services offer photo editing for a price, which requires only an internet connection, a web browser, and an account. Although they seem limited compared to desktop programs, web-based image editing programs have proven to be reliable for many users. In this article, we present a collection of free web-based open-source image editing solutions that you can download, install and run on your local machine or server.

Programming Leftovers #17 Hourly Backups · This Week in GNOME Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 29 to November 05.

View types for Rust I wanted to write about an idea that’s been kicking around in the back of my mind for some time. I call it view types. The basic idea is to give a way for an &mut or & reference to identify which fields it is actually going to access. The main use case for this is having “disjoint” methods that don’t interfere with one another.

My Favorite Modules: Term::ReadLine::Perl | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org] Term::ReadLine is a core module (since Perl 5.002) that provides an extremely limited text interface of the prompt-and-type variety. Its main virtue is that you can add a back end which gives it things like command history, editing, and completion. The back ends live in the Term::ReadLine::* name space, and you can control which one you get by defining the PERL_RL environment variable as documented at Term::ReadLine. If this is not defined, various undocumented things are tried; if none works you get the bundled minimal interface, Term::ReadLine::Stub. The preferred back end (at least, according to Bundle::CPAN as of this writing) is Term::ReadLine::Perl. This is a shy, retiring module, with no POD documentation at all, which provides readline-style history, editing, and completion. By default the only completion you get is file name completion, but with some work you can expand this to do whatever you can figure out.

Should it mutate or not? YES! | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku On Discord Hydrazer was looking for a list concatenation operator. That leaves the question if it should mutate like Array.push or return a new list of Slips.

TIMTOWTDItime | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku On Discord flirora wished for a way to merge list elements conditional. In this instance the condition is that any element that starts with a space is part of a group.

PHPStan Reached Version 1.0 After 6 Years of Development PHPStan is a static analyzer for PHP focused on finding bugs in your code without actually running it. PHPStan 1.0 finally has been released, so let’s see what’s new. Introducing static code analysis into your process should improve the quality of your code and make the QA process more efficient due to finding errors earlier on. PHPStan is an open source tool with 10.4K GitHub stars and 737 GitHub forks. It is probably the most popular static analysis system for PHP projects, which finds bugs in your codebase by inspecting the source files. In other words, you don’t need to run your code or manually write tests to discover issues.

Dark theme for Qt online documentation Out of all Qt's subdomains, https://doc.qt.io sees the most views and time spent browsing. Many users find a darker color scheme easier on eyes, especially during late-night coding sessions.