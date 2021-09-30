What is the Release Schedule for Linux Kernel? How Long a Linux Kernel is Supported?
Linux kernel is complicated. And I am not even talking about the code.
The code itself is complicated but you do not need to bother with that. I am talking about the release schedule of a Linux kernel.
How often a new kernel version is released in a year? How long a kernel is supported? There are LTS (Long Term Support) kernels. How long the LTS Linux kernels are supported?
The thing is that while these questions may seem simple, the answer is not.
There is no one answer to these questions and it needs some explaining to do and that’s what I am going to do in this article.
